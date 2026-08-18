KOSPI Reverses Sharp Early Rally to Fall 1.63% as Mideast Tensions and Institutional Selling Weigh In

SEOUL — South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index fell 114.01 points, or 1.63%, to 6,863.93 as of 3:19 p.m. local time Tuesday, reversing a sharp early-session rally that had briefly pushed the index back above the 7,200 mark, as institutional selling and renewed concern over Middle East instability weighed on investor sentiment.

The index's dramatic intraday swing unfolded over the course of the trading day. According to Trading Economics, the KOSPI opened Tuesday's session with gains exceeding 3%, briefly reclaiming the 7,200 level for the first time in recent sessions, only to steadily give back those gains as the day progressed. By 1:50 p.m. local time, the index had fallen back to 6,925.65, down 0.75% from the previous session, before losses deepened further into the afternoon close.

According to reporting from the Asia Business Daily, the reversal was driven primarily by heavy selling from institutional investors, who were net sellers of 660.6 billion won during the session, even as both individual and foreign investors remained net buyers. Individual investors purchased a net 373.4 billion won worth of shares, while foreign investors added a net 346 billion won, underscoring a split between retail and foreign buying interest on one side and institutional caution on the other.

The broader shift in sentiment coincided with escalating concerns over instability in the Middle East. According to Trading Economics, global risk appetite was limited Tuesday after the expiration of a 60-day window for the United States and Iran to reach a peace agreement passed without an extension, heightening fears of renewed conflict and potential disruptions to oil supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz. That uncertainty pushed oil prices higher and lifted U.S. Treasury yields, dynamics that have historically weighed on risk appetite for export-driven, semiconductor-heavy markets such as South Korea's.

Adding a further headwind for South Korean exporters, the United States imposed a 15% tariff on South Korean drones and related components, while separately flagging the country for risks tied to China-linked transshipment activity, according to Trading Economics. Investors have also continued closely monitoring ongoing trade negotiations between Seoul and Washington, as South Korea works to resolve outstanding issues connected to its previously announced $200 billion investment commitment to the United States.

Tuesday's reversal followed a period of strong gains for the KOSPI heading into the new trading week. The index climbed 2.42% to close at 6,978 points last Friday, extending a rally to its highest level in more than three weeks, driven by strength in U.S. stocks and semiconductor shares. That advance came after the S&P 500 reached a fresh record high following a U.S. producer price report that showed prices unchanged in July, below expectations, easing broader inflation concerns and reducing expectations for further Federal Reserve tightening.

The improved risk sentiment heading into Friday's session had lifted Asian technology stocks broadly, with SK Hynix jumping 3.26% and Samsung Electronics advancing 2.43% that day. Other notable gainers included SK Square, up 3.31%, Hyundai Motor, up 8.24%, LG Energy Solution, up 1.09%, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, up 2.82%, Kia Corporation, up 3.13%, and Hyundai Mobis, up 7.05%, according to Trading Economics data. The KOSPI had been closed Monday for a substitute public holiday marking Liberation Day, meaning Tuesday's session represented the market's first opportunity to react to developments over the extended weekend, including the expiration of the U.S.-Iran negotiating window.

The KOSPI's swings over the past several weeks illustrate a market that has continued to experience extraordinary volatility throughout 2026. According to Investing.com data, the index has traded within a 52-week range spanning from 3,079.27 to 9,385.59, and remains up 116.33% over the trailing 12 months despite the sharp reversals that have periodically interrupted its overall upward trajectory this year. Earlier in the year, the index suffered a series of historic single-day collapses, including a 10.84% overnight plunge that dragged Samsung Electronics down 13.39% and SK Hynix down 14.65% in a single session, alongside a separate episode in which the index fell below the 8,000 level and triggered a sell-side sidecar, part of a stretch of market volatility that at one point surpassed the sidecar and circuit-breaker activation record previously set during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix together account for roughly half of the KOSPI's total market capitalization, meaning swings in the two chipmakers' share prices have continued to serve as the primary driver of the broader index's dramatic movements throughout the year, a pattern that held true again during Tuesday's sharp intraday reversal.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has continued to emphasize efforts to strengthen the country's capital markets and address the long-standing valuation gap between Korean equities and their global peers, often referred to as the "Korea discount." Following an earlier milestone in which the index first surpassed the 6,000 level, Lee reaffirmed his administration's commitment to structural reforms aimed at driving a broader re-rating of Korean equities, a policy priority that has continued to underpin investor interest in the market even amid its persistent volatility.

With the U.S.-Iran negotiating deadline now expired and South Korea's own trade discussions with Washington still ongoing, investors are likely to remain focused in the coming days on how developments in the Middle East evolve, alongside any further updates on South Korea's $200 billion investment commitment and the broader tariff landscape facing Korean exporters. Given the KOSPI's demonstrated pattern of sharp single-session reversals throughout 2026, market participants are likely to brace for continued volatility as the index navigates this latest combination of geopolitical uncertainty and shifting institutional positioning.