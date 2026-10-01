Corteva Shares Drop More Than 80 Percent After the Vylor Seed Spinoff Resets the Crop Protection Stock Price

NEW YORK — Corteva Inc. shares fell more than 80% on Thursday after the company completed the spinoff of its seed and genetics business, a mechanical drop that stripped the value of the new company out of the old ticker rather than a same-day collapse in the remaining business.

The stock traded near $12.94 in early dealings, down about $64.71, or 83%, from Wednesday's close around $77.65. Premarket prints had already shown the shares in the mid-teens, off roughly 80% before the opening bell. Corteva said the separation was finished and that it will go forward as a pure-play global crop protection company. The seed business begins life as Vylor Inc. and is set to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VYLR.

Shareholders of record as of Sept. 24 were entitled to receive Vylor shares and to keep their Corteva stock. On a screen that shows only CTVA, the price looks like a crash. Combined with the new Vylor holding, the move is the market assigning the seed franchise to a separate listing and leaving crop protection behind in the old one.

"This is a new day for Corteva, and we couldn't be more excited as we move forward with greater focus, agility and a renewed commitment to innovation and operational excellence," Chief Executive Luke Kissam said in the company's announcement. "As the challenges facing agriculture continue to evolve, we're ready to meet the needs of the future with the industry's best people, portfolio and pipeline — advancing safe, effective and sustainable solutions that deliver for farmers, our channel partners and our shareholders."

Corteva said the crop protection business has nearly 9,000 employees and serves growers in about 110 countries. From 2020 to 2025, that segment increased revenue by more than $1 billion and widened operating EBITDA margins by about 250 basis points. The company pointed to an $11 billion crop protection pipeline and said 12 new active ingredients, including five biologicals, are lined up for launch over the next decade.

The split also came with a debt exchange. Corteva said eligible holders tendered about $434.8 million of EIDP 2.300% senior notes due 2030, $476.2 million of 5.125% notes due 2032 and $527.6 million of 4.800% notes due 2033. Investors who participated receive corresponding Vylor notes. The exchange is part of the capital structure that travels with the seed company, not a separate distress signal in Thursday's tape.

A court fight did not stop the deal. A U.S. district court on Wednesday issued a second denial of California's bid to temporarily block the separation, clearing the path for the spinoff to close on the company's timetable. The ruling removed the last public legal obstacle cited in coverage ahead of the first day of when-issued and regular trading in the two stocks.

Corteva itself is the 2019 product of an earlier breakup. DowDuPont split into Dow, DuPont and Corteva, with Corteva taking the agriculture assets: seeds and crop protection sold to farmers worldwide. Thursday's transaction undoes the combination that defined the company for seven years. What remains is chemicals and biologicals used to control weeds, insects and disease. What leaves is the seed and genetics book, the side of the business most exposed to planting decisions, trait licensing and commodity cycles.

That distinction matters for anyone reading the percentage change alone. A company that closes one day near $78 and opens the next near $13 has usually missed earnings, lost a customer or disclosed a fraud. Here the prior close embedded both businesses. After the distribution, CTVA is a smaller enterprise by design. Analyst price targets and multiples published against the old combined company are not comparable until models are rebuilt on crop-protection earnings and on whatever price Vylor finds in its own market.

Volume was still developing in the first hour, and early figures are a poor guide to where the stock settles. Spinoff sessions often trade wide as index funds, arbitrage desks and retail holders sort the two pieces. Some holders sell the unfamiliar name. Others sell the parent because it no longer matches the mandate that led them to own a diversified seed-and-chemical company. None of that requires a change in next season's farm demand.

Other headlines around Corteva on Thursday were easy to mix with the price move. Reports noted a previously discussed PFAS-related settlement involving Corteva, Chemours and DuPont and North Carolina parties, on the order of $455 million shared among the companies. That liability sits in the background of the legacy chemical complex. It is not what reset the share price by four-fifths overnight. The company's own release and the distribution terms are.

Investors who want the old Corteva exposure now have to own two stocks. Those who wanted only seeds look to Vylor. Those who wanted only crop protection keep CTVA, at a price that reflects a business the company says grew revenue by more than $1 billion over five years and expanded margins. Kissam's pitch is focus: a narrower portfolio, a stated pipeline and a workforce already in the field in roughly 110 countries.

The first clean test of that pitch will be ordinary operating results, not Thursday's print. Corteva's next earnings date has been listed for early November. By then Vylor should have its own trading history, and the parent's revenue, margin and guidance will describe crop protection only. Until brokers and data vendors finish adjusting historical charts, the 80% decline will keep showing up in screens as if the company had lost most of its value in a single session.

It did not. It gave part of that value to shareholders in another ticker. The drop is real on the CTVA line. The loss, for holders who received Vylor, is not the same thing.