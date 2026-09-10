ServiceTitan Slides Nearly 30% After Beat as Soft Third-Quarter Guide Hits Shares Hard

LOS ANGELES — ServiceTitan shares collapsed Wednesday after the trades-software company beat fiscal second-quarter estimates and still told Wall Street the next quarter would be smaller than the last.

The stock traded at $57.32 around 12:06 p.m. Eastern, down $24.27, or 29.74%, from Tuesday's close of $81.58. Intraday it printed as low as about $55.55. Volume ran many times a typical session. Barron's, citing Dow Jones data, said a close near $57 would be the largest one-day percentage drop since the December 2024 listing and the weakest finish since mid-May.

The numbers that went out Tuesday after the close looked fine in isolation. Revenue for the quarter ended July 31 was $292.8 million, up 21% from a year earlier and above a consensus near $286 million. Adjusted earnings were 40 cents a share versus 35 cents expected. Platform revenue rose 22% to $284.5 million. Gross transaction volume — invoices run through the system, the company's proxy for customer sales — increased 17% to $26.8 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $44.4 million. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $50.5 million. The GAAP operating loss narrowed to $27.6 million; the net loss was $24.9 million, or 26 cents a share.

Then came the guide. Fiscal third-quarter revenue was put at $285 million to $287 million. The midpoint sits under the roughly $288 million FactSet estimate and under the quarter just reported. Full-year fiscal 2027 revenue was raised only a notch, to $1.139 billion–$1.144 billion from $1.130 billion–$1.140 billion, a touch above the Street's $1.138 billion. Non-GAAP operating income for the year was guided at $152 million to $154 million; for the third quarter, $29 million to $30 million.

That combination — beat the last quarter, miss the next one's sales print by a few million, and freeze growth in the mid-teens for the back half — is how a software name with a rich multiple loses a third of its value before lunch. Robert W. Baird cut its target to $85 from $101. Other desks still carried Buy ratings and targets clustered near $100, which only underlined how far the tape had run ahead of a one-quarter wobble.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Ara Mahdessian tried to keep the story on artificial intelligence. "Our strong momentum delivering the Agentic Operating System to the Trades resulted in 21% year-over-year revenue growth and over $50 million of non-GAAP free cash flow this quarter," he said in the release. "Delivering this Agentic Operating System to our customers and leveraging AI to further enhance our organizational velocity are once in a lifetime opportunities to execute against."

President and co-founder Vahe Kuzoyan said execution on Max, the company's agentic product, was ahead of plan. "We exceeded our goal of doubling Max locations during Q2," he said. "As a result of strong execution with existing customers and progress with select new customers, we now expect to end this fiscal year with over 700 enrolled Max locations." The company said it had doubled enrolled Max sites toward just over 100 earlier in the year and would double again. Research spending rose about 38% to staff that push. Net dollar retention stayed above 110%. Active customers were about 10,800; more than 2,000 book more than $100,000 a year.

Chief Financial Officer Dave S. told analysts the third-quarter step-down had a calendar excuse: one fewer business day than a year earlier. Max revenue, he said, should start to show more clearly in the fourth quarter. He also said the firm's habit is to beat its own midpoint by $9 million to $10 million when usage and GTV run hot — and that the inverse can happen, which is what occurred in the second quarter's mix. Incremental margins of 25% are now framed as a yearly floor, not a stretch goal; the company pointed to 33% incremental margins in the current year plan.

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Investors heard something else: management is narrowing, not widening. The company said it is concentrating on existing commercial trades and residential roofing rather than opening new verticals, so it can upsell Max instead of chasing logos. A chief revenue officer change traveled with the print. For a platform sold as the operating system of HVAC, plumbing and electrical shops, a CRO exit plus a sequential revenue dip reads as a sales-engine question, not a rounding error.

ServiceTitan exists because those shops still run on clipboards. Founders Mahdessian and Kuzoyan, sons of trades owners, built scheduling, dispatch, invoicing and payments for an industry that invoices tens of billions through the product each quarter. Subscriptions were $212.4 million, up 22%. Usage revenue was $72.1 million, up 24%. Platform gross margin was about 79%. That is a real business. It is also a business whose growth rate is being asked to fund AI headcount while GTV growth cools from the mid-20s toward the high teens.

The 52-week range of about $54 to $120 is the map. Wednesday's print sat on the floor of that range because software buyers punish guidance that does not compound. A $6 million raise to the full-year sales box does not offset a quarter guided below both consensus and the prior period. Insider sales of tens of millions of dollars over recent months did not help the tape.

None of that makes the beat fake. Cash flow of $50 million and a 21% top line are not distress. They are not the 30% growth the multiple once assumed, either. Mahdessian called the agentic stack a once-in-a-lifetime chance. The market priced the next 90 days as a lifetime of slower invoices. The third-quarter report will decide which reading lasts.