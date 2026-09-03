Johnson & Johnson Shares Jump Toward the Record High After FDA Approval; UBS Lifts Target to $320

NEW YORK — Johnson & Johnson shares climbed as much as 2.7% on Wednesday, trading near $278.63 by late morning in New York and extending a yearlong rally that has pushed the healthcare giant into record.

The stock was up $7.44 from Tuesday's close of $271.19 as of 10:01 a.m. Eastern, according to exchange data cited by market terminals. The move followed a late-August U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a rare-disease use of the company's immunology drug Imaavy and a fresh Wall Street price-target increase that valued the shares well above the new high.

Johnson & Johnson, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, has gained more than 50% over the past 12 months. The stock's 52-week low was $173.33, set in September 2025. Intraday prints this week have exceeded the prior peak near $276.47 from Aug. 19, and some data services flagged an all-time high above $276.50 as Wednesday's session opened.

The advance comes as investors weigh a familiar Johnson & Johnson mix: new product approvals, a raised 2026 sales target above $100 billion, a 64-year dividend-increase streak — and leftover legal costs from talc litigation.

A second approval for Imaavy

On Aug. 24, the FDA approved Imaavy, known generically as nipocalimab-aahu, for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia in patients 12 and older who are on corticosteroids or have used them before. The agency said it is the first treatment cleared specifically for the condition, a rare autoimmune disease in which antibodies destroy red blood cells.

The FDA based the decision on a 24-week trial in which 24% of patients on the approved 30 mg/kg dose reached a durable hemoglobin response, compared with 8% on placebo. The 15 mg/kg arm did not beat placebo on that measure. The drug is given by infusion every four weeks.

Imaavy was first approved in April 2025 for generalized myasthenia gravis. The new use expands a medicine Johnson & Johnson has positioned as a franchise across autoantibody-driven diseases.

"Today's announcement marks the second approval for IMAAVY and is an extraordinary milestone for people living with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, an underserved community that has waited far too long for an FDA-approved treatment," David M. Lee, global immunology therapeutic area head at Johnson & Johnson, said in the company's statement.

Lee told Reuters the trial also showed patients could reduce steroid use while keeping a clinical response. "Those are really important advances for patients," he said.

Karen Jones, president of the patient group wAIHA Warriors, said in the same company release: "Living with wAIHA often means relentless fatigue and the constant uncertainty of not knowing what tomorrow will bring."

The commercial market is small. The FDA estimates the disease affects about one to three people per 100,000 each year. Analysts treat the approval less as a blockbuster event than as proof the pipeline can still produce first-in-class labels after the loss of exclusivity on Stelara, the former immunology engine now facing biosimilars.

Why the stock is running now

Wednesday's jump did not arrive with a new earnings report. Third-quarter results are due in mid-October; market calendars list a call as early as Oct. 13. The nearer catalysts are the Imaavy label, a defensive bid for large healthcare names after a soft tape earlier in the week, and a UBS note that assumed coverage at Buy with a $320 target, up from $280, according to research-distribution records dated Sept. 2.

Other firms were already constructive. Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Aug. 6 and raised its target to $287. Wells Fargo and Raymond James have published Buy-rated targets in the $280s. Consensus 12-month targets clustered recently around the mid-$270s, which means the stock has caught up with — and in Wednesday trade, surpassed — the average Wall Street number.

Valuation has stretched with the price. The shares have traded at roughly 31 times trailing earnings and the low-20s on forward estimates, richer than Johnson & Johnson's long-run multiple. Market capitalization was in the mid-$650 billion range at Tuesday's close and approached $670 billion on Wednesday's bounce, with about 2.41 billion shares outstanding.

Beta remains low, near 0.23, which is why the stock often rises when investors rotate toward steadier cash flows.

The $100 billion sales test

The fundamental case still rests on second-quarter results published July 15. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $25.31 billion, up 6.6% as reported and 5.6% operationally. Adjusted earnings were $2.90 a share, above the prior year's $2.77 and above estimates near $2.85. GAAP earnings were $2.27 a share. Net earnings were $5.5 billion.

Innovative Medicine, the pharmaceuticals unit, posted $16.4 billion in sales, its first quarter above $16 billion, with 6.8% operational growth. MedTech contributed about $8.9 billion. Management said Tremfya recorded its first $2 billion quarter and grew more than 70%. Darzalex remained a major oncology product. Stelara's decline was a several-hundred-basis-point drag; excluding Stelara, the company said it grew at a double-digit rate in the quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Joaquin Duato tied the print to a round-number goal the company has advertised all year.

"Johnson & Johnson delivered strong second-quarter results, demonstrating the power of our innovation, the depth of our portfolio and the momentum in our pipeline as we advance transformative treatments that address the world's toughest health challenges," Duato said in the earnings release. "With raised guidance and quarterly sales surpassing $25 billion, we are on track to meet our 2026 target of more than $100 billion in annual revenue for the first time in our Company's 140-year history."

On the conference call he added: "We said 2026 would be a year of accelerated growth and impact for Johnson & Johnson, and with our Q2 beat on the top and bottom line and raised guidance, we are delivering." He said the company has 28 products and platforms that each generate more than $1 billion in annual sales.

Guidance was lifted. Estimated reported sales were set at $100.8 billion to $101.4 billion, or about $101.1 billion at the midpoint. Adjusted earnings guidance moved to $11.60 to $11.75 a share, $11.68 at the midpoint.

Dividend, legal overhang, leadership

The board raised the quarterly dividend 3.1% in April, to $1.34 a share, the 64th consecutive annual increase. The indicated annual rate is $5.36. The latest installment goes to holders of record as of Aug. 25 and is payable Sept. 8. At Wednesday's price the forward yield is about 1.9%, lower than in recent years because the share price has outrun the payout.

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Cash remains large. At the end of the second quarter the company reported about $20.8 billion in cash and marketable securities and $49.0 billion of debt. The same filing said roughly $3.7 billion remained related to talc matters and about $0.9 billion related to opioid settlements. Those figures are why some investors still treat Johnson & Johnson as a litigation story as well as a growth story.

Deal-making has continued. In June the company agreed to buy Firefly Bio for $1 billion to add oncology technology aimed at KRAS-driven cancers. It also disclosed a $785 million investment in Sail Biomedicines with an option to acquire the firm for $2.58 billion. Bloomberg has reported that Johnson & Johnson has prepared materials around a possible sale of its DePuy Synthes orthopedics business; the company has not announced a transaction.

On the management side, Tom Cavanaugh became executive vice president and worldwide chairman of Innovative Medicine on Sept. 1, succeeding Jennifer Taubert, who retired after more than two decades at the company.

What Wednesday does not settle

A 2.7% pop does not change the checklist for the October call. Investors will look for whether Tremfya, Darzalex and new launches such as Icotyde, Inlexzo and Rybrevant can keep replacing Stelara dollars; whether MedTech growth firms after pressure in heart-recovery devices; and whether Imaavy's second label starts to show up in prescription trends.

Duato has said the company is "different from other companies — we are not focused on one or two growth drivers." The stock's record run is a bet that statement holds through 2026. The FDA paperwork from last week and the UBS target published against Tuesday's close gave that bet a fresh headline. The next hard numbers are still weeks away.