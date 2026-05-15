NEW YORK — PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares surged more than 23% in morning trading Thursday, climbing to $12.57 as investors cheered the company's accelerating commercial momentum, record quarterly production and favorable regulatory developments supporting its recycled polypropylene business.

The Nasdaq-listed company, which specializes in turning post-consumer plastic waste into ultra-pure recycled resin, has seen renewed enthusiasm after reporting its strongest operational quarter to date. PureCycle produced a record 8.4 million pounds of its PureFive resin in the first quarter of 2026, while processing approximately 10 million pounds of feedstock — both new highs. Revenue reached $4.1 million, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of sequential growth and beating analyst expectations.

CEO Dustin Olson expressed strong confidence during the May 6 earnings call. "Business momentum entering 2026 is the strongest it has been," he said. "Our confidence in the commercial ramp over the remainder of 2026 has never been higher." The company highlighted the successful turnaround of its Ironton, Ohio facility ahead of schedule and under budget, along with eight new branded customer conversions across multiple product categories.

A major catalyst for today's surge appears to be PureCycle's recent regulatory win in New Jersey. The state's Department of Environmental Protection granted one-year conditional approval for PureCycle's PureFive resin as post-consumer recycled content. This allows manufacturers to count the material toward New Jersey's strict Recycled Content Law, which requires 10% recycled material this year and ramps up to 50% by 2036 for most packaging. The approval is viewed as a significant commercial door-opener, especially with major partners like Starbucks and McDonald's already using or testing PureCycle resin.

The company is also advancing its international expansion. Plans for a Thailand facility targeting a $250 million investment are progressing, with lower production and labor costs expected to improve unit economics. Management reiterated its 2026 commercial ramp targets, projecting 24.5 million to 91.1 million pounds of resin sales for the year, translating to anticipated revenues between $33.5 million and $123.9 million.

PureCycle's technology — which uses a proprietary purification process to create food-grade recycled polypropylene — addresses growing demand for sustainable materials. As brands face increasing pressure to meet recycled content mandates and sustainability goals, PureCycle's PureFive resin offers a high-quality, drop-in replacement for virgin plastic. CEO Olson noted that rising virgin resin prices are making recycled alternatives even more competitive.

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Despite the operational progress, the company reported a net loss of $33.4 million for Q1 2026. Adjusted EBITDA stood at negative $30.9 million, reflecting continued investments in scaling production and commercial activities. However, management emphasized that these losses are expected as the business transitions from development to full commercialization.

The stock's sharp move today reflects high investor interest in companies positioned at the intersection of sustainability and advanced materials. PureCycle has been a volatile name, with shares fluctuating significantly on news flow related to production ramps, customer wins and regulatory approvals. Today's volume far exceeded recent averages, indicating strong buying interest from both retail and institutional investors.

Analysts have mixed but generally constructive views. While some highlight execution risks and the company's history of operating losses, others point to the massive addressable market for recycled plastics and PureCycle's technological edge. Recent price target adjustments reflect growing confidence in the commercial trajectory, though the stock remains speculative given its pre-profit status and capital requirements.

For investors, PureCycle represents a high-risk, high-reward play on the circular economy. The company's ability to scale production, secure consistent feedstock supply and convert design wins into revenue will determine whether today's momentum can be sustained. The Thailand expansion and additional state-level approvals could serve as meaningful catalysts in the coming quarters.

PureCycle's story resonates with broader market themes around sustainability, supply chain resilience and corporate environmental responsibility. As major brands commit to ambitious recycled content targets, companies like PureCycle that can deliver high-quality, scalable solutions stand to benefit significantly.

The surge also highlights continued retail investor enthusiasm for names tied to environmental themes and advanced manufacturing. PureCycle has maintained a dedicated following on platforms like Stocktwits and Reddit, where discussions often focus on production milestones and potential partnerships.

Looking ahead, the company's next earnings report and any updates on the Thailand project will be closely watched. Management has guided for continued sequential revenue growth and further customer conversions throughout 2026. Success in meeting these targets could support additional upside, while any delays might pressure the shares given current valuation levels.

As trading continues Thursday, focus remains on whether the gains can hold or if profit-taking emerges after the sharp move. PureCycle's ability to maintain momentum will depend on execution and the broader market's appetite for growth-oriented sustainability plays.

The company's progress in 2026 demonstrates the potential for innovative recycling technologies to address global plastic waste challenges while creating economic value. For investors betting on the circular economy, PureCycle has emerged as a high-profile name worth watching closely as it scales toward commercial profitability.