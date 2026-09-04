Victoria's Secret Shares Plunge 15% Despite Earnings Beat On Weak Q3 Profit Outlook Ahead Of Holiday Season

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. tumbled Thursday, falling $12.72, or 15%, to $72.09 as of 12:19 p.m. ET, after the lingerie and apparel retailer's soft third-quarter profit outlook overshadowed a strong second-quarter earnings beat and an improved full-year revenue forecast.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 95 cents, well ahead of the 75-cent consensus estimate compiled by analysts. Revenue rose 10% year over year to $1.61 billion, roughly in line with the $1.62 billion Wall Street had projected. Adjusted operating income for the quarter came in at $124 million, a significant improvement from the $55 million reported during the same period a year earlier.

Comparable sales climbed 9% during the quarter, topping the consensus projection of 8.8% growth. That figure, however, marked a notable deceleration from the 13% comparable-sales growth Victoria's Secret delivered in the first quarter, a slowdown that added to investor unease heading into Thursday's trading session.

The steep share-price decline was driven primarily by the company's disappointing forward guidance for the current quarter. Victoria's Secret projected third-quarter revenue of between $1.57 billion and $1.6 billion, modestly ahead of the Street's $1.56 billion estimate. But the company's third-quarter operating income outlook fell well short of expectations, with the midpoint of its guidance at just $15 million, compared with a Wall Street estimate of $24.4 million heading into the report.

Management attributed part of the gap to a planned increase in strategic marketing investment during the current quarter. Victoria's Secret CEO Hillary Super framed the additional spending as a deliberate choice tied to the company's broader turnaround strategy rather than a sign of weakening fundamentals.

"We see significant opportunity ahead and are doubling down on what is working," Super said. "We are increasing our strategic marketing investment to expand our reach, deepen customer connection, and build on the brand heat we are creating."

Complicating the picture further, Victoria's Secret disclosed that its second-quarter operating income had been boosted by more than $140 million in one-time tariff refunds, a benefit that will not recur in future quarters and that masked the underlying trajectory of the company's core profitability during the period just reported.

Despite the weak near-term profit outlook, Victoria's Secret raised its full-year 2026 guidance on both revenue and operating income. The company lifted its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $7.1 billion to $7.18 billion, up from a previous range of $7.03 billion to $7.13 billion, and roughly in line with the $7.14 billion analyst consensus. Victoria's Secret also raised its 2026 adjusted operating income guidance to a range of $560 million to $590 million, up from a prior range of $550 million to $580 million.

Guggenheim analyst Simeon Siegel acknowledged the strength of the quarter's bottom-line results even while flagging concerns about the trajectory implied by the company's updated guidance. Siegel described the results as featuring a "strong bottom-line beat," while noting that the guidance implied fourth-quarter earnings appeared to be tracking below where Wall Street had previously expected them to land.

Thursday's decline stands in sharp contrast to the stock's performance over the preceding months. Shares of Victoria's Secret had surged 57% year to date through Wednesday's close, reflecting substantial investor confidence in the company's ongoing turnaround efforts under Super's leadership. That rally had been fueled in part by a blowout first-quarter earnings report released earlier this year, when the company posted net sales of $1.56 billion, up 15% year over year, alongside adjusted earnings per share of 60 cents that nearly doubled analyst expectations of 32 cents at the time. Multiple analysts, including those at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Telsey Advisory, had raised their price targets on the stock in the weeks leading up to Thursday's report, reflecting elevated expectations heading into the print that may have amplified the market's disappointment once the softer third-quarter guidance was disclosed.

Market analysts characterized Thursday's selloff as reflecting a guidance-quality concern rather than a fundamental deterioration in the company's underlying business. One analysis from Investing.com described the situation as "a guidance-quality problem, not an earnings-collapse problem," noting that while the company's full-year outlook actually improved following the report, the market's attention centered squarely on the softer near-term operating income trajectory implied for the third quarter.

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The broader stock market provided little cover for Victoria's Secret's decline Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading essentially flat and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging modestly higher during the session, underscoring that the drop in Victoria's Secret shares was driven almost entirely by company-specific factors rather than broader market conditions.

Victoria's Secret has continued to face scrutiny over its underlying operating margin trends even amid periods of strong top-line growth. In a separate analysis of an earlier quarterly report this year, market commentators noted that the company's operating margin had weakened to 10.1%, down from 12.7% in the same quarter a year earlier, a decline attributed to rising marketing and administrative expenses that offset gains from higher sales. That pattern of strong revenue growth paired with margin pressure has become a recurring theme in the market's response to the company's recent earnings reports.

Victoria's Secret shares have proven notably volatile over the trailing 12 months, with the stock recording 42 separate moves greater than 5% in either direction over that period, according to data compiled by market analysts, reflecting the market's heightened sensitivity to each successive earnings report as investors continue evaluating the progress of the company's broader turnaround strategy.

The company's third-quarter results will be closely watched heading into the critical holiday shopping season, when Victoria's Secret's increased marketing investment is expected to be tested against the backdrop of broader consumer spending patterns and continued competitive pressure within the intimate apparel and beauty retail sector. With full-year guidance now raised despite the softer near-term outlook, investors and analysts are likely to continue debating whether Thursday's sharp share-price decline represents a buying opportunity tied to a temporary spending-driven dip in profitability, or a more meaningful signal of margin pressure that could persist as the company continues investing in its turnaround efforts under Super's leadership.