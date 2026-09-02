McDonald's Stock Ticks Higher After 52-Week Low As Dividend Hike, Menu Revamp Aim To Boost Sales Growth

CHICAGO — Shares of McDonald's Corp. edged higher Wednesday morning, trading at $261.90, up 30 cents, or 0.30%, as of 9:53 a.m. ET, a modest rebound after the fast-food giant's stock touched a fresh 52-week low earlier this week amid ongoing concerns over slowing U.S. customer traffic.

McDonald's shares had fallen as low as $260.06 in recent trading, marking a new 52-week low and putting the stock roughly 1% below its previous floor set in late July, according to market data. The decline has come as investors continue to weigh a slowdown in the company's domestic same-store sales growth against a backdrop of broader consumer pullback affecting several restaurant chains this year.

In its most recent quarterly results, McDonald's reported U.S. same-store sales growth of just 0.8%, a notable slowdown from the 2.5% gain the company posted in the same period a year earlier, as domestic guest counts declined. Globally, comparable sales rose 1.3% for the quarter, reflecting steadier performance in international markets even as the company's home market showed signs of strain.

Despite the softer domestic traffic figures, McDonald's continued its long-running streak of annual dividend increases this week. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 5.1% to $1.86 a share, marking the 26th consecutive year the burger chain has increased its payout to shareholders. The stock's dividend yield now sits at roughly 3.53%, a figure income-focused investors have increasingly pointed to as a core part of the investment case for McDonald's even as consumer-facing peers across the restaurant industry pull back on spending and, in some cases, dividend growth.

The stock's ex-dividend date fell on Sept. 1, meaning investors who purchased shares on or after that date will need to wait a full quarter before receiving the next payment.

McDonald's dividend increase stands in contrast to moves by some competitors in the space. Wendy's, for instance, has moved to cut its own payout this year, a divergence that analysts have said reflects differing confidence levels among fast-food operators navigating a more cautious consumer environment.

To help reverse softening domestic traffic, McDonald's has leaned heavily on limited-time menu offerings throughout 2026. Earlier this year, the company introduced the Big Arch, a double-patty burger featuring white cheddar cheese and a proprietary sauce, which the company said contributed to a 3.9% domestic same-store sales gain in the first quarter. That early-year momentum, however, did not fully carry through to the second quarter, when growth slowed considerably.

The company's latest push to reignite customer interest came this week with the return of Spicy Chicken McNuggets, which came back to participating U.S. restaurants nationwide starting Sept. 1, alongside a new Mighty Hot Sauce dipping option. The spicy nuggets, coated in a tempura breading made with aged cayenne and chili peppers, first debuted in September 2020 and have returned for several limited-time regional runs since then. The sauce blends crushed red pepper, chilis, garlic and a touch of sweetness.

McDonald's USA's official Menu Spotter account marked the return with an enthusiastic message to fans: "We're so back. And just as spicy as ever."

The chain is also planning additional new offerings later this year, including a lineup of McCafe-branded energy drinks, iced coffees and fruity refreshers inspired by its short-lived CosMc's restaurant concept, part of a broader effort to diversify its beverage lineup and attract customers throughout the day beyond traditional meal periods.

Alongside its menu strategy, McDonald's has also made a significant leadership change in recent weeks. The company named Skye Anderson as president of McDonald's USA, succeeding Joe Erlinger in the role. Anderson, who has spent 26 years at McDonald's and most recently served as chief operating officer of McDonald's USA, takes on the domestic leadership post at a pivotal moment for the company as it works to reverse the traffic declines weighing on its U.S. business.

The broader restaurant industry has faced a more challenging operating environment in 2026, with several major chains announcing store closures amid tighter consumer spending. Pizza Hut, for example, is shuttering more than 250 locations this year, following a wave of closures at Wendy's in 2024. Analysts have said this competitive backdrop could ultimately work in McDonald's favor over the longer term, given the company's scale and continued investment in value-oriented menu options, even as it navigates near-term softness in guest counts.

McDonald's has also expanded its McValue menu strategy this year, which includes meal deals starting at $5 and a "Buy One, Add One for $1" promotion available at breakfast and lunch or dinner for select items, part of a broader push to reassert its value positioning with cost-conscious consumers. The company has also tested new secret-menu items inspired by viral customer hacks in some international markets, including a Surf N' Turf burger and a Big Mac sauce dipping option in the United Kingdom, though it remains unclear when, or if, similar offerings might roll out in the United States.

Longer-term investors have increasingly compared McDonald's performance against faster-growing names in the restaurant sector. According to data compiled by financial analysts, a three-year investment in McDonald's stock has produced only modest gains, while comparable investments in faster-growing chains such as Cava have delivered substantially higher, if considerably more volatile, returns over the same period.

Despite Wednesday's modest gain, McDonald's stock remains down significantly from its 52-week high, reflecting a stretch of lower highs over the past six months as the company works to stabilize its domestic business. Investors will likely continue watching upcoming same-store sales data closely, along with the performance of the company's newest menu initiatives, for signs of whether McDonald's traffic slowdown in the U.S. is beginning to reverse or represents a more prolonged challenge for the world's largest fast-food chain heading into the final months of 2026.