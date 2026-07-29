Amkor Technology Stock Plunges 24% as Weak Third-Quarter Outlook Overshadows Record Earnings Beat Today

Shares of Amkor Technology plunged Tuesday morning, falling 23.95% to $46.17, extending a steep two-day slide even after the semiconductor packaging company reported record quarterly revenue and earnings that significantly beat Wall Street expectations.

The stock has now shed more than $14.54 in Tuesday's session alone, adding to Monday's losses and marking one of the sharpest multi-day declines the company has experienced this year.

Record Results That Failed to Impress Investors

Amkor's second-quarter results, released Monday after the market closed, showed a business performing at an all-time high across several key metrics. Amkor Technology reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings of $0.70 a share on revenue of $1.9 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $0.47 a share and $1.81 billion. Revenue rose 26% from a year earlier, while gross margin widened sharply as the semiconductor packaging and test company benefited from higher factory utilization and a richer product mix.

The scale of the earnings beat was substantial by percentage terms as well. Amkor posted record quarterly revenue of $1.9 billion, up 26% from a year earlier, with earnings of 70 cents a share beating estimates by 23 cents, or nearly 49%.

A Weak Outlook Overshadowed the Beat

Despite those record results, investors focused almost entirely on the company's forward guidance, which fell short of what Wall Street had been expecting for the current quarter. Amkor's third-quarter revenue outlook fell short of consensus estimates, triggering the share price decline despite record revenue and higher-than-expected gross margins in the second quarter. Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion, below analyst expectations, while projecting third-quarter earnings per share in a range of 72 to 82 cents against a consensus estimate of 65 cents.

Specific Areas of Concern

Beyond the top-line guidance figures, investors also zeroed in on specific operational challenges flagged during the earnings presentation. Despite the strong quarterly performance, shares fell as investors focused on near-term challenges in the communications segment and operational disruptions related to manufacturing transitions. The muted initial stock reaction, followed by an escalating selloff into Tuesday's session, suggests investors are weighing near-term communications headwinds and operational transitions against the company's longer-term growth opportunity in advanced packaging.

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How the Decline Unfolded Over Two Sessions

The stock's slide accelerated meaningfully between Monday's regular session and Tuesday's premarket and regular trading. Shares fell 6.54% during Monday's regular trading to close at $60.71, before extending losses further in after-hours trading that evening. The selling intensified overnight and into Tuesday, with shares tumbling more than 10% during premarket trading before the losses deepened further once the market opened, eventually pushing the stock down by roughly a quarter from its prior levels.

Management Strikes an Optimistic Tone Despite the Guidance Miss

Even as the stock sold off sharply, Amkor's leadership emphasized confidence in the company's underlying strategic position during the earnings call. "The first half of 2026 performance demonstrates the strength in our customer partnerships, technology leadership, and a global footprint strategy," the company said during its earnings call. "Demand for advanced packaging continues to expand, and our advanced packaging programs remain on track to support growth in the second half of 2026." Management pointed specifically to recent strategic partnerships with TSMC and Nvidia as reinforcing the increasingly critical role advanced packaging plays in the company's long-term growth opportunities.

Full-Year Capital Spending Plans

Alongside its quarterly results, Amkor also detailed its capital investment plans for the remainder of the year, underscoring continued heavy spending tied to expanding its packaging capacity. The company guided full-year 2026 capital expenditures to a range of $2.5 billion to $3 billion, a figure that reflects continued aggressive investment in the advanced packaging capacity that management has pointed to as central to its growth strategy.

A Volatile Month for the Stock

Tuesday's decline adds to what has already been an unusually turbulent month for Amkor shares, which had experienced dramatic swings in both directions throughout July. The stock's price is currently down more than 41% for the month, after reaching a high of $83.47 and a low around $50 during the same period. Earlier in July, shares had fallen nearly 13% in a single session as investors weighed valuation metrics and recent insider selling activity, even as the stock's year-to-date return remained strongly positive heading into that pullback.

That volatility followed a period of sharp gains tied to a major new business partnership. The stock had surged just days before Monday's earnings report after Amkor announced a multiyear $1.5 billion strategic partnership with Nvidia, a deal that had lifted shares meaningfully before the subsequent pullback tied to profit-taking ahead of earnings and now the post-earnings guidance disappointment.

Wall Street's Mixed Response

Analyst reaction to Monday's results has been mixed, with some price target cuts even as overall sentiment toward the company's long-term positioning remains generally positive. B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis cut his price target on the stock from $90 to $75 in the days leading up to earnings while maintaining a neutral rating, even as other analysts including Needham's Charles Shi maintained buy ratings with price targets as high as $90.

With Amkor's stock trading well below both its 52-week high of $96.68 and its recent highs earlier this month, investors will be watching closely in the coming weeks to see whether the company's near-term operational challenges in its communications segment prove temporary or signal a more sustained slowdown. Given the scale of Amkor's continued investment in advanced packaging capacity and its recently announced partnerships with major chip customers including Nvidia and TSMC, the coming quarters are likely to serve as an important test of whether the company's long-term growth story can offset the near-term guidance concerns that triggered Tuesday's sharp selloff.