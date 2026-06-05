GameStop Shares Jump on Record Q1 Profit and $2 Billion Buyback Announcement

NEW YORK — GameStop Corp. shares rose sharply Thursday after the video game retailer posted its highest-ever quarterly net income and announced a substantial new share repurchase program, signaling continued efforts to return capital to shareholders amid a strategic shift toward higher-margin products.

The stock climbed more than 6% in the previous session to close at $22.18 after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that exceeded expectations on several fronts. By mid-morning trading on June 4, shares were hovering near $22.55, reflecting sustained investor interest following the earnings release.

For the quarter ended May 2, GameStop reported net sales of $835.3 million, a 14% increase from $732.4 million in the prior-year period. The growth was driven largely by collectibles, which accounted for nearly 42% of revenue at $348.9 million, up significantly from the previous year.

Operating income reached a record $143.3 million for the first quarter, compared with an operating loss of $10.8 million a year earlier. Adjusted operating income, excluding certain items, stood at $140.5 million.

Net income surged to $389.6 million, or 66 cents per share, from $44.8 million, or 9 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. The figure included one-time gains such as a $268.4 million unrealized gain on derivatives tied to eBay stock holdings and interest income. Excluding those and other adjustments, net income was $179.3 million.

The company's board approved a new $2 billion discretionary share repurchase authorization, effective through June 2029. This replaces a prior program and underscores management's confidence in the balance sheet, which showed $9.7 billion in cash, marketable securities, digital assets and related items at quarter-end.

Strategic Evolution Under Cohen

Read more GameStop Shares Edge Lower to $21.13 on June 1 as Investors Weigh Cash Position and Retail Challenges GameStop Shares Edge Lower to $21.13 on June 1 as Investors Weigh Cash Position and Retail Challenges

Chairman and CEO Ryan Cohen has steered GameStop toward diversification beyond traditional video game hardware and software sales. Collectibles, including trading cards, apparel, toys and pop culture merchandise, have become a key growth driver as the company reduces reliance on lower-margin categories.

Hardware and accessories sales declined modestly to $333.7 million from $345.3 million, while software revenue fell to $152.7 million from $175.6 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $201.6 million, reflecting ongoing cost discipline.

The results come as GameStop continues to navigate a challenging retail environment for physical video game sales amid the broader industry shift to digital downloads. The company has closed stores in recent periods while investing in e-commerce and alternative revenue streams.

GameStop has also been active on the corporate development front. It has built a stake in eBay, recently increasing its position, and made an unsolicited $56 billion takeover proposal that eBay rejected as "neither credible nor attractive." Cohen has publicly criticized eBay's leadership and indicated potential further steps.

Market Reaction and Meme Stock Legacy

The earnings beat and buyback news triggered positive momentum in a stock known for its volatile trading history tied to retail investor enthusiasm. GameStop remains a favorite among meme stock communities, though its price action has moderated compared to the dramatic surges seen in 2021.

Year-to-date through early June 2026, the shares have shown resilience relative to some other speculative names, with gains supported by balance sheet strength and capital return initiatives. The stock trades well below its 52-week high near $31 but above its low around $19.93.

Analysts and market observers note the company's strong liquidity position provides flexibility for buybacks, potential investments or other shareholder-friendly actions. The $2 billion authorization represents a significant commitment relative to the current market capitalization of approximately $9.4 billion to $10 billion.

Broader Retail Challenges

Despite the positive quarter, GameStop faces ongoing pressures in the video game retail sector. Industry-wide trends favor digital distribution, pressuring physical store footprints. The company has been trimming locations while attempting to transform stores into experiential destinations for gaming and collectibles enthusiasts.

Gross profit improved to $340 million from $252 million a year ago, aided by the higher-margin collectibles mix. Management has emphasized operational efficiency and inventory management as priorities.

Looking ahead, the company did not provide specific forward guidance in its release, consistent with past practice. Investors will watch for updates on store optimization, e-commerce growth and any developments regarding the eBay position or other strategic moves.

The upcoming fiscal second quarter will be closely monitored for seasonal strength around summer releases and back-to-school periods. Holiday performance remains critical for the full-year outlook in this cyclical business.

Investor Sentiment and Risks

Retail investors continue to track GameStop closely, with message boards and social platforms buzzing after the earnings. The combination of record profits, massive cash reserves and aggressive capital allocation has renewed optimism among long-term holders.

However, risks persist. Short interest, while lower than peak levels from previous years, remains a factor in volatility. Broader economic conditions, consumer spending on discretionary items and competition from online giants could influence results.

Wall Street consensus ratings have generally been cautious, with many analysts citing valuation concerns and secular industry headwinds even as recent results demonstrate progress under the current leadership.

GameStop's market capitalization stood near $9.4 billion following the latest close, with roughly 448 million shares outstanding. The price-to-earnings ratio on trailing adjusted figures reflects improved profitability but still embeds expectations for sustained execution.

As the company evolves from a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer into a more diversified player in gaming and collectibles, its ability to deliver consistent results will determine whether the current momentum can be maintained. The $2 billion buyback provides a floor of support while management pursues longer-term transformation.

Trading volume on Wednesday was elevated at over 17 million shares, well above average, as investors digested the news. Continued follow-through will depend on broader market sentiment and any incremental updates from the company in coming weeks.