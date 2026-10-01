CXMT Shares Slip 1.4% as China's DRAM Champion Eyes $5.2 Billion Expansion Ahead of National Day Break

SHANGHAI — Shares of ChangXin Memory Technologies, China's largest maker of memory chips, edged lower on Wednesday, giving back part of the previous session's gain as investors weighed a reported multibillion-dollar expansion plan heading into China's National Day holiday.

The stock, which trades on Shanghai's STAR Market as CXMT Corp., fell 0.76 yuan, or 1.37%, to close at 54.79 yuan. It had risen 3.25% to 55.55 yuan on Tuesday.

Despite the dip, the shares remain far above their initial public offering price of 8.66 yuan, reflecting intense investor enthusiasm for China's homegrown answer to global memory chip leaders Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology.

A blockbuster debut

CXMT made its trading debut on July 27 in one of the most closely watched listings of the year. The Hefei-based company raised 57.92 billion yuan, or about $8.6 billion, making it Asia's largest IPO so far this year.

The shares soared nearly 466% on their first day of trading, closing at 49 yuan and giving the company a market value of about 3.3 trillion yuan. That briefly made CXMT the most valuable company listed in mainland China, surpassing Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

At Wednesday's close, the stock was up about 533% from its IPO price. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of 38.11 yuan to 61.80 yuan, giving the company a market capitalization of roughly 3.7 trillion yuan.

Reported $5.2 billion expansion

The latest focus for investors is a reported plan by CXMT to invest 34.9 billion yuan, or about $5.2 billion, in expanding its production capacity. According to a source cited by the South China Morning Post, a large portion of that spending is expected to go to domestic suppliers of chipmaking equipment.

The plan underscores the capital-intensive nature of memory chip production and CXMT's push into more advanced products as it races to narrow the gap with its global rivals. It also reflects China's broader drive to reduce its reliance on foreign semiconductor equipment amid U.S. export restrictions.

The company is also expanding in-house testing and tightening control over its memory supply chain, according to industry publication Digitimes.

New chip platform enters production

The expansion plan follows a significant technology milestone earlier this month. On Sept. 20, CXMT said its fifth-generation DRAM manufacturing platform, known as G5, had entered mass production.

The company said the platform is designed to produce higher-performance memory chips at lower cost and with reduced power consumption. CXMT Vice President Luo Xiaodong said at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei that the company's "process capability" is now comparable to advanced mass-produced technologies in the industry.

CXMT also unveiled two 24-gigabit LPDDR5X memory chips made with the new platform. LPDDR5X is a power-saving type of DRAM used mainly in smartphones and other portable devices. The company also showed off an LPDDR6 chip at the convention.

The stock jumped 5.8% to 58.76 yuan on the day after the announcement, its biggest one-day gain in about two weeks.

Riding the AI memory boom

CXMT has benefited from a global surge in demand for memory chips driven by artificial intelligence, which requires vast amounts of memory for data centers and computing systems.

The company said earlier this month that it expects global memory supply to remain tight through the second half of 2026, with AI-driven demand supporting prices while it expands capacity and pushes further into server memory.

CXMT has rapidly grown its share of the global market. By September, the company held about 10% of the global DRAM market, making it the world's fourth-largest memory chipmaker behind Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron.

Industry analysts have projected that CXMT's production capacity could approach Micron's levels this year. Research firm Citrini Research estimated the company could end 2026 with about 350,000 wafer starts per month of DRAM capacity.

Geopolitical risks

CXMT's rise has drawn scrutiny in Washington. The U.S. Department of Defense added the company in June to its list of Chinese companies it says have ties to the country's military. U.S. officials have also previously weighed potential sanctions on the company.

Those concerns could limit CXMT's access to some overseas customers and advanced manufacturing tools, making its push to source equipment domestically increasingly important.

Global chip sentiment

The broader memory chip sector received a boost after Wednesday's close in Shanghai, when Micron reported quarterly revenue of $54.23 billion, nearly four times its year-earlier level, and issued guidance well above analysts' expectations. Micron said it expects memory supply to be much tighter in 2027 and 2028 than this year.

The results lifted shares of South Korean chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix on Thursday. Mainland Chinese markets, however, are closed for the National Day holiday, meaning CXMT investors will not be able to react until trading resumes after the break.

When trading resumes, investors will watch for further details on CXMT's expansion plans, progress in ramping up production on its new G5 platform and any signs of movement into high-bandwidth memory, the advanced chips used in AI systems. The company's ability to keep pace with global rivals while navigating U.S. restrictions will remain central to its outlook.