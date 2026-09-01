Read more Dow Falls as Renewed US Strikes on Iran Near the Strait of Hormuz Rattle Wall Street to Close August Dow Falls as Renewed US Strikes on Iran Near the Strait of Hormuz Rattle Wall Street to Close August

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. fell more than 2% Monday, tracking a broader decline across major U.S. stock indexes after American forces struck Iranian rocket launchers near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, reigniting fears of renewed conflict in a region critical to global energy supplies.

Amazon stock traded at 260.05 dollars, down 6.38 dollars, or 2.39%, as of 10:51 a.m. Eastern time on the Nasdaq. The decline came as part of a broader market pullback Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all trading lower to close out the final session of August.

The renewed selling followed confirmation from U.S. Central Command that American forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on Iran's Larak Island on Sunday, the first publicly acknowledged U.S. military action in the region in roughly a month. U.S. Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces had been preparing to launch rockets and deploy sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz before the strike. "US forces are monitoring the area closely and remain prepared to protect the free flow of commerce through this essential waterway," Hawkins said, according to TheStreet. Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said Sunday that it had targeted U.S. military bases in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for the American strikes, further escalating the exchange between the two countries.

Oil prices surged in response to the renewed hostilities, with global benchmark crude gaining roughly 2% at Monday's market open, according to Bloomberg. Higher energy costs have weighed on Amazon's stock at multiple points throughout the broader six-month conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, given the company's heavy reliance on fuel-intensive logistics and delivery operations. Amazon previously implemented a 3.5% fuel and logistics surcharge on third-party sellers using its fulfillment network in April, citing rising energy costs tied directly to the ongoing war.

Monday's decline adds to a difficult stretch for Amazon shares that has unfolded over recent months even amid otherwise solid underlying business performance. The stock has fallen roughly 16% from its 52-week high of 278.56 dollars, reached in early May, according to analysis from Investing.com, with the pullback driven by a combination of factors extending well beyond Monday's geopolitical developments. Investors have expressed ongoing concern over Amazon's aggressive capital spending plans tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure, with the company forecasting roughly 200 billion dollars in capital expenditures for 2026, a figure that significantly exceeds its trailing 12-month operating cash flow. Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy has defended the spending as necessary to capture surging demand for the company's AI offerings, saying he expects Amazon to generate "strong long-term returns on invested capital" as a result.

Despite the recent share price weakness, Wall Street's broader outlook on Amazon has remained largely positive. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a 300 dollar price target, arguing that the market has been pricing Amazon more like a mature retailer than a company with substantial upside tied to its cloud computing and AI businesses. The overall Wall Street consensus rating on Amazon currently sits at Strong Buy, with an average price target of 284.30 dollars across 44 analysts, according to data compiled by financial news outlet MEXC, implying meaningful upside from current trading levels even after accounting for Monday's decline.

Amazon has also drawn recent attention on other fronts. The company disclosed last month that its livestreaming platform, Twitch, had enabled a data-sharing option by default across creator accounts, allowing livestream video and chat material to be used in developing Amazon's artificial intelligence systems, a move that drew scrutiny from some content creators over privacy concerns. Separately, evercore analyst Mark Mahaney raised his price target on Amazon to 355 dollars last week, citing strong retail signals and survey data showing early evidence that the company's investment in AI-powered shopping tools is beginning to translate into incremental sales.

As markets closed out August, investors remained focused on how the renewed U.S.-Iran conflict might further affect oil prices and broader consumer spending patterns in the weeks ahead, with Amazon's stock performance likely to remain closely tied to both the geopolitical situation and the company's own substantial AI-related capital investments heading into the fall.