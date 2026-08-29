Shares of GameStop Corp. traded modestly lower Friday, hovering near recent multiyear lows as investors continue to weigh the uncertain fate of Chief Executive Officer Ryan Cohen's unsolicited 56 billion dollar takeover bid for online marketplace eBay Inc.

GameStop stock traded at 18.04 dollars, down 0.21 dollars, or 1.15%, as of 12:31 p.m. Eastern time on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has spent much of August trading near its 52-week low, touching as low as 17.79 dollars earlier in the month, as investors have grown increasingly skeptical of the company's strategic direction under Cohen.

The video game retailer stunned Wall Street in May when it submitted an unsolicited offer to acquire eBay for 56 billion dollars, structured as a cash-and-stock deal valued at 125 dollars per eBay share, split evenly between cash and GameStop common stock. The proposal represented a roughly 20% premium to eBay's trading price at the time and would have combined a company roughly six times GameStop's size with the smaller, Grapevine, Texas-based retailer.

eBay's board rejected the offer within days, calling it "neither credible nor attractive" and raising concerns about the deal's financing structure, corporate governance in a combined company, and Cohen's compensation arrangement. GameStop's financing plan had relied on roughly 9.4 billion dollars in cash reserves along with up to 20 billion dollars in debt backed by a commitment letter from TD Securities.

Despite the rejection, Cohen continued building GameStop's position in eBay throughout the summer. By mid-July, GameStop had increased its stake in the e-commerce company to roughly 9.75%, making it eBay's second-largest shareholder behind funds managed by Vanguard Group. In a Bloomberg Television interview that same month, Cohen declined to say whether he planned to raise his offer but said, "we're coming for eBay one way or another," adding that he hoped to eventually build the combined company into a 1 trillion dollar business.

The dynamic shifted again earlier this month, when Bloomberg News reported that Cohen was reconsidering the full takeover bid altogether. According to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter, Cohen has been weighing a scaled-back partnership or joint venture that would give eBay access to GameStop's approximately 1,600 U.S. retail locations, potentially helping both companies expand in higher-margin categories such as trading cards and collectibles. As part of any such arrangement, GameStop would seek seats on eBay's board rather than pursuing outright ownership of the company. GameStop has not made a final decision, according to the report, and Cohen could still pursue other options.

The market's reaction to the reported shift has largely mirrored its skepticism toward the original bid. GameStop shares have declined roughly 28% since the takeover offer was first disclosed in May, while eBay's stock has climbed about 7.6% over the same stretch, a divergence that has left GameStop trading at a market value well below its cash holdings relative to what a full acquisition would have required.

GameStop's stock has also faced pressure from a separate corporate finance move. In early August, the company announced plans to exchange roughly 1.4 billion dollars of convertible notes for common stock, an effort to reduce its long-term debt load. Shares fell as much as 10% following that announcement amid investor concerns about the resulting dilution to existing shareholders, even as the move strengthened the company's balance sheet.

The uncertainty surrounding the eBay situation comes even as GameStop's core business has shown signs of improvement. In its most recent quarterly results, the company reported revenue growth of 14% year-over-year to 835.3 million dollars, while net income surged to 389.6 million dollars from 44.8 million dollars a year earlier. GameStop has said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to exceed 600 million dollars for the full fiscal year, up from 345.4 million dollars in the prior year. The company has also authorized a 2 billion dollar share repurchase program running through 2029.

Short interest in GameStop shares has remained notable throughout the saga, standing at roughly 13.55% of the stock's float according to recent data, while institutional ownership has modestly declined. Prominent investor Michael Burry, known for his early bet against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, said he exited his entire GameStop position after the eBay bid was first announced, citing concerns about the debt the company could take on to finance a deal.

Read more GameStop Shares Edge Higher As CEO Ryan Cohen Weighs Dropping $56 Billion eBay Takeover Bid This Monday GameStop Shares Edge Higher As CEO Ryan Cohen Weighs Dropping $56 Billion eBay Takeover Bid This Monday

For now, investors appear to be treating the eBay saga as an open question rather than a settled matter, with GameStop's stock price reflecting continued uncertainty about whether Cohen will ultimately pursue a full acquisition, a scaled-back partnership, or abandon the eBay pursuit altogether in favor of other uses for the company's cash.