Kanzhun Shares Jump 17% as China's Top Recruitment Platform Reports Record Quarterly Profit Growth

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Shares of Kanzhun Limited, the parent company of China's leading online recruitment platform Boss Zhipin, surged 16.97%, or $2.76, to $19.06 as of 12:13 p.m. EDT Wednesday, extending gains from the company's second-quarter earnings report that showed double-digit revenue growth, record operating margins and a sharp jump in net income.

Kanzhun reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of 2.4 billion yuan, up 14% from the same period a year earlier, according to MarketBeat, as the company continued benefiting from user base expansion and improved monetization of higher-value recruitment services on its platform. Income from operations increased 32.6% to 863.2 million yuan, according to QuiverQuant, with the company's adjusted operating margin reaching a record 43.8%, up 1.9 percentage points from the prior year, according to Benzinga's transcript of the company's earnings call.

Net income surged 173% year over year to 1.9 billion yuan, though that dramatic increase was significantly boosted by roughly 1.5 billion yuan in investment income tied to fair-value gains from a portfolio company that completed an initial public offering in January 2026, according to MarketBeat. Excluding those investment gains and share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net income rose a more modest but still solid 9% to 1.03 billion yuan. On a per-share basis, Kanzhun reported earnings of $0.33, beating analyst estimates of $0.29 by nearly 14%, according to Public.com.

Kanzhun's gross margin improved to 87% during the quarter, a gain the company attributed to AI-driven operational efficiencies and lower app store commission fees, according to Yahoo Finance's summary of the earnings call highlights. The company's AI-powered services, including AI-driven interview tools and automated resume filtering, contributed directly to those operational efficiencies while also supporting higher customer spending on the platform, according to Benzinga's transcript.

Despite the strong headline results, the company flagged some near-term profitability pressure tied to a significant marketing push. Sales and marketing expenses surged 38% year over year, driven by a sponsorship tied to the FIFA World Cup, a cost that weighed on near-term profitability even as it likely contributed to the platform's continued user growth, according to Yahoo Finance. Operating cash flow declined 10% year over year, a drop the company attributed to higher advertising spending, increased tax payments and lower interest income during the quarter.

Kanzhun continued its substantial shareholder return program during the period. The company's board approved an annual dividend distribution of $230 million and completed $300 million in share repurchases, bringing total shareholder returns for 2026 to $530 million, a figure exceeding 100% of the company's adjusted net income from the previous year, according to Benzinga's transcript of the earnings call.

Looking ahead, Kanzhun issued third-quarter revenue guidance of 2.41 billion to 2.5 billion yuan, representing year-over-year growth of 11.4% to 15.6%, a pace that management itself acknowledged was somewhat slower than the second quarter's 14% growth rate, according to Yahoo Finance, potentially signaling emerging macroeconomic headwinds within China's broader recruitment and employment market. The company characterized broader consumption and hiring demand across China as "broadly stable but not robust," reflecting continued caution regarding the pace of economic recovery even as Kanzhun's own platform metrics continued showing healthy growth.

The company reported 7.2 million paid enterprise customers over the trailing 12 months ended June 30, up 10.8% from a year earlier, according to QuiverQuant, indicating continued expansion of Kanzhun's core business customer base even amid the broader cautious macroeconomic backdrop the company described.

Beyond its core domestic Chinese recruitment platform, Kanzhun outlined longer-term international growth ambitions during the earnings call. According to MarketBeat, the company's overseas business, branded OfferToday, is targeting $100 million to $115 million in revenue within approximately five years, with potential expansion planned across additional markets in Asia and Europe. Management also identified longer-term opportunities in developing countries with younger populations and orderly economic development, specifically citing Vietnam, Argentina and Brazil as examples of markets the company views as attractive for future expansion.

Kanzhun's strategic focus going forward centers on two complementary growth avenues, according to Benzinga's transcript: continuing to expand user penetration in China's lower-tier cities, where recruitment platform adoption remains comparatively lower, while simultaneously increasing monetization of its existing user base in the country's larger first- and second-tier cities, where the platform already maintains stronger market penetration.

Despite Wednesday's sharp rally, Kanzhun's stock performance over the broader year-to-date period has remained challenged. According to a separate Zacks Investment Research report cited by Yahoo Finance, Kanzhun shares had lost approximately 24.2% since the beginning of 2026 prior to the earnings-driven rally, significantly underperforming the S&P 500's 11.8% gain over the same period, reflecting broader investor caution toward Chinese technology and internet stocks throughout much of the year despite the company's continued underlying operational growth.

Kanzhun, founded by Zhao Peng on Jan. 16, 2014, and headquartered in Beijing, operates its recruitment platform under the consumer-facing brand name Boss Zhipin, providing both core recruitment matching services and a range of value-added tools for job seekers navigating China's competitive employment market. The stock's 52-week high stands at $25.26, according to Public.com, meaning Wednesday's rally, while significant, has still left shares well below their peak levels over the trailing year.

With Kanzhun's continued AI-driven efficiency gains, expanding enterprise customer base and substantial shareholder return commitments offsetting near-term margin pressure from World Cup-related marketing spending and a somewhat more cautious third-quarter growth outlook, investors are likely to continue watching closely whether the company's operational momentum can offset the broader macroeconomic caution management described regarding China's overall hiring and consumption environment heading into the back half of 2026.