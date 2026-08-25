Dow Rises as Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Earnings and Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium Amid Iran and Canada Tensions

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.12 points, or 0.19%, to 53,517.28 as of 9:34 a.m. EDT Tuesday, as investors largely brushed aside fresh concerns over new U.S. trade measures against Canada and Iran, positioning instead for a pivotal week featuring Nvidia's highly anticipated earnings report and Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's first Jackson Hole speech since taking over the central bank's top post.

According to Yahoo Finance, U.S. stocks gained broadly Tuesday morning, with the Dow and S&P 500 both rising roughly 0.4% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7%, recovering from Monday's steeper tech-sector declines. The rebound came even as investors continued digesting Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's announcement of expanded sanctions on Iran and a fresh escalation in trade tensions between the United States and Canada.

Tuesday's session followed a mixed close Monday, when the Dow gained 140.15 points, or 0.26%, to close at 53,417.16, according to CNBC, even as the S&P 500 fell 0.28% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.76% to start the week. That divergence reflected continued weakness specifically in technology and chip-related stocks heading into Wednesday's closely watched Nvidia earnings report.

Nvidia has faced a particularly rough stretch heading into its results. According to Yahoo Finance, the chipmaker posted its seventh consecutive daily stock decline Monday, a losing streak that has added an extra layer of anticipation to Wednesday's earnings release. Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, said reports that Nvidia had informed customers it would raise server prices weighed further on sentiment toward the broader technology sector. "Wall Street dipped as tech stocks slipped ahead of Nvidia results on Wednesday, along with looming US inflation data and the all-important Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of the week," Rodda said, adding that the pricing news "weighed on sentiment towards tech firms as niggling doubts persist about rising costs, eroded margins, weaker profitability and lower return on investment." Rodda characterized the broader market implications of that development. "The news narrowed the focus and sobered the minds of market participants looking for a good story about the AI trade in Nvidia's quarterly results," he said. He added that the market's broader direction remains closely tied to expectations for interest rates. "Meanwhile, the path forward for Wall Street may still end up being a derivative of the path forward for rates, clarity about which market participants will hope to glean from the Jackson Hole Symposium," Rodda said.

Richard Reyle, chief investment officer at Questar Capital Partners, echoed that framing in comments to TheStreet, describing the current week as carrying outsized significance for two seemingly unrelated reasons. "This is a key week for markets with Nvidia's earnings and the annual Jackson Hole speech, which normally wouldn't have a link, but Nvidia needs to impress in order to keep one leg of the stock market stable, and Warsh needs to provide clarity on interest rates in order to keep the other leg of the stock market stable," Reyle said. He also flagged how recent Treasury Department intervention in the bond market has complicated Warsh's position ahead of his high-profile symposium appearance. "The Treasury's unprecedented action in the bond market last week puts Warsh in a tough spot, especially for a Fed chair that seems to prefer less communication than more," Reyle said.

Beyond the Nvidia and Jackson Hole storylines, trade tensions with Canada continued weighing on specific sectors of the market. According to Yahoo Finance, President Donald Trump said Monday the United States would raise tariffs on Canadian autos, auto parts and steel to 50%, effective Jan. 1, 2027, a significant escalation following the breakdown of trade talks between the two countries over the weekend. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded by suspending negotiations and vowing to retaliate with reciprocal tariffs. That announcement sent shares of General Motors and Ford lower during Monday's session.

Bitcoin extended its own remarkable rally Tuesday, briefly surging above $80,000 for the first time in three months before paring some of those gains, according to Yahoo Finance. The cryptocurrency's advance came as the Treasury Department's continued intervention in the bond market revived broader concerns about dollar debasement, prompting some investors to rotate into alternative assets, including both bitcoin and gold. Gold prices, which had rallied sharply in recent days, took a breather during Tuesday's session.

Treasury yields have continued moving in response to the government's evolving bond-market strategy. According to CNBC, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield slid to 4.658% Monday, extending a decline that began after CNBC reported the Treasury Department could tap its roughly $1 trillion general account to help fund its ongoing bond-repurchase plan, a report that helped major stock indexes pare early losses during Monday's session.

Retail sector news added further texture to Monday's trading, with DICK'S Sporting Goods shares tumbling nearly 19% in premarket trading after the company issued a significant cut to its 2026 guidance. Telsey Advisory Group analysts noted the surprising scale of that guidance reduction reflected broader softness across the athletic footwear wholesale market, with particular sensitivity in the Foot Locker business given current trends affecting the footwear sector.

Looking ahead, investors face a densely packed remainder of the week. Wednesday brings both Nvidia's earnings report and the release of the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, for July. Marvell Technology is scheduled to report earnings Thursday, providing an additional read on the broader artificial intelligence infrastructure trade. The week culminates Friday with Warsh's keynote address at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Wyoming, an appearance markets are watching closely for signals regarding the central bank's approach to interest rates and, more broadly, the incoming chairman's overall communication style and policy philosophy.

With Nvidia's results, the PCE inflation reading, and Warsh's Jackson Hole remarks all landing within a span of just a few days, investors are likely to see continued volatility across markets this week as each individual data point and corporate report is weighed against the broader, still-unresolved questions surrounding both the durability of the AI-driven technology rally and the trajectory of Federal Reserve policy under its new leadership.