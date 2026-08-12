Dow Jones Edges Higher As July Inflation Cools To 3.4%, Meeting Wall Street Expectations

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher in early trading Wednesday after the government's latest inflation report showed price pressures cooling slightly in July, offering investors a data point broadly in line with expectations heading into a pivotal stretch for Federal Reserve policy.

The Dow stood at 53,803.87 as of 9:31 a.m. Eastern time, essentially flat from Tuesday's close, with futures having pointed modestly higher ahead of the opening bell. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.72% in premarket trading, according to Yahoo Finance data, as investors weighed the Consumer Price Index report released earlier Wednesday morning.

The Labor Department's report showed the Consumer Price Index rose 0.1% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, following a 0.4% decline in June. On an annual basis, inflation came in at 3.4%, easing modestly from June's 3.5% pace. The readings were in line with Dow Jones consensus forecasts, a result that appeared to reassure markets already sitting near record territory heading into the report.

Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, said the report showed inflation remains elevated but continues moving in a favorable direction. He pointed to falling energy prices as a key factor behind July's softer reading, noting that "energy prices fell in July as investors had high hopes" that the Middle East crisis would show signs of improvement. Roach cautioned, however, that those hopes proved short-lived, with oil prices climbing back higher in the weeks since as tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz have persisted without resolution.

Looking ahead, Roach said he expects inflation to decelerate further as the year progresses, forecasting a slowdown toward 2.7% by year-end as transportation and health care costs continue easing. He added that the debate at the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting is likely to be lively, given the tension between a labor market that remains historically tight and an inflation picture that, while improving, has not yet fully returned to the central bank's target.

Wednesday's early gains followed a choppier session Tuesday, when the Dow initially climbed as much as 221.79 points in morning trading before reversing course and finishing the day down 0.34%. The S&P 500 fell 0.32% Tuesday and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6%, with weakness concentrated in large technology stocks even as industrials and utilities helped cushion the Dow's decline for part of the session. That reversal left major indexes still hovering just below their recent record highs heading into Wednesday's inflation data.

Elevated Treasury yields and continued uncertainty over global oil markets have remained persistent headwinds for stocks in recent sessions, even as broader market breadth, meaning the number of individual stocks participating in the rally, has stayed historically strong. Analysts have pointed to that broad participation, rather than reliance on a narrow handful of mega-cap technology names, as a sign of underlying resilience in the current rally, even as valuations across the market remain elevated by historical standards.

Wednesday's trading also arrives during a relatively active stretch for corporate earnings, even as the broader reporting season winds down. Companies including Nebius Group, Cisco Systems and Cerebras Systems were among those scheduled to report results this week, giving investors additional company-specific data points to weigh alongside the macroeconomic picture heading into the back half of August.

Oil prices remained a focal point for markets Wednesday, with crude continuing to trade at elevated levels amid unresolved tensions tied to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping corridor. Uncertainty over the prospects for a diplomatic resolution between the United States and Iran has kept a persistent risk premium embedded in energy prices in recent weeks, a dynamic that has periodically weighed on broader market sentiment even as equities have continued grinding toward record territory.

With Wednesday's inflation data now in hand and largely matching expectations, investors are likely to shift their attention toward additional economic releases and the Federal Reserve's policy deliberations heading into its September meeting. Market participants have said the central bank faces a genuinely difficult balancing act: a labor market that has shown signs of resilience even after a weak July jobs report, paired with an inflation trajectory that, while improving, remains above the Fed's longer-term target.

For now, Wednesday's modest gains reflect a market in a holding pattern, absorbing in-line inflation data without a dramatic shift in either direction, as traders continue weighing the competing signals of a resilient earnings backdrop, persistent geopolitical risk tied to the Middle East, and a Federal Reserve still navigating a delicate path between supporting economic growth and containing inflation that has not yet fully returned to target.