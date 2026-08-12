Nikkei 225 Rises To 67,524 As Weak Yen And AI Chip Rally Push Japanese Stocks Higher

TOKYO — Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed higher Wednesday, extending its recent advance as a weakening yen lifted bank shares and a late-session rally in artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks helped push the market further into record territory.

The Nikkei 225 climbed 553.84 points, or 0.83%, to close at 67,524.06. The broader Topix index, which tracks a wider swath of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market, rose 38 points to close at 4,139, marking a fresh all-time closing high for that benchmark.

Trading unfolded in two distinct phases during Wednesday's session. In the morning, selling pressure tied to rising crude oil prices offset buying driven by yen weakness, leaving the Nikkei 225 oscillating without clear direction for much of the session. At one point, the index fell by more than 230 points before recovering, with nearly 60% of stocks on the Prime Market still advancing even during the choppier morning stretch, led by gains in automotive and energy-related shares. The morning session ultimately closed modestly higher at 67,040.18, up 69.96 points.

The afternoon brought a more decisive shift higher, as buying intensified in high-priced artificial intelligence and semiconductor-related stocks. That momentum was supported by a rise in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index overnight in the United States, along with continued strength in South Korea's Kospi index, which itself surged sharply Wednesday on the back of blowout chip export data. The combination of those regional and international tailwinds helped drive the Nikkei 225's afternoon gains, pushing the index to its closing level well above where it had stood at the midday break.

A weakening Japanese yen also played a significant role in Wednesday's advance, fueling expectations for additional interest rate increases from the Bank of Japan and boosting bank stocks in the process. A softer currency tends to benefit Japan's export-heavy economy by making the country's goods more competitively priced overseas, while simultaneously raising the prospect of tighter monetary policy as officials weigh the inflationary effects of a weaker yen on import costs.

Despite the gains, overall trading value remained relatively subdued Wednesday, as investors adopted what market commentary described as a wait-and-see posture ahead of the release of U.S. Consumer Price Index data later in the day. That inflation report is widely expected to influence expectations for the Federal Reserve's next policy move, and traders in Tokyo appeared cautious about committing too aggressively to new positions ahead of the release.

Wednesday's close adds to what has already been an extraordinary year for Japanese equities. The Nikkei 225 has climbed roughly 57% over the trailing 12 months, according to recent market data, extending a rally that began building in earnest in late 2025 and has continued with only intermittent pullbacks through the first half of 2026. Earlier this year, the index posted a series of new record highs, including a 2.2% jump in late February that pushed the Nikkei to what was then a fresh all-time high, driven at the time by a tech-led rebound on Wall Street and a weakening yen following comments from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about the pace of future rate hikes.

That rally has drawn comparisons to what some market commentators have described as a "golden age" for Japanese stocks, with the market posting weekly gains of more than 2,000 points on multiple occasions earlier this year. Much of that momentum has been tied to a combination of dovish signals from the Bank of Japan, sustained global demand for semiconductor and AI-related technology, and a weaker yen that has continued to support the earnings outlook for Japan's large exporters.

The market has not been without volatility, however. Japanese equities, like their South Korean counterparts, have periodically experienced sharp pullbacks tied to swings in global risk sentiment, including bouts of selling linked to fluctuations in crude oil prices amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Wednesday's morning session, in which early gains driven by yen weakness were largely offset by oil-price-related selling before the afternoon's AI-driven rally took hold, illustrated how those competing pressures have continued to shape day-to-day trading even as the broader index has pushed to new highs.

Investors are likely to continue watching several key variables in the sessions ahead, including any further signals from the Bank of Japan regarding the timing of additional interest rate increases, the trajectory of the yen, and continued developments in the global semiconductor sector, which has remained a primary driver of gains across major Asian equity markets, including both the Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi, throughout 2026. With Wednesday's U.S. inflation data also looming as a potential catalyst for broader market sentiment, traders in Tokyo are expected to remain attentive to how that report shapes expectations heading into Thursday's session.