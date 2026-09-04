Australian Shares Slip As ASX 200 Snaps Two-Day Rally Amid RBA Rate Fears And Ex-Dividend Drag Today

SYDNEY — Australian shares closed lower Friday, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index falling 13.6 points, or 0.15%, to 9,006.5, snapping a two-session winning streak despite a strong overnight lead from Wall Street and a rally in gold prices.

Friday's session had opened on a positive note, with futures pointing to a gain of roughly 22 to 25 points, or about 0.25%, following a robust overnight performance on U.S. markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.18% to 1.2%, the S&P 500 gained around 1.06% to 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4% overnight, buoyed by Nvidia's confirmed $12.93 billion acquisition of AI platform Hugging Face, its second-largest deal ever, along with a broad rally in software stocks following Snowflake's beat-and-raise quarterly earnings report.

Despite that positive overseas lead, the local market ultimately gave back its early gains to finish the session in negative territory, extending a choppy pattern that has characterized Australian trading throughout the first week of September. Thursday's session, by contrast, had ended firmly higher, with the ASX 200 rising 0.45% to 0.46% to close at 9,020.1, driven by strength across the gold, financials and healthcare sectors.

A significant driver of Friday's softer tone came from a fresh batch of companies trading ex-dividend, a mechanical factor that typically weighs on an index's headline performance regardless of underlying market sentiment. Stocks trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payout Friday included auto retailer Eagers Automotive, fuel retailers Ampol and Viva Energy Group, and broadband provider Aussie Broadband, the latter of which is set to pay a 3.6 cents per share fully franked dividend on Sept. 21.

Gold miners were positioned as one of the session's few bright spots, with Evolution Mining and Newmont Corporation both tipped for strength after the price of gold surged overnight. According to CNBC, gold futures climbed 2.4% to $4,520.10 an ounce, with the rally attributed to a softer U.S. dollar and falling Treasury yields following dovish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who indicated he could support holding interest rates steady if incoming inflation data continues to show signs of improvement.

Energy stocks including Santos and Woodside Energy Group also found support from continued strength in crude oil prices, which extended their recent climb overnight amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. According to Bloomberg, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $91.69 a barrel Thursday, building on gains recorded earlier in the week as the geopolitical standoff in the Middle East continued to keep energy markets on edge, with reports of Iran striking U.S. bases in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates adding to the tension.

Uranium producer Paladin Energy also drew attention Friday after brokerage Bell Potter reiterated its buy rating and $14.80 price target on the stock, citing continued confidence in the company's outlook within the broader nuclear fuel sector.

Beyond the day's trading action, broader economic data released Friday added to a more cautious undertone for the Australian market. The country's Home Value Index fell 0.4% in August, extending a decline that has now persisted since early 2022 and leaving national home prices roughly 18% below their January 2022 peak, according to figures cited by market commentators. The continued weakness in the housing market has weighed on the broader domestic demand outlook, adding another layer of uncertainty for investors already grappling with the prospect of further Reserve Bank of Australia tightening.

Interest rate markets have continued pricing in the possibility of additional RBA rate hikes in the months ahead, with futures markets reflecting roughly 13 basis points of tightening priced in for the RBA's September meeting and a full 25-basis-point increase anticipated by the bank's Melbourne Cup Day meeting on Nov. 3. That expectation has continued to weigh on rate-sensitive sectors of the Australian market, particularly the major banks, even as resource-linked stocks have found support from rising commodity prices tied to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Regional context has also weighed on sentiment, with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raising its Official Cash Rate to 2.75% earlier in the week, a move that has added to a broader narrative of central banks across the Asia-Pacific region grappling with sticky inflation pressures amid elevated energy costs.

Friday's session also came against the backdrop of a well-documented seasonal pattern for Australian equities. According to historical data compiled by Market Index, the ASX 200 has averaged a 0.42% decline in September since 1980, making it historically the worst-performing month of the year for the index, with total returns data since 2001 showing an even steeper average decline of 0.65% for the month. Analysts have pointed to a long list of historically significant September market events, ranging from the 1990 Gulf War oil shock to the September 2001 terrorist attacks and the 2022 inflation-driven selloff, as context for the month's consistently weak seasonal track record, even as they caution that historical patterns do not guarantee any particular outcome in a given year.

Company-specific volatility also remained a feature of the Australian market this week, with aged care operator Regis Healthcare among the most dramatic movers, falling more than 27% in a single session earlier in the week amid ongoing uncertainty tied to government aged care funding policy. Elsewhere, payments company Block and technology stock 360 Capital both posted strong gains during Thursday's session, each rising more than 4%, reflecting continued pockets of strength within the local technology and financial sectors even as the broader market has traded with a distinctly cautious tone through the first week of the new month.

With the local market's early-September performance continuing to reflect a tug-of-war between resource-sector strength tied to rising commodity prices and broader concerns over domestic interest rates, housing weakness and the unresolved Middle East conflict's implications for global energy markets, investors are likely to remain focused on incoming economic data both locally and in the United States for further direction as the ASX 200 looks to build on its recent gains heading into the following week of trade.