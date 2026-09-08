Sunrise Energy Metals Soars 20% As Scandium Miner Nears Pentagon-Backed Final Investment Call In NSW

MELBOURNE, Australia — Shares of Sunrise Energy Metals Ltd. surged $3.24, or 20.25%, to $19.24, extending an already extraordinary rally for the critical minerals company as investors continued positioning ahead of a widely anticipated final investment decision on its flagship Syerston scandium project in New South Wales.

Tuesday's gain builds on a monthslong run driven largely by the company's landmark US$400 million conditional loan commitment from the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital, confirmed in early August, alongside a fresh September corporate presentation the company released this week reaffirming the technical and financial assumptions underpinning the Syerston project.

In its latest update, Sunrise confirmed that no new information or data had materially impacted the mineral resources, ore reserves, production targets or forecast financial figures outlined in the project's feasibility study. The reaffirmation, prepared with input from qualified person Stuart Hutchin, gives investors renewed confidence that the project remains on track heading into what the company has described as the next major re-rating event: a targeted final investment decision expected within the current September quarter.

Sunrise, formerly known as Clean TeQ Holdings before rebranding in 2021, has emerged over the past year as one of the most closely watched names on the ASX within the broader critical minerals sector. According to Motley Fool Australia, Sunrise shares have risen more than 1,200% over the trailing 12 months, dramatically outperforming the broader All Ordinaries Index, which has gained just 5% over the same period.

If completed, Syerston is designed to become the world's first primary scandium mine, a distinction significant given that scandium has historically been produced only as a byproduct of other mining operations. The project boasts a 60.3-million-tonne resource, an existing mining lease, development consent, environmental approvals and secured water rights. Initial development is targeting production of 60 tonnes of high-purity scandium oxide annually over an estimated 32-year mine life, with the company separately evaluating a second development phase that could double total annual capacity to 180 tonnes.

Sunrise Chairman Robert Friedland, the mining billionaire and founder of Ivanhoe Mines, has described the U.S. financing commitment as a defining moment for both the company and Australia's broader mining industry.

"This is a landmark moment for Sunrise and Australia's mining industry," Friedland said. "The financing aligns with the goals of the U.S.-Australia partnership on critical minerals. The world has entered an era in which access to critical minerals will shape industrial strength, technology leadership, and national security."

Friedland extended thanks to U.S. officials for their role in advancing the project.

"We thank President Donald J. Trump and the Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital for its support as we aim to establish Syerston as a cornerstone of Western scandium supply," Friedland said.

Scandium is a silvery-white metal valued for its ability to significantly strengthen aluminum alloys while remaining lightweight and resistant to heat and corrosion, making it especially important for aerospace applications, defense technology, and increasingly, power delivery for artificial intelligence data centers. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin holds an option to purchase up to 15 tonnes of scandium oxide annually for Syerston's first five years, representing roughly a quarter of the project's planned initial production.

Sunrise CEO Sam Riggall has previously told CNBC that the Syerston project would possess "the capacity to replace everything that China supplies today from this one mining operation," underscoring the strategic significance investors have attached to the project amid growing Western efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese-controlled critical mineral supply chains. China currently controls roughly 70% of global rare earth extraction and 90% of global refining capacity.

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Beyond the core Pentagon financing, Sunrise has continued building out its broader supply-chain relationships in recent months. The company disclosed a US$5 million stake in Agni Semiconductor, a private developer of aluminum scandium nitride semiconductor technology, and secured acceptance into the New South Wales government's Critical Minerals Royalty Deferral Scheme, becoming one of only two companies admitted to that program so far. The U.S. Export-Import Bank has also issued a letter of interest for up to US$67 million in additional financing support tied to the project.

Sunrise has disclosed a revised capital cost estimate for Syerston of between $450 million and $475 million Australian dollars, reflecting an expanded project scope that now includes plans for downstream refining capacity to be built in the United States, in addition to the core mining and processing facilities in New South Wales. The company has also said it has begun preparations for a listing on a U.S. securities exchange, a step that would require shareholder, court and regulatory approvals but could open access to deeper capital markets.

According to Kalkine Media, key milestones investors are watching closely in the coming weeks include finalization of binding documentation for both the Pentagon loan and the Lockheed Martin offtake agreement, continued progress on the project's Front-End Engineering Design study, long-lead equipment orders, and, most significantly, whether the company's targeted final investment decision lands within the current September quarter as planned.

Analysts have cautioned that despite the wave of positive developments, meaningful execution risk remains. The Pentagon's financing commitment is explicitly conditional, phased and contingent on Sunrise contributing its own equity alongside milestone-based drawdowns, meaning the deal's ultimate value to the company depends heavily on Sunrise successfully clearing a series of remaining financial, legal and technical requirements before the financing can formally close. TipRanks has separately noted that the most recent formal analyst rating on the stock remains a "hold," with a price target well below current trading levels, reflecting continued caution among some market watchers even as the share price has continued climbing.

With early works and long-lead procurement already underway to preserve a targeted first-production timeline in the second half of 2028, Sunrise Energy Metals has positioned itself as one of the more advanced Western scandium projects moving toward production. Investors will likely continue watching closely in the coming weeks for confirmation of the targeted final investment decision, along with any further updates on binding financing and offtake agreements, as the company works to translate Tuesday's continued share price momentum into a formal go-ahead for construction at Syerston.