Scorpio Gold Shares Rocket 129% As Newly Listed Nasdaq Micro-Cap Extends Volatile Debut-Week Rally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Shares of Scorpio Gold Corporation surged more than 129% Wednesday morning, extending a wildly volatile first week of trading for the small-cap Canadian gold miner just two days after its American Depositary Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Scorpio Gold's ADSs, which trade under the ticker SGLD, jumped $6.57 to $11.66 as of 9:34 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to market data, marking a second consecutive session of extreme price swings for the newly listed security. The move came just one trading day after the stock gained nearly 300% on its Nasdaq debut Tuesday, according to market tracking services monitoring the stock's early performance.

The dramatic price action follows Scorpio Gold's formal transition onto U.S. markets. The company's ADSs commenced trading on Nasdaq effective at the opening of trading on Sept. 1, 2026, after the exchange approved the listing in late August. Each ADS represents 20 common shares of the Vancouver-based company, with the Bank of New York Mellon serving as depositary for the program.

In conjunction with the Nasdaq listing, Scorpio Gold's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange, its home Canadian market, also changed from "SGN" to "SGLD," unifying the company's ticker across both markets. The shares continue to trade as well on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "SRCRF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "RY9."

Scorpio Gold said the Nasdaq listing was designed to broaden the company's access to American investors without requiring a share consolidation, a structural approach the company said preserved its existing capital structure for current shareholders while still meeting Nasdaq's initial listing requirements.

Zayn Kalyan, Scorpio Gold's chief executive officer and a director of the company, described the listing as a pivotal step in the company's growth strategy when it was first announced.

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"Listing on NASDAQ is a defining milestone for Scorpio Gold," Kalyan said. "The United States is home to the deepest pool of capital in the world, and this listing places the Company squarely in front of that audience — without a share consolidation and without disrupting the capital structure our existing shareholders have supported."

Kalyan added that the timing of the listing coincided with favorable conditions in the broader gold market, pointing to macroeconomic trends he said were reinforcing investor interest in the sector.

"We are doing this against the backdrop of one of the strongest gold markets in a generation, underpinned by a powerful macro case for de-dollarization as central banks and investors alike seek harder assets," Kalyan said, adding that a single "SGLD" ticker across both the U.S. and Canadian markets would give investors "one clear identity for the Company as we enter this next phase of growth."

Scorpio Gold's core business centers on the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States, with its flagship holding being a 100% interest in the Manhattan District, located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada. The roughly 4,780-hectare property includes the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge Mine, along with the Kinross Manhattan properties and the Keystone and Jumbo gold deposits.

Market analysts who track newly listed small-cap stocks have noted that extreme volatility of the kind seen in Scorpio Gold's shares this week is a common pattern among micro-cap companies transitioning onto major U.S. exchanges, particularly those with relatively small public floats and limited trading history on American markets. Thin trading volume in a stock's early days on a new exchange can amplify price swings in both directions, as relatively small buy or sell orders move the price disproportionately compared with more heavily traded, established securities.

Scorpio Gold's rapid share price gains this week have also unfolded against a broader backdrop of strength in gold prices, which have climbed sharply over the past year as investors have sought safe-haven assets amid persistent inflation concerns, geopolitical tensions and continued gold purchases by central banks around the world. That environment has generally proven favorable for gold mining and exploration companies, whose share prices often move in tandem with, and sometimes amplify, swings in the underlying price of the metal itself.

The company has separately disclosed an ongoing engagement with Investor Insights Systems Inc., a Vancouver-based firm providing digital marketing services including content creation, search engine marketing, pay-per-click advertising and market awareness campaigns. Scorpio Gold said the extended agreement, initially announced earlier this year, was intended to support broader visibility for the company as it works to build awareness among investors following its cross-border listing.

Trading in newly listed micro-cap stocks on Nasdaq has drawn increased scrutiny in recent years, as sharp early price swings in thinly traded names have occasionally prompted questions from market watchers about volatility, liquidity and the mechanics behind rapid share price appreciation shortly after a listing. Nasdaq maintains ongoing monitoring processes for newly listed securities, and companies experiencing significant and sudden price volatility are sometimes required to address unusual market activity through public disclosures, though Scorpio Gold had not issued any such statement addressing Wednesday's price movement as of midmorning trading.

With the stock's share price nearly doubling over just two trading sessions, Scorpio Gold's market capitalization has climbed sharply since its Nasdaq debut, though the company's underlying operations, centered on its Nevada-based gold exploration assets, have not changed materially since the listing took effect. Investors and analysts will likely be watching closely in the coming days to see whether the stock's dramatic early gains prove durable or give way to a pullback, a pattern that has played out with other newly listed small-cap resource companies that have experienced similarly outsized initial trading activity following a major exchange listing.

Scorpio Gold's common shares continue to trade in parallel on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, where the stock's price action Wednesday broadly mirrored the sharp gains recorded on Nasdaq, reflecting the unified ticker structure the company implemented as part of its cross-border listing strategy.