Gold prices fell sharply Thursday, dropping $56.95, or 1.41%, to $3,990.63 an ounce, pulling the precious metal below the closely watched $4,000 threshold as a strengthening U.S. dollar and rising expectations for tighter Federal Reserve policy weighed on the traditional safe-haven asset.

The decline marked a notable shift after gold had spent much of the week trading in a narrow range just above $4,000, with prices hovering around $4,050 to $4,070 an ounce earlier in the session as investors weighed a mix of softer inflation data against escalating military tensions between the United States and Iran. Gold futures had opened Thursday at $4,068.90 per troy ounce, up 0.4% from Wednesday's close, before the metal's price steadily eroded through the trading day.

The pullback came even as geopolitical risk in the Middle East remained elevated. The United States has continued striking Iranian military sites for a fifth consecutive day, with the back-and-forth exchanges between the two countries leading once again to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the reimposition of a U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports. Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supply has historically moved through the strait, and the renewed military escalation has kept energy markets on edge even as the U.S. has said it remains open to negotiations aimed at reopening the waterway.

Despite that backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, which would typically support demand for gold as a safe-haven asset, Thursday's price action instead reflected the dominant influence of shifting interest rate expectations and a firmer dollar. A batch of stronger domestic economic data released Thursday, including a jump in the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's regional manufacturing index to 41.4 for July and a decline in weekly jobless claims to 208,000, added to the case that the U.S. economy remains resilient, reducing the urgency for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in the months ahead.

Read more ASX 200 Surges 1.36% on Friday as Gold Miners Soar and Weak US Jobs Report Kills Rate Hike Fears ASX 200 Surges 1.36% on Friday as Gold Miners Soar and Weak US Jobs Report Kills Rate Hike Fears

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has repeatedly signaled a cautious, inflation-focused stance in recent public remarks, reaffirming that the central bank has "no tolerance" for persistently elevated inflation. That messaging has kept markets guessing about the central bank's next move, with the Fed having held its benchmark rate steady at a range of 3.50% to 3.75% at its June meeting in a unanimous 12-0 vote. The Fed's so-called dot plot, which tracks individual policymakers' rate projections, revealed a divided committee: of the 18 officials who submitted projections, nine indicated they expect at least one rate increase before year-end, eight projected no change, and just one projected a rate cut. Notably, Warsh himself did not submit a projection, a decision widely interpreted as a deliberate signal of his own uncertainty about the path ahead.

Market pricing for the Fed's upcoming meetings has fluctuated in recent days alongside incoming economic data. As of Thursday, traders had scaled back expectations for a rate hike at the Fed's September meeting, with the implied probability falling to around 44%, down from about 50% a day earlier, according to data tracked by Trading Economics. That shift followed Wednesday's producer price report, which showed U.S. wholesale prices unexpectedly declined in June for the first time in nearly a year, driven largely by lower energy costs, while core producer prices rose a softer-than-expected 0.2%. That report followed Tuesday's cooler-than-expected consumer inflation data, both of which had initially helped support gold prices earlier in the week by easing concerns over additional Fed tightening.

Even so, the market continued to price in a meaningful chance of further rate increases given the inflationary pressure created by rising oil prices tied to the ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. Higher interest rates typically weigh on gold because the metal pays no yield, making it less attractive relative to interest-bearing assets like Treasury bonds when borrowing costs rise.

Thursday's decline adds to a broader pullback gold has experienced since reaching a record high earlier this year. The metal's price has fallen roughly 28% from its January peak amid a more hawkish shift in Fed rate expectations, even as several of the structural forces that drove gold's earlier rally, including sustained central bank buying, ongoing fiscal expansion concerns and reserve diversification away from the U.S. dollar by foreign central banks, remain largely intact. China's central bank has continued its extended gold-buying streak, a trend analysts have cited as providing a longer-term floor for prices even amid short-term volatility.

Wall Street forecasters have adjusted their outlooks for gold accordingly. Goldman Sachs cut its year-end 2026 price target for gold to $4,900 in June, down from a prior forecast of $5,400, citing the shift away from anticipated rate cuts and fading demand for gold-backed exchange-traded funds. The bank has said that if the Federal Reserve does ultimately deliver a rate hike, gold prices could fall further, potentially toward the $4,400 range by year-end. JPMorgan, meanwhile, has set a more conservative fourth-quarter target of $4,500. Both banks, despite the downward revisions, have maintained that gold's longer-term structural case remains intact given continued central bank demand and broader concerns about fiscal deficits weighing on confidence in paper currencies.

The pullback in gold was echoed in markets overseas. In India, one of the world's largest gold consumers, futures contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange fell alongside international prices Thursday, with the benchmark contract dropping roughly half a percent in early trading before extending losses further into the session. Silver prices also declined in tandem with gold across both international and Indian markets.

With the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting scheduled for July 28-29, investors are likely to remain highly sensitive to incoming economic data in the weeks ahead, particularly inflation readings and any further developments in the Strait of Hormuz conflict that could shift the delicate balance between safe-haven demand and rising Treasury yields that has largely defined gold's trading pattern throughout July.