NEW YORK — Bitcoin traded near $79,195 on Tuesday after climbing above $80,000 for the first time since mid-May, extending a sharp multi-day rally driven by U.S. Treasury bond purchases, strong exchange-traded fund inflows and a wave of short-covering in derivatives markets.

The cryptocurrency rose about 0.27 percent in the latest session, adding roughly $214 from the prior close. Intraday trading saw Bitcoin briefly reach highs near $81,000 to $81,200 before consolidating in the high $78,000 to low $80,000 range. The move marked a recovery of more than 20 percent over the prior week from levels near $63,000 to $64,000 and erased much of the losses accumulated since earlier in the summer.

Market participants pointed to a combination of macroeconomic signals and institutional demand. Last week the U.S. Treasury announced it would expand repurchases of long-dated securities to at least $4 billion per operation, a step aimed at moderating long-term yields. The announcement contributed to a softer U.S. dollar and revived interest in assets viewed as hedges against currency debasement, including Bitcoin and gold.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded robust inflows, with U.S.-listed funds attracting approximately $1.9 billion in net creations during the prior week—the strongest weekly total since October 2025. Daily figures in recent sessions included hundreds of millions of dollars, extending a streak of positive flows that has added billions to month-to-date totals. Analysts noted that the consistent buying helped absorb available supply even as leveraged short positions were forced to cover.

Derivatives markets saw significant liquidations of short positions, estimated in the billions of dollars across crypto platforms earlier in the week. The forced buying amplified the upward momentum once prices began to break higher. Open interest in futures remained elevated, reflecting continued speculative activity around the key psychological level of $80,000.

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Bitcoin remains well below its peak of approximately $126,000 reached in October 2025. The recent advance has brought the asset closer to its 50-week moving average near $81,000, a technical threshold watched by some traders as a potential signal of sustained momentum. Support has been identified in the mid-to-high $70,000 area following the rapid recovery.

Broader market context includes ongoing discussions of regulatory clarity in the United States. Recent White House engagement with crypto industry representatives and calls for legislation such as a version of the Clarity Act have contributed to a more constructive sentiment among institutional participants. While no major legislative breakthroughs were announced in the immediate period, the tone of policy signals has reduced some of the regulatory risk premium that weighed on prices earlier in the year.

Trading volume remained elevated during the advance, with 24-hour figures in the tens of billions of dollars as both retail and institutional activity increased. Ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies also posted gains, though Bitcoin's relative strength underscored its role as the primary benchmark for the sector.

Analysts described the rally as a confluence of liquidity support, improved fund flows and mechanical buying from short liquidations rather than a single catalyst. The Treasury's bond repurchase program, while not formal quantitative easing, was interpreted by some market participants as a signal of lower tolerance for rising long-end yields, particularly ahead of midterm elections. That perception helped shift capital toward scarce assets.

Short-term technical indicators showed signs of overbought conditions following the rapid climb, with some momentum oscillators reaching elevated levels. Traders monitored whether Bitcoin could sustain closes above $80,000 or would face resistance near the clustered moving averages in that region. Profit-taking and range-bound consolidation remained possible after such a steep multi-day move.

The recovery has restored profitability for many short-term holders who had been underwater earlier in the month. Longer-term holder cost bases remained lower, providing a foundation of less price-sensitive demand. On-chain metrics and exchange flow data continued to be watched for signs of sustained accumulation or distribution.

Looking ahead, attention is focused on upcoming economic data, including inflation readings, and any further commentary from Treasury or Federal Reserve officials. A continued soft-dollar environment and steady ETF demand would support higher prices, while a reversal in bond-market dynamics or a sudden increase in regulatory uncertainty could pressure the asset.

Bitcoin's market capitalization has expanded by hundreds of billions of dollars during the recent advance, reinforcing its dominance within the broader cryptocurrency complex. The asset's performance relative to traditional markets and other risk assets remains a key point of analysis for portfolio managers allocating to digital assets.

For now, the price action near $79,000 reflects a market that has absorbed a significant short squeeze, benefited from policy-driven liquidity expectations and seen renewed institutional participation through regulated investment vehicles. Whether the move evolves into a more durable uptrend will depend on the persistence of these supporting factors in the weeks ahead.