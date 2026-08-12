NEW YORK — Bitcoin traded lower on Tuesday, hovering near $63,482 after declining about 0.67 percent, or roughly $429, as investors positioned ahead of a key U.S. inflation report and responded to renewed pressure from higher oil prices tied to Middle East developments.

The cryptocurrency spent much of the session testing levels just above $63,000 after failing repeatedly in recent days to sustain moves above $65,000. Trading remained cautious across digital assets, with ether also posting declines as risk appetite softened.

Market participants pointed to several overlapping factors. Optimism about a rapid resolution to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz faded after signals that reopening the vital oil transit route was not imminent. That development helped push crude prices higher, including Brent futures moving above $89 a barrel in some sessions, raising concerns about renewed inflationary pressure.

Higher energy costs complicated the outlook for Federal Reserve policy just as traders prepared for the release of the Consumer Price Index data. Last week's weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs figures had already reduced the perceived likelihood of a near-term rate increase, but the combination of rising oil and the approaching inflation print kept many investors on the sidelines.

U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded net outflows of approximately $144 million to $145 million on Monday, ending a multi-day streak of inflows that had provided steady institutional support. The shift removed one source of buying pressure at a time when broader trading volumes in cryptocurrencies sat near multi-year lows.

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Additional selling emerged from other channels. Reports indicated that Strategy, a major corporate holder of Bitcoin, had sold 1,690 BTC between early and mid-August at an average price near $64,262. Liquidations of leveraged long positions, totaling more than $47 million in some tallies, amplified the downside once price rejected the $65,000 area.

Bitcoin has largely traded in a range between roughly $64,000 and $67,000 in recent weeks. Analysts described the repeated failures to hold above $65,000 as notable for the lack of aggressive follow-through selling, suggesting short positioning rather than widespread profit-taking by longer-term holders. Some market observers identified the $63,900 to $63,600 zone as an important near-term support area. A sustained break below that region, they said, could open the door to further declines.

Gold, by contrast, attracted safe-haven flows and climbed to nine-week highs near $4,435 an ounce as investors sought traditional defensive assets. The divergence highlighted a temporary preference for established stores of value amid macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

The broader crypto market mirrored Bitcoin's weakness. Major tokens including ether and XRP posted losses exceeding 2 percent in some 24-hour periods. Open interest and order-book data showed clusters of liquidations and institutional orders around key technical levels, contributing to the choppy price action.

Looking ahead, Wednesday's inflation figures are expected to serve as the next major catalyst. A softer-than-expected reading could revive expectations for easier monetary policy and support a rebound attempt toward $65,000 or higher. A hotter print, particularly if oil prices remain elevated, risks reinforcing inflation concerns and pressuring risk assets further.

Bitcoin's longer-term context remains one of significant volatility following its all-time high above $128,000 in late 2025. The current consolidation reflects a market digesting mixed signals from institutional flows, corporate activity, leveraged trading and macroeconomic data. Volumes have stayed subdued relative to earlier periods of stronger momentum, limiting the force of both rallies and sell-offs.

Traders continue to monitor developments on the energy front closely. Any concrete progress toward restoring oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz could ease inflation fears and improve sentiment for Bitcoin and other risk assets. Conversely, prolonged uncertainty tends to favor defensive positioning.

Technical indicators offered a mixed picture. Daily relative strength readings hovered near neutral levels, while price action remained below certain longer-term moving averages that had previously acted as resistance. The 50-month exponential moving average near $65,800 was cited by some chart watchers as a meaningful overhead barrier.

Despite the near-term pressure, institutional interest through regulated products has not disappeared entirely. Earlier inflow streaks into spot Bitcoin ETFs demonstrated ongoing demand from traditional finance channels even as day-to-day flows fluctuate. Corporate treasury strategies and other large holders continue to shape supply dynamics in the market.

As the inflation report approaches, Bitcoin's ability to defend the $63,500 to $64,000 region will be closely watched. A successful hold could set the stage for renewed attempts at higher levels once clarity on the data emerges. A decisive break lower would likely shift focus to deeper support zones and raise questions about the durability of the recent range.

The session on Tuesday illustrated the sensitivity of cryptocurrency markets to both traditional macroeconomic signals and geopolitical developments that affect energy prices and broader risk appetite. With trading volumes relatively light and positioning cautious, even modest shifts in sentiment produced visible price moves.

Bitcoin closed the period under review near $63,482, reflecting a modest decline that fit within a broader pattern of consolidation. Market participants now turn their attention to the inflation numbers and any further signals from the oil market for the next directional cue.