Bitcoin Steadies Near $64,000 as Crypto Traders Brace for a Pivotal Federal Reserve Rate Decision Today

Bitcoin traded at $63,860.26 as of Wednesday afternoon, up a modest $13.14, or roughly 0.02%, as cryptocurrency markets settled into a holding pattern ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision that traders across both traditional and digital asset markets have described as unusually difficult to predict.

Bitcoin opened Wednesday at $63,853.49, up 0.2% from Tuesday's opening price, before climbing as high as $64,244.18 during the morning session, according to pricing data. The cryptocurrency's relatively flat overall movement Wednesday followed a volatile stretch earlier in the week, including a sharp pullback Tuesday when bitcoin opened 2.5% lower than the previous day, dropping to around $63,327 as investors broadly reduced exposure to riskier assets ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

The Federal Reserve's rate decision, due later Wednesday, has emerged as the dominant catalyst shaping crypto market sentiment this week. According to data from the CME Group's FedWatch tool, market participants assigned a 35.8% probability to a rate increase following the meeting's conclusion, up sharply from 25.7% just a week earlier. Separate estimates cited by CoinDesk showed a somewhat different split, with roughly a 70% probability assigned to rates remaining unchanged and a 30% chance of a surprise quarter-point increase. Some analysts have characterized the meeting as among the hardest Fed decisions to forecast in recent years, given the unusual combination of economic signals policymakers are currently weighing.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, moved somewhat more sharply than bitcoin during the same period. Ethereum opened Wednesday at $1,919.73, up 1.5% from Tuesday's opening price, before slipping back to $1,904.82 by mid-morning, according to pricing data. Bitcoin and ether moved in opposite directions for stretches of Wednesday's session, a divergence that market watchers attributed to renewed airstrikes in the Middle East combined with the approaching Fed announcement, both of which have added competing sources of uncertainty for crypto investors this week.

Broader cryptocurrency market data showed modest overall improvement heading into Wednesday. The total global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.4% to reach approximately $2.28 trillion, recovering from a 1.6% decline recorded the previous day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin's dominance within the broader crypto market held steady at approximately 56.3%, while ether accounted for roughly 10.2% of total market value. Despite the modest recovery in headline prices, a widely tracked measure of investor sentiment, the Fear and Greed Index, remained in "fear" territory at a reading of 28 to 29, reflecting continued caution among traders even as prices stabilized somewhat.

Institutional flows into bitcoin exchange-traded funds showed signs of softening in recent sessions. Spot bitcoin ETFs recorded a net outflow of $11.6 million on July 27, ending a streak of seven consecutive sessions of net inflows, with asset managers BlackRock and Fidelity leading the pullback, according to data on ETF flows. Even so, some corporate treasury activity continued during the same window, with Hyperscale Data disclosing a bitcoin treasury holding of 1,106 bitcoin, valued at approximately $71.7 million, as of July 28, signaling that at least some institutional accumulation of the cryptocurrency has continued despite broader market softness.

Macroeconomic factors beyond the Fed decision have also weighed on crypto sentiment this week. Rising oil prices, driven by renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran, have added to broader inflation concerns across financial markets, a dynamic that traditionally creates headwinds for risk assets including cryptocurrencies. At the same time, a strengthening U.S. dollar has added further pressure, with analysts noting that the combination of higher oil prices and dollar strength has increased overall macro-volatility risk heading into the Fed's announcement.

Trading data suggested bitcoin has largely oscillated within a defined range in recent sessions, generally trading between roughly $62,700 and $65,500. Some market analysts have pointed to that range as a key technical zone to watch in the near term, with the lower boundary near $62,700 serving as a support level and the $64,500 to $65,500 zone acting as resistance that bitcoin has struggled to convincingly break through in recent trading.

Beyond bitcoin and ether, individual cryptocurrency tokens showed more significant divergence Wednesday. Jupiter, a decentralized finance token, rose nearly 6% to lead gains within a broader recovery among DeFi-focused tokens, while artificial intelligence-linked tokens continued to struggle, with Fetch.ai falling more than 4% on the day as AI-related crypto tokens continued unwinding gains posted the previous month.

Bitcoin's current price level remains well below its all-time highs reached earlier in the cryptocurrency's price cycle, though the asset has still posted substantial gains compared with prior years, with its market capitalization standing at approximately $1.27 trillion to $1.33 trillion depending on the specific pricing snapshot used, maintaining its position as by far the largest cryptocurrency by market value, well ahead of ether's market capitalization of roughly $233 billion.

With the Federal Reserve's decision expected to be announced later Wednesday, crypto traders and analysts broadly expect increased volatility to follow the announcement, regardless of whether the central bank opts to raise rates, hold steady, or signal a different policy path than markets currently anticipate, given how closely digital asset prices have tracked broader shifts in monetary policy expectations throughout the past several weeks of trading.