NEW YORK — Bitcoin climbed more than $2,400 on Monday, surging 3.78% to $66,363.01 as the US-Iran peace agreement and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz eased geopolitical tensions, boosting investor appetite for risk assets including cryptocurrencies.

The sharp advance pushed Bitcoin to its highest level in several weeks, reflecting renewed optimism that reduced uncertainty in the Middle East would support global economic stability and risk-taking. The move extended gains across the broader crypto market, with major tokens posting solid advances amid improving sentiment.

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The ceasefire deal announced by President Donald Trump, which includes lifting the naval blockade and restoring free shipping through the critical oil waterway, removed a significant risk premium that had weighed on markets. Lower oil prices and expectations of steadier global trade flows contributed to a broad relief rally that lifted Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Peace Deal Sparks Crypto Recovery

Bitcoin's performance aligned with strength in equities, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite reached record closes. Cryptocurrencies, often viewed as high-beta assets, amplified the positive reaction as investors rotated toward riskier holdings following the diplomatic breakthrough.

The agreement, set for formal signing in Switzerland, is expected to stabilize energy markets and reduce fears of prolonged supply disruptions. This environment generally favors speculative assets like Bitcoin, which thrive when macroeconomic uncertainty declines and liquidity conditions improve.

Market participants described the move as a classic risk-on response. Reduced geopolitical worries allowed investors to refocus on Bitcoin's long-term narrative as a store of value and hedge against traditional financial system risks, while also benefiting from broader market momentum.

Technical and Market Drivers

The price breakout above key resistance levels triggered algorithmic buying and short covering, accelerating the upward move. Trading volumes were elevated as both institutional and retail participants adjusted positions in response to the fast-moving news.

Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto market remained strong, with the total crypto market capitalization rising in tandem. Ethereum and other major tokens also posted gains, though Bitcoin outperformed on the day as investors favored the flagship asset during the relief rally.

The surge comes after a period of consolidation for Bitcoin, during which the asset navigated regulatory developments, macroeconomic data and shifting sentiment around institutional adoption. Monday's performance suggests renewed momentum as external risks recede.

Broader Crypto Market Context

The cryptocurrency sector has shown resilience in 2026 despite periodic volatility. Institutional interest continues to grow through spot ETFs and corporate treasury allocations, providing structural support for prices. Monday's move highlights Bitcoin's sensitivity to global risk sentiment while reinforcing its appeal during periods of de-escalation.

Lower energy costs from stabilized oil markets could indirectly benefit crypto mining operations, many of which rely on power-intensive processes. Reduced input costs may improve miner profitability and support network security through sustained hash rate.

Regulatory clarity in major jurisdictions has also contributed to a more constructive backdrop for digital assets. Progress on stablecoin frameworks and clearer guidelines for crypto markets have helped legitimize the sector in the eyes of traditional finance.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

Analysts offered generally positive interpretations of the price action. The combination of geopolitical relief and Bitcoin's maturing market structure creates conditions for potential further upside, though volatility remains a defining characteristic of the asset class.

Some strategists cautioned that implementation risks around the Iran agreement could introduce renewed uncertainty, potentially pressuring prices if talks stall. However, the immediate market reaction demonstrated investors' willingness to price in a more benign outlook.

Institutional flows into Bitcoin products have remained supportive, with exchange-traded funds seeing steady inflows in recent periods. Retail participation also picked up on the positive news, contributing to the session's momentum.

Long-Term Outlook and Risks

Bitcoin's role as a digital store of value continues to evolve as adoption grows among institutions, corporations and sovereign entities. The asset's fixed supply and decentralized nature appeal to investors seeking alternatives to traditional currencies amid fiscal concerns and monetary policy shifts.

Challenges persist, including regulatory uncertainty in certain jurisdictions, energy consumption debates around mining, and competition from other digital assets. Nevertheless, Bitcoin's market leadership and network effects provide a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Monday's surge to $66,000 levels reinforces Bitcoin's resilience and its correlation with broader risk assets during positive developments. As the crypto market matures, such moves are increasingly viewed through the lens of macroeconomic and geopolitical factors alongside technology-specific drivers.

Investment Considerations

Investors are reminded that cryptocurrency prices remain highly volatile and suitable only for those with appropriate risk tolerance. Diversification, thorough research and long-term perspective are essential when considering exposure to Bitcoin or the broader crypto market.

Financial advisers recommend allocating only what one can afford to lose and staying informed about regulatory and technological developments. While the latest rally is encouraging, sustainable gains will depend on continued institutional adoption and favorable macroeconomic conditions.

The session serves as a reminder of crypto's sensitivity to global events while highlighting its potential as a portfolio diversifier. With prices at elevated levels, all eyes will remain on how Bitcoin navigates the balance between relief-driven gains and fundamental value drivers in the weeks ahead.

As markets digest the US-Iran agreement, Bitcoin's performance underscores its evolving role in global finance. The asset's ability to rally amid improving risk sentiment demonstrates both its speculative appeal and its growing maturity as a recognized store of value in uncertain times.

The coming days will bring further clarity on the peace deal's implementation and its lasting impact on market dynamics. For Bitcoin enthusiasts and investors alike, Monday's record push above $66,000 marks a notable milestone in an eventful year for digital assets.