Bitmine Immersion BMNR Stock Surges Over 12% as Company Reports $11.8 Billion in Ethereum and Crypto Holdings

NEW YORK — Shares of Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. rose sharply in early trading Monday after the company reported total crypto, cash and related holdings of $11.8 billion, driven by its substantial Ethereum position.

The stock, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BMNR, was up $1.95, or 12.33 percent, to $17.77 as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time. Volume was elevated as the market opened. The previous close stood at $15.79.

In a statement released Monday, Bitmine said that as of 7 p.m. Eastern time on July 26 its holdings included 5,787,414 ether tokens valued at $1,948 each according to Coinbase data, 208 bitcoin, a $180 million stake in Beast Industries, a $61 million stake in Eightco Holdings Inc., and $268 million in cash and marketable securities. The combined total reached $11.8 billion.

The company noted that its ether position represents approximately 4.8 percent of the roughly 120.7 million ETH in total supply. Bitmine said it is 96 percent of the way toward its stated goal of holding 5 percent of the ethereum supply, a target it has framed as "the alchemy of 5 percent." The company has pursued that objective over the past 13 months.

Chairman Thomas "Tom" Lee said in the update that ether prices had reached a 10-week high. "ETH prices are now reaching a 10-week high and as many technical strategists have highlighted, we believe the next key levels to clear are $2,000 and $2,500 for ETH," Lee stated. He referenced analysis from adviser Tom DeMark of DeMark Analytics regarding potential near-term targets.

Bitmine also reported continued activity under its previously authorized $4 billion share repurchase program. The company said it bought back 6.1 million shares of common stock in the past week. Since July 1 it has repurchased a total of 11.6 million shares. "With over 11 million shares of common stock repurchased, Bitmine has executed the largest ever common stock buyback for any ETH or Bitcoin Digital Asset Treasury," Lee said.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies began as a bitcoin mining company that emphasized immersion cooling technology, a method of submerging mining hardware in dielectric fluid to improve heat dissipation and efficiency. In recent periods the firm has shifted its primary focus toward building and managing a large ethereum treasury. It generates revenue largely through staking ethereum on the network and related activities. The company has also developed the Made in America Validator Network, or MAVAN, as an institutional-grade staking platform.

The firm was added to the Russell 1000 large-cap index on June 26. It has reported significant growth in revenue, with one recent quarterly figure reaching $46.5 million, a sharp increase from the prior-year period, driven predominantly by staking income. At the same time, the company has recorded large net losses, reflecting the accounting treatment of digital asset holdings and the volatility inherent in crypto markets.

Bitmine's market capitalization has fluctuated with both the price of ethereum and investor sentiment toward corporate crypto treasuries. The stock's 52-week range has stretched from a low of $12.80 to a high of $71.74. Analysts covering the shares have generally maintained constructive ratings, with consensus price targets in recent reports clustering in the mid-to-high $20s to low $30s, implying substantial upside from current levels according to those forecasts.

The company's strategy centers on accumulating ethereum as a long-term reserve asset while participating in the network's staking and broader ecosystem. Lee, who also serves as managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, has positioned the firm as a public-market vehicle for ethereum exposure. The firm maintains limited bitcoin holdings and smaller "moonshot" investments alongside its core ethereum position.

Market participants watching BMNR have focused on several factors: the pace of additional ethereum accumulation, the scale and timing of share repurchases, the performance of ethereum itself, and the company's ability to generate sustainable cash flow from staking. The stock's high beta indicates it tends to move more sharply than the broader market in response to crypto price swings.

In recent weeks the shares have shown periods of strength as ethereum recovered and the company continued to report holdings updates and buyback activity. Earlier in the year the stock experienced significant declines, with one analysis noting a drop of more than 50 percent in the first half of 2026 amid broader crypto market pressure and questions about dilution.

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Bitmine's leadership has emphasized capital allocation that prioritizes increasing ethereum held per share. The combination of treasury growth and share reduction is intended to create a self-reinforcing effect for shareholders. The firm operates with a lean structure and has transitioned toward an asset-light model centered on digital asset management rather than large-scale proprietary mining expansion.

As of Monday morning the stock's advance reflected investor reaction to the latest holdings disclosure and the accompanying repurchase figures. Trading remained active in the opening hour. Broader cryptocurrency markets showed mixed but generally constructive tone, with ethereum trading near recent highs.

Investors evaluating the shares continue to weigh the concentrated exposure to a single digital asset against the scale of the treasury, the company's index inclusion, and its capital return program. The firm's next updates on holdings, staking performance and repurchase progress will provide additional data points for the market.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies remains one of the more closely followed corporate participants in the ethereum ecosystem. Its Monday announcement and the subsequent move in the stock underscored the tight linkage between the company's reported asset base and the valuation placed on its shares by public-market investors.