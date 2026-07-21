IREN Stock Jumps 17% After Company Raises Its AI Cloud Revenue Target to Above $4 Billion for 2026

Shares of IREN Limited surged 17.02%, or $5.72, to $39.34 Monday morning, as the Australian AI cloud infrastructure company raised its year-end revenue target following a wave of new multiyear customer contracts, snapping a weeks-long losing streak for the volatile stock.

IREN, formerly known as Iris Energy and in the midst of transitioning from a Bitcoin mining company into a vertically integrated AI cloud infrastructure provider, said it now expects more than $4 billion in annualized run-rate revenue by the end of the year, up from its previous target of $3.7 billion. The company attributed the upward revision to new customer contracts secured with leading AI developers.

New contracts drive the upgraded outlook

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According to reporting from Benzinga, the higher revenue target follows approximately $2.8 billion in new multiyear customer contracts, adding to what the company describes as a growing pipeline of demand that continues to exceed IREN's currently available and planned data center capacity. IREN said it remains actively engaged across its 2026 and 2027 expansion pipeline as it works to scale infrastructure to meet that demand.

Notably, the newly announced contracts include customer prepayments covering roughly 45% of the associated GPU capital costs, a structure that helps reduce IREN's near-term funding requirements as it continues building out its infrastructure footprint. The contracts carry a weighted average term of approximately four years, reflecting sustained long-term demand from both hyperscale cloud providers and enterprise customers seeking dedicated AI computing capacity.

A volatile stretch for the stock

Monday's rally arrives after a particularly difficult period for IREN shares, which had finished lower in 19 of the previous 22 trading sessions amid a broader rotation out of AI infrastructure and so-called "neocloud" stocks. The shares had fallen roughly 17% just last week alone, part of a steeper decline that saw the stock drop more than 40% over the trailing month and nearly 19% over the trailing week, even as the stock remained up substantially, by as much as 147.89%, over the trailing 12 months.

Heading into Monday's session, IREN's 14-day Relative Strength Index had fallen deep into oversold territory at a reading of 30, according to Schaeffer's Investment Research, a technical signal that some traders interpreted as suggesting the stock was due for a rebound, potentially amplified by a short squeeze among traders who had bet against the shares during the recent decline. Monday's rally brought the stock's year-to-date performance back to roughly breakeven, following a run earlier this year that had briefly pushed shares toward $70 before a sharp subsequent reversal.

A broader transformation into AI infrastructure

IREN's strategic pivot from Bitcoin mining toward AI cloud services has been central to the stock's dramatic swings throughout 2026. The company's AI Cloud Services revenue grew 94.2% quarter-over-quarter during its fiscal third quarter, even as the company has deliberately wound down portions of its legacy Bitcoin mining operations to focus more heavily on AI infrastructure.

That transformation has been underpinned by several major partnerships and acquisitions. IREN has secured a $9.7 billion contract with Microsoft and a $3.4 billion, five-year contract with Nvidia covering deployment of Blackwell-generation GPUs through IREN's AI Cloud platform. As part of that broader partnership, Nvidia also holds the right to purchase up to 30 million IREN shares at $70 per share. The company additionally closed its acquisition of Spain-based Nostrum Group, adding approximately 490 megawatts of secured grid power capacity along with a development pipeline and a data center team of more than 50 employees to IREN's overall platform.

IREN has also continued to strengthen its leadership team amid the expansion, recently appointing Eric Hammersley as chief information security officer and elevating its chief capital officer to also assume the role of chief financial officer, expanding oversight of the company's financial operations, reporting and strategic planning as it scales its infrastructure buildout.

Wall Street remains broadly bullish despite the volatility

Despite the stock's sharp swings, several Wall Street analysts have maintained bullish outlooks on IREN. Jefferies initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $79, citing the company's substantial powered land bank and vertically integrated GPU cloud strategy as key structural advantages within the broader AI infrastructure market. Macquarie has maintained an Outperform rating with a $90 price target, while Freedom Broker recently upgraded the stock to Buy with a $58 target. The average analyst price target across covering firms currently stands at approximately $79.11, implying substantial potential upside from Monday's trading levels even after the day's sharp gains.

As of June 30, IREN reported approximately $7.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, providing the company with meaningful financial flexibility as it continues funding its capital-intensive AI infrastructure expansion.

With IREN's next scheduled financial update expected around August 27, investors are likely to continue closely monitoring the company's progress toward its newly raised $4 billion annualized run-rate revenue target, along with further updates on its expanding data center capacity and additional customer contract announcements. Given the stock's history of sharp swings tied to sentiment around the broader AI infrastructure trade, IREN shares are likely to remain a closely watched, high-volatility name within the sector heading into the second half of 2026.