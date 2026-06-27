Salesforce Stock Jumps More Than 4% Friday, Attempting a Rebound From One of Its Worst Years on Record

Shares of Salesforce climbed Friday, rising 4.47%, or $6.72, to $156.91 in midday trading, offering a rare bright spot for a stock that has spent much of 2026 mired in one of the steepest declines of any major technology company this year.

Even with Friday's gain, the cloud software giant remains deep in negative territory for the year, trading well below where it started 2026 and not far from its 52-week low.

Read more Oracle Shares Slip Again as AI Spending Concerns and Tech Selloff Continue to Pressure the Stock Friday Oracle Shares Slip Again as AI Spending Concerns and Tech Selloff Continue to Pressure the Stock Friday

A brutal year by any measure

The scale of Salesforce's decline this year has been striking for a company long considered one of enterprise software's bluest of blue chips. The stock has declined approximately 42% year-to-date, a drop that has prompted growing comparisons to peers like Palantir as investors reassess what a fair valuation looks like for the customer relationship management pioneer.

That slide has pushed shares down to levels not seen in years. As of this week, Salesforce was trading within a 52-week range spanning from $146.32 to $276.80 — meaning Friday's bounce, however welcome for shareholders, still leaves the stock closer to its yearly low than its high.

Investor fears about AI disruption

Much of the pressure on Salesforce's stock this year has stemmed from a broader anxiety gripping software investors: the worry that artificial intelligence tools could erode the value of traditional enterprise software platforms like Salesforce's customer relationship management suite. That concern has weighed heavily on sentiment even as the company has continued posting solid financial results.

Salesforce's most recent quarterly report illustrated that tension directly. The company posted $11.13 billion in revenue, a 13% year-over-year increase that beat Wall Street's expectations, alongside adjusted earnings per share of $3.88 against a consensus estimate of $3.12. Despite that earnings beat, the company's full-year guidance came in slightly below Wall Street expectations, with management citing continuing challenges in marketing and commerce, weaker performance in Tableau bookings, and higher license revenue volatility following its Informatica acquisition.

A wave of capital returned to shareholders

In an effort to support the stock amid the AI-related anxiety, Salesforce has leaned heavily on shareholder returns this year. The company returned $27.5 billion to shareholders, including $27.1 billion through share repurchases, and entered into a $25 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement — among the largest capital return programs of any major software company this year.

That aggressive buyback strategy has been paired with continued investment in the company's own AI offerings. Salesforce's Agentforce platform, which the company markets as enabling customers to build, deploy and manage autonomous AI agents at scale, has become the centerpiece of its pitch to investors that the company is positioned to benefit from AI adoption rather than be disrupted by it.

A security backdrop adding pressure

Beyond the AI competition narrative, Salesforce has also spent much of the past year contending with the fallout from a wave of data theft incidents tied to its platform and third-party integrations. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the company in Northern California, where it is headquartered, alleging that personal information stolen in various breaches has exposed affected individuals to risks of identity theft. Salesforce has consistently maintained that its core platform itself was not compromised, attributing the incidents instead to credential theft and malicious third-party connected applications.

That security overhang has continued to surface in recent weeks alongside the company's ongoing AI expansion efforts, including new Agentforce deployments with public-sector customers such as the U.S. Department of Labor — a juxtaposition that has kept questions about data governance in the conversation even as Salesforce pushes deeper into autonomous AI tools.

A notable acquisition to bolster AI capabilities

Salesforce has also been actively acquiring companies to strengthen its AI positioning. Earlier this month, the company agreed to acquire Fin, a developer of artificial-intelligence-powered customer service agents, in a deal valued at roughly $3.6 billion. Analysts have generally framed the acquisition as a move to accelerate AI adoption across Salesforce's existing customer base, even as some have raised questions about the price paid relative to the target's current revenue scale.

A wide gap between Wall Street and the market

Despite the stock's punishing decline this year, Wall Street analysts have remained largely unmoved in their underlying optimism about Salesforce's longer-term prospects — creating an unusually wide gap between where the stock trades and where analysts believe it should be. According to one tracking service, 49 analysts carry an average "Buy" rating on the stock, with a 12-month price target of $251.53 — implying upside of more than 60% from recent trading levels even before Friday's gain. A separate analysis of 64 Wall Street analysts similarly found a bullish consensus, with a median price target of $255.00 implying nearly 37% upside, supported by 38 Buy ratings against just one Sell rating.

Not every analyst has stayed unconditionally bullish through the stock's decline, however. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill recently cautioned that an earlier rebound attempt in Salesforce shares looked more like "a dead cat bounce, not the beginning of a trend," reflecting skepticism among at least some on Wall Street about whether the stock's troubles are truly behind it.

What investors are watching next

For now, Friday's gain offers Salesforce shareholders a reprieve after a difficult stretch, even as the broader debate over the stock's value continues. Whether the move represents the start of a more durable recovery or simply another temporary bounce within an extended downtrend will likely hinge on continued evidence that Agentforce and the company's other AI investments are translating into accelerating subscription growth, rather than simply offsetting the pressures investors have spent much of 2026 worrying about.