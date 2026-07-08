Ethereum Rises Above $1,770 as Crypto Market Recovers From June Lows, Still Down 31% From 2025 Peak Today

Ethereum traded at $1,771.02 on Tuesday, up $20.83, or 1.19 percent, as the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued a modest recovery from lows reached in June, even as it remains down sharply from the record high it set less than a year ago.

Note: This article is intended to provide factual context and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency prices are highly volatile, and readers should consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Ethereum's price has fluctuated within a range of roughly $1,732 to $1,820 over the past 24 hours, according to data from Bybit, with the token's total market capitalization standing at approximately $216.9 billion, keeping it firmly in second place among all cryptocurrencies behind Bitcoin. Tuesday's gains extended a broader rebound that began building momentum over the past several sessions, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum posting their strongest monthly openings since May, according to Yahoo Finance.

Despite the recent uptick, Ethereum remains well below the record high of nearly $5,000 it reached in August 2025. According to data from Investing.com, the token's price has fallen roughly 31 percent over the trailing 12-month period, with its 52-week trading range spanning from a low of $1,388.12 to that August peak. The decline that began in early 2026 has been attributed to a combination of factors, including broader concerns about a potential economic slowdown and reports that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sold tens of millions of dollars' worth of ETH earlier in the year, a move that some market observers said weighed on investor sentiment at the time.

Technical analysis published Tuesday by crypto research firm ZebPay described Ethereum as extending its recovery from June lows near $1,550, having recently broken above a short-term descending trendline that had capped previous rebound attempts. The token has managed to reclaim the $1,700 level and is now attempting to hold above that mark, according to the analysis, though it continues to trade below its 50-day moving average and faces a significant resistance zone in the $1,800 to $1,850 range. ZebPay characterized the broader trend as "cautiously neutral," noting that upcoming trading sessions would likely prove important in determining whether the current rebound develops into a more sustained recovery or gives way to renewed selling pressure.

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Institutional demand has continued to factor into Ethereum's price action. According to reporting from Yahoo Finance, Bitmine, an investment vehicle led by prominent Wall Street strategist Tom Lee, added roughly 74 million dollars' worth of additional Ether to its holdings recently, continuing a long-running accumulation strategy tied in part to anticipated regulatory clarity for digital assets in the United States. Lee has stated his goal of eventually owning approximately 5 percent of Ethereum's total circulating supply through Bitmine's holdings, a target the firm has continued working toward through ongoing purchases.

Broader crypto market sentiment showed modest improvement Tuesday. According to data compiled by CoinGabbar, the total global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at approximately $2.28 trillion, up 1.3 percent over the previous 24 hours, with total trading volume across the market reaching $82.3 billion. Bitcoin's dominance within the overall crypto market held steady at roughly 56.2 percent, while Ethereum accounted for approximately 9.49 percent of the total market. The market's Fear and Greed Index registered at 27, a reading generally associated with "fear" territory, suggesting that despite the recent price gains, broader investor sentiment toward cryptocurrency has not yet shifted decisively toward optimism.

Bitcoin itself traded above the $64,000 level Tuesday, gaining roughly 0.5 to 0.7 percent depending on the specific reporting source, extending a stretch of positive performance that has helped offset a difficult first half of 2026 for the broader crypto market. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts have suggested that while 2026 has not been especially kind to cryptocurrency prices overall, dedicated buyers, including institutional accumulation strategies like Bitmine's, have helped prevent the current downturn from becoming as severe as previous crypto market corrections.

Long-term price projections for Ethereum have varied considerably among analysts and financial institutions. According to Fortune, banking giant Standard Chartered has projected that Ethereum could eventually reach $40,000 within the next decade, a forecast that would see the token surpass Bitcoin's own long-term price projections under the same analysis. More conservative estimates cited in the same reporting place Ethereum's longer-term potential closer to $10,000, still representing a dramatic increase from current levels near $1,770. Fortune's analysis noted that Ethereum has demonstrated extraordinary long-term growth since its original 2015 initial coin offering, with the token's August 2025 peak representing nearly 1.6 million percent in cumulative growth from its earliest trading levels, even as its price has experienced significant volatility along the way, including gains exceeding 80 percent and drops exceeding 60 percent within relatively short windows over the past several years.

Ethereum's underlying technology continues to differentiate it from Bitcoin in ways that shape how analysts and investors evaluate its long-term prospects. Unlike Bitcoin, which functions primarily as a store of value and payment method, Ethereum operates as a broader programmable blockchain platform supporting smart contracts and decentralized applications, a distinction that Fortune's analysis noted gives the token additional utility and potential for growth, though also additional complexity and risk compared with Bitcoin's more singular use case.

With Ethereum's price hovering just below the key $1,800 resistance level that has capped recent rebound attempts, market participants are likely to continue watching closely in the coming sessions to determine whether the token can sustain its recovery from June's lows or whether renewed selling pressure will emerge as it approaches that technical barrier. As with all cryptocurrency assets, Ethereum's price remains subject to significant volatility driven by a combination of macroeconomic conditions, regulatory developments, institutional buying activity, and broader shifts in investor sentiment across the digital asset market.