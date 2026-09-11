Paladin Energy Slides 9.5% as Uranium Stocks Fall After Capacity and Funding Jitters

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PERTH, Australia — Paladin Energy Ltd. shares fell about 9.5% to $10.295, down $1.075, as uranium names sold off after brokers cut production assumptions for the company's Namibian mine and flagged a large future capital raise for Canada.

The print matches a session in which the Global X Uranium ETF dropped about 3% while the broader market was little changed. Paladin trades on the Australian Securities Exchange as PDN, in Toronto under the same ticker and in the United States as PALAF. Recent ASX closes near A$10.40 to A$11.37 show the same fade from a 52-week high around A$15.10.

The operational story is not a miss. Langer Heinrich produced 4.82 million pounds of U3O8 in the year ended June 30, at the top of raised guidance of 4.5 million to 4.8 million pounds. Sales were 4.35 million pounds at an average realized price of $70.00 a pound. Revenue was $304.3 million, up 71%. Gross profit was $52.2 million after a prior-year gross loss. Cost of production was $43.30 a pound. Unrestricted cash and investments were $265 million, plus an undrawn $70 million revolver. The company still posted a $9.1 million net loss from continuing operations, narrower than the $76.5 million loss a year earlier.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Paul Hemburrow said the year was about "transforming Langer Heinrich from a restart project into a stable operating uranium mine." "We were very pleased to successfully complete the ramp-up of the Langer Heinrich mine in line with our commitment to deliver this goal by the end of the 2026 financial year, while also meeting the upper-end of our revised production guidance," he said after the July operations update. Fiscal 2027 guidance is 5.1 million to 5.6 million pounds produced and 4.8 million to 5.3 million pounds sold, at a cost of $44 to $48 a pound. First-half output will be lighter because of planned maintenance and lower grades.

What rattled the tape was the ceiling. After Paladin's Sept. 2 investor day, Ord Minnett said the company "never expects" to hold Langer Heinrich at its 6 million pound nameplate for a full year and cut fiscal 2028–30 forecasts to 5.7 million pounds. The broker also lifted sustaining capital for new pits and tailings and said a $1.2 billion estimate for Patterson Lake South in Saskatchewan "is probably low." It expects other projects "will need to be deferred due to PLS funding challenges, which will no doubt include a significant capital raise." Ord moved the stock to Sell from Lighten, with a target of A$9.00.

That Canadian project is the growth case. Paladin has a construction-licence application before the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, an administrative protocol aiming for hearings by the end of 2027, and a first-production target around 2031 if the schedule holds. It signed a Mutual Benefits Agreement with the Birch Narrows Dene Nation and reported new high-grade results at the Atlas zone. The mine is not yet built. Equity already came once: Paladin raised A$400 million in late 2025 after Hemburrow became chief executive.

Goldman Sachs earlier cut Paladin to Sell from Neutral on valuation, with a A$9.70 target, calling the uranium thesis intact but the shares ahead of the cash flows. Piper Sandler's split notes on advanced nuclear names this week added pressure across the group even though Paladin is a conventional miner, not a small modular reactor developer.

Langer Heinrich is a 75% Paladin asset in Namibia, a jurisdiction investors treat as outside Russian and Kazakh supply. Restart production began in 2024. Full mining replaced stockpile feed in fiscal 2026. Recovery averaged 90%. Those are the numbers that support $70 realized pricing. They are also the numbers that stop at 5.6 million pounds next year, not six.

Thursday's $10.295 print is closer to Goldman's and Ord's targets than to the summer high. It does not erase the ramp-up Hemburrow completed. It prices a producer that can fill contracts at $70 a pound and a developer that will need more cash before Saskatchewan pours a pound. Uranium demand from reactors and data-center power talk is unchanged. The stock is asking whether 5.7 million pounds in Namibia and a 2031 Canadian start are worth a double-digit multiple after a 9.5% day.