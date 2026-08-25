Genesis GV60 Magma Review: Luxury Brand's First Performance EV Sounds Like a Porsche 911 GT3 and Costs a Lot

The Genesis GV60 Magma has arrived as the first production model in Hyundai's luxury division's ambitious new performance sub-brand, delivering a compact electric SUV that reviewers describe as genuinely thrilling to drive, complete with synthetic engine sounds and simulated gearshifts that convincingly mimic the character of a high-performance Porsche, even as the vehicle's price tag has drawn more mixed reaction.

The GV60 Magma marks the beginning of what Genesis plans to build into an entire family of Magma halo vehicles, positioning the small SUV as an unusual but deliberate choice to launch a performance sub-brand aimed at competing directly with Porsche, Mercedes-AMG and BMW M. According to CarsGuide, the reasoning behind that choice traces back to shared engineering: the GV60 Magma is built on the same underpinnings and features much the same powertrain as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N, both already established as some of the most engaging performance electric vehicles on the market.

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The core mechanical specifications reflect that shared foundation directly. According to a review published on Substack by automotive writer Addicted to Sliding, the GV60 Magma and Ioniq 5 N share the same 84 kilowatt-hour battery, the same dual-motor powertrain, the same power output of 448 kilowatts and 740 newton-meters of torque in standard mode, or 478 kilowatts and 790 newton-meters in boost mode, the same massive brakes with 400-millimeter front discs and 360-millimeter rear discs, and identical 275/35 tires mounted on 21-inch wheels at each corner.

Despite that shared hardware, reviewers have consistently found the GV60 Magma delivers a meaningfully refined driving experience compared with its Hyundai sibling. The Substack review offered a memorable comparison to frame that distinction. "While the IONIQ 5 N is the groundbreaking debut album, let's say Metallica's Kill 'Em All, the GV60 Magma feels like Ride The Lightning — it's tighter, more cohesive, everything is just that bit better," the reviewer wrote. The same review praised the vehicle's synthetic engine soundtrack and simulated gear-shift system in particular. "Genesis has effectively made the GV60 Magma feel like it's powered by a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six," the reviewer wrote, adding that while the noise is obviously synthetic at low engine speeds, chasing the simulated "9000rpm" redline proves genuinely exciting, with the power delivery mapping closely resembling that of a Porsche. The review did flag braking performance as the vehicle's relative weak point, noting the substantial curb weight becomes most apparent there, though pedal feel itself remained described as very good.

CarExpert offered an even more direct take on the vehicle's overall character. "Hot doesn't go far enough to describe the new Genesis GV60 Magma. This rapid little electric SUV is an absolute scorcher!" the outlet wrote, emphasizing that the Magma represents significantly more than a simple dual-motor variant of the standard GV60. According to CarExpert, Genesis made substantial changes to the chassis to deliver the most power and torque offered by any production Genesis vehicle to date, combined with a redesigned exterior and interior. That review did note a significant caveat regarding price, writing plainly, "But sheesh, is it a lot of money for a small electric car." CarExpert also flagged some potential disappointment with the standard interior finish, specifically pointing to tartan cloth seat trim bordered by leather that some luxury buyers might find insufficiently premium, though the reviewer personally found the material both visually appealing and grippier than full leather would have been. Real-world efficiency during testing came in at a relatively thirsty 25.6 kilowatt-hours per 100 kilometers, a figure the outlet described as high by EV standards.

Auto Express framed the GV60 Magma's broader significance as a genuine competitive threat to established European performance brands. "The Genesis Magma department has taken the excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and given it a posh makeover. All the wonderfully engaging driving dynamics are still in play, with a plusher cabin and more premium badge than its sister car. As a result, the GV60 Magma could well pose a problem for performance EVs from Germany," the outlet wrote. According to Auto Express, the standard single-motor GV60 makes just 226 horsepower, while the dual-motor Performance variant reaches 483 horsepower; the Magma, by contrast, delivers 601 horsepower, or up to 641 horsepower in a 15-second overboost mode. The outlet noted the vehicle's distinctive orange color option, evoking the glowing lava that inspired the Magma name, while also serving as a visual signal of the high-voltage performance underneath.

The GV60 Magma's development carries genuine motorsport pedigree behind it. According to Torquecafe, Genesis staged the vehicle's official dynamic launch at the Paul Ricard circuit in southern France, an event that also unveiled the Magma GT Concept and confirmed the company's new Genesis Magma Racing program, based near the circuit, which is preparing to debut its GMR-001 prototype in the World Endurance Championship. Genesis claims the GV60 Magma can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.4 seconds when Boost Mode is engaged, according to the same report.

CarExpert offered a broader assessment of the vehicle's driving dynamics relative to its Hyundai sibling. Compared with the already excellent Ioniq 5 N, the GV60 Magma's center of gravity feels lower, with more grip and better communication through the chassis, though the most significant improvement was found specifically in how the vehicle deploys its power to the road.

Interior design has also drawn favorable comparisons to the Ioniq 5 N. According to Torquecafe, Genesis emphasized the more luxurious elements of the GV60 Magma's cabin, combining black trim, leather and fabric materials contrasted with signature Magma orange highlights, resulting in an interior that reviewers found looks and feels a step up from its Hyundai-branded sibling.

CarsGuide highlighted the extensive exterior redesign work Genesis applied to distinguish the Magma variant visually, describing a new "Magma signature" three-hole bumper design, a redesigned lower front bumper improving airflow, track-inspired aerodynamic canard wings, new wheel arches and side skirts incorporating the same three-hole design motif, and a distinctive rear bumper and wing completing the more aggressive overall stance.

As the first entry in what Genesis intends to become a full family of Magma performance vehicles, the GV60 Magma appears to have succeeded in delivering genuine driving excitement and a meaningfully more refined execution of the Ioniq 5 N's already well-regarded performance formula, even as its substantial price premium and some interior finish choices leave room for debate among reviewers regarding whether the small electric SUV fully justifies its position as a luxury flagship performance model heading into Genesis' broader competitive push against established European performance brands.