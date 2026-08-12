DETROIT — Fiat has begun taking U.S. orders for the Topolino, a compact electric two-seater priced at $13,995 before a mandatory $990 destination fee, bringing the starting out-the-door figure to $14,985 before taxes. The vehicle is currently restricted to private property but is positioned to become street-legal later this year with a free conversion kit.

The Topolino measures roughly 8 feet 3 inches long, about the size of a full-size pickup truck bed, and weighs just over 1,070 pounds. It is powered by a single 8-horsepower electric motor and a lithium-ion battery of approximately 5 to 5.4 kilowatt-hours that Fiat rates for up to 46 miles of range. A full charge from a standard household outlet takes about five hours. There is no DC fast-charging capability.

In its initial configuration the top speed is limited to 19 mph. That restriction keeps the vehicle outside the federal definition of a Low-Speed Vehicle, which requires a maximum speed between 20 and 25 mph. As a result, early U.S. examples are approved only for private roads, gated communities, resorts, country clubs, beach towns and similar controlled environments.

Fiat plans to offer a free conversion kit by the end of summer or early fall 2026. The kit raises the governed top speed to 25 mph and adds a rearview mirror, backup camera and pedestrian-alert system. Once installed, the Topolino qualifies as a federally recognized Low-Speed Vehicle that can operate on public roads posted at 35 mph or lower in most states. Highways remain off-limits by design. The company has said it will absorb both the parts and dealer installation costs so owners incur no additional expense.

Two body styles are offered at the same price: a hardtop with a panoramic sunroof and the open-air Dolce Vita version that features rope-style door openings. At launch the U.S. market receives limited color choices, with Verde Vita green prominent among available options. Standard equipment includes LED lighting, seat belts and side mirrors.

The Topolino shares its fundamental platform, motor and battery architecture with the Citroën Ami and Opel Rocks Electric, both produced at the same Stellantis plant in Morocco. The Ami has been on sale in Europe since 2020, with more than 75,000 units delivered across the related models. In several European markets these vehicles are classified as quadricycles and can be driven by younger operators under simplified licensing rules. U.S. regulations do not provide an equivalent pathway; a full driver's license remains required once the Low-Speed Vehicle conversion is completed.

Fiat brand chief Olivier Francois described the model as bringing "a feeling, a lifestyle, a reminder that mobility can be joyful, expressive and beautifully simple." Company statements also position the Topolino as a new chapter for the brand in the United States, defined by purpose as much as by size.

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Fiat's overall U.S. volume has declined sharply over the past decade, falling from nearly 44,000 vehicles in 2012 to roughly 1,300 units in the most recent full year reported. The Topolino represents the brand's first dedicated entry into the American micromobility segment. Initial shipments are limited; one company executive indicated the first batch numbered around 300 units as Stellantis tests market response before considering higher volumes.

Buyers place a $2,500 deposit through Fiat's website or select dealers. Deliveries are expected to begin in the coming months. The vehicle is marketed for short, low-speed trips rather than as a primary household car. Reviewers who have driven European versions often praise its charm, ease of parking and practicality in dense urban settings, while noting that at nearly $15,000 it functions more as a stylish lifestyle accessory or secondary vehicle than as a direct substitute for a conventional automobile.

The Low-Speed Vehicle category itself is already established in the United States through golf carts and similar neighborhood electric vehicles. Federal rules for the class waive many passenger-car crash standards and airbag requirements while imposing the 20-to-25 mph speed band and basic lighting, signaling and visibility equipment. Once converted, the Topolino will operate under those same constraints.

Whether the combination of retro Italian styling, low purchase price and eventual street-legal capability generates meaningful sales remains an open question. The vehicle undercuts the cheapest new conventional cars by more than $2,000 and costs less than many high-end bicycles, yet its restricted performance and limited range confine it to specialized use cases. Fiat appears to be treating the launch as an experiment in how far American buyers are willing to go toward smaller, slower forms of personal mobility.

For now the Topolino is available to order as a private-property vehicle with a clear pathway to limited public-road use later this year. Its arrival adds a distinctive, ultra-compact electric option at the bottom of the new-vehicle price ladder while testing consumer appetite for micromobility solutions that sit between traditional cars and golf carts.