(VIDEO) Lamborghini Unveils Revuelto SV, Its Most Powerful Production Car Ever, Priced At $741,172

Lamborghini unveiled its most powerful production car ever Friday, revealing the Revuelto SV, a limited-edition hybrid version of its flagship V12 supercar, during Monterey Car Week festivities in California.

The Italian automaker will build only 1,963 units of the Revuelto SV, a production cap chosen to reference 1963, the year Lamborghini was founded. The car starts at $741,172, according to CNBC, which was among the outlets present for the reveal.

The Revuelto SV combines Lamborghini's naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine with three electric motors, producing a combined output of more than 1,050 horsepower. That power translates into a zero-to-100-kilometers-per-hour, or roughly zero-to-62-miles-per-hour, sprint time of just 2.4 seconds, according to the company. The V12 itself remains largely unchanged from the standard Revuelto, still revving to 9,500 rpm, while the car's more energy-dense 7.3-kilowatt-hour battery feeds additional power to the electric motors compared with the non-SV model.

The Revuelto SV marks the latest entry in Lamborghini's storied "SV" line, short for "Super Veloce," or "super fast" in Italian, a designation the company has historically reserved for the lightest, most aerodynamically refined and most powerful versions of its flagship supercars. The lineage traces back 55 years to the Miura SV, widely regarded as one of the first true supercars, and has continued through subsequent generations including the Diablo, Murciélago and Aventador.

Read more (PHOTOS) Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Supercar Garage With Bugattis Worth Up to $29.6 Million (PHOTOS) Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Supercar Garage With Bugattis Worth Up to $29.6 Million

Alessandro Farmeschi, Lamborghini's Revuelto product line director, said the SV designation was designed to heighten the driving experience for customers seeking a more intense connection with the car. "The Revuelto SV gives our customers the opportunity to go beyond in terms of performance," Farmeschi told CNBC, describing the car as more race-oriented while still delivering the excitement associated with driving a Lamborghini.

Beyond the added power, the Revuelto SV features significantly revised aerodynamics, including sharper body angles, larger fins, an updated fixed rear wing and reworked air intakes designed to improve airflow and increase downforce. GT Spirit reported the changes deliver roughly 80% more downforce compared with the standard Revuelto. The car also receives a specially tuned suspension, a new carbon-ceramic braking system, and an added "Pilota Mode" driving setting that unlocks a more customized setup tailored for track use.

Inside, the cabin has been reworked to feel closer to a racecar or fighter jet cockpit, according to CNBC's reporting on the reveal. Standard seating consists of sport seats built around a carbon shell structure, while buyers can opt instead for monocoque carbon fiber racing seats borrowed from Lamborghini's ultra-limited Fenomeno model, a choice the company says trades some comfort for a more authentic motorsport feel.

The reveal followed weeks of leaks and speculation about the car's specifications. Design details for the Revuelto SV became public earlier than Lamborghini intended after a filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office was published August 11, three days before the official unveiling, according to Yahoo Autos. That filing revealed the car's reworked front fascia, centerlock wheels and fixed rear wing ahead of the company's planned reveal at The Quail during Monterey Car Week.

Lamborghini's decision to attach the SV badge to a hybrid platform for the first time carries symbolic weight for the brand. Historically, the designation has been reserved for a generation's final, most extreme expression of a given supercar, and its application to the Revuelto, which introduced Lamborghini's first hybrid V12 supercar in 2023, signals the company's effort to prove that the SV name retains its meaning even as its lineup transitions toward electrification.

As is typical for Lamborghini's most exclusive limited editions, strong demand is expected well ahead of any cars reaching customers. Farmeschi noted that the brand's collectible appeal extends beyond the initial purchase, pointing to the strong value retention that has historically characterized Lamborghini's most sought-after models in the collector car market. He said that when customers choose to buy a Lamborghini, it typically reflects both a desire to experience driving the car and confidence that the vehicle will hold its value over time.

The Revuelto SV's Monterey Car Week debut also coincided with the U.S. debut of Lamborghini's Urus Performante SUV and the global unveiling of the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage, a separate, 99-unit tribute model marking 55 years since the original Miura SV, underscoring the significance Lamborghini has placed on this year's Monterey lineup.

With production limited to fewer than 2,000 units and pricing well north of $700,000, the Revuelto SV is expected to sell out quickly among Lamborghini's existing collector base, continuing a pattern in which the automaker's most extreme limited-edition models are frequently allocated to buyers before their public unveiling.