Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than half a million Bronco and Bronco Raptor SUVs in the United States after determining that a wiring harness in the engine compartment can become damaged and short circuit, potentially increasing the risk of an engine fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall covers 565,691 vehicles, spanning Bronco and Bronco Raptor models from the 2021 through 2026 model years, according to NHTSA. Ford first reported the issue to the agency on July 20.

What's wrong with the vehicles

According to safety documents filed with NHTSA, the primary wiring harness located inside the engine compartment of the affected vehicles is prone to premature wear and physical damage over time. That wear can eventually cause the electrical wiring to experience a short circuit. Because the engine bay is a tightly packaged space, a short circuit occurring there can generate excessive heat or produce sparks almost instantly. Under certain conditions, those sparks or heat sources can ignite nearby grease, plastic components or fuel vapors, significantly increasing the risk of a fire in the engine compartment.

Which vehicles are affected

The recall spans the entire production run of the current, sixth-generation Ford Bronco, covering specific production configurations of the standard Bronco across the 2021 through 2026 model years, as well as the high-performance, wide-body Bronco Raptor variant across the same production window. Ford has estimated that approximately 1% of the recalled vehicles actually contain the wiring harness defect, though the company is recalling the full population of eligible vehicles out of caution given the difficulty of identifying which specific units are affected without individual inspection.

How Ford is fixing the issue

As part of the recall remedy, Ford is directing dealers to inspect the factory wiring loom in each affected vehicle and install a new, heavy-duty protective sheathing layer over the vulnerable sections of the harness. According to Yahoo Autos, this specialized protective sleeve is designed to act as a barrier, isolating the live electrical wires and shielding them from the kind of friction or heat-related grounding faults that can lead to a short circuit. NHTSA confirmed that dealers will perform this repair free of charge to vehicle owners.

When owners will be notified

Official recall notification letters are scheduled to begin arriving in customer mailboxes starting Aug. 24, 2026, according to Yahoo Autos. In the meantime, owners concerned about whether their specific vehicle is included in the recall can check immediately by looking up their 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number through the online recall portal at NHTSA.gov.

Recall identification numbers

For reference, Ford's internal recall number for this campaign is 26S55, while NHTSA's official recall campaign number is 26V468. Vehicle identification numbers tied to the recall are searchable directly through NHTSA's website using either of those reference numbers.

What owners should do

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Owners of eligible Bronco and Bronco Raptor models are encouraged to contact their local Ford dealership to schedule the wiring harness inspection and, if necessary, the sheathing installation, even before receiving their official notification letter in the mail. Because the repair is being performed at no cost to owners, there is no financial barrier to having the inspection completed proactively, particularly given the safety concern involved.

Owners who notice unusual smells, visible smoke, or other warning signs potentially associated with an engine compartment electrical issue are advised to contact their dealer promptly and avoid operating the vehicle until it has been inspected, given the specific fire risk outlined in the recall notice.

Part of a broader pattern of recalls in the auto industry

The Bronco recall adds to a steady stream of vehicle safety recalls issued across the auto industry so far this year, reflecting the ongoing scrutiny automakers face over wiring, electrical and mechanical defects that can pose fire or safety risks to consumers. NHTSA continues to monitor and investigate a wide range of potential vehicle defects across manufacturers, with wiring harness issues in particular representing a recurring category of concern given the complexity of modern vehicle electrical systems and their proximity to heat-generating engine components.

Ford's broader Bronco lineup

The Bronco, relaunched by Ford in 2021 after a lengthy hiatus from the model name, has become one of the automaker's more prominent SUV offerings in recent years, drawing comparisons to rivals like the Jeep Wrangler in the off-road-focused SUV segment. The high-performance Bronco Raptor variant, aimed at a more extreme off-road audience, commands a significant price premium over the standard Bronco and has developed its own dedicated following among off-road enthusiasts since its introduction.

Given the recall's scope, covering the entire production run of the current-generation Bronco since its 2021 relaunch, the issue touches a substantial share of the vehicles Ford has sold under the Bronco nameplate to date.

With notification letters set to begin going out next month, Ford and its dealer network are expected to spend the coming weeks and months working through the population of more than 565,000 affected vehicles, prioritizing inspections and repairs for owners who reach out proactively or who report symptoms consistent with the wiring defect. NHTSA will continue monitoring the rollout of the recall remedy and tracking any additional complaints or incidents tied to the issue as Ford works to complete repairs across the affected fleet.