Rivian Stock Surges 14% Today as R2 Delivery Ramp and Strong Q2 Numbers Push Shares Near 52-Week High

Rivian Automotive shares surged more than 14% Thursday morning, extending one of the more compelling recovery stories in the electric vehicle sector as investors bet that the company's newly launched R2 mid-size SUV and a stronger-than-expected second-quarter delivery report will finally confirm the turnaround narrative that has drawn interest but also repeated skepticism over the past several years.

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Shares were trading at $19.61 as of 10:20 a.m. EDT, up $2.43, or 14.14%, on the day, approaching the stock's 52-week high of $22.69 and recovering from a 52-week low of $9.15 that reflected how much pressure Rivian had faced before the R2's commercial launch. The gain came on a day when the broader equity market advanced following a weaker-than-expected June jobs report that reduced near-term fears of additional Federal Reserve rate hikes, providing a favorable tailwind for high-beta growth names like Rivian that tend to outperform in risk-on environments.

The immediate catalyst behind Thursday's move is the combination of Rivian's Q2 delivery report, released Thursday morning, and the rapid initial ramp of the R2 production line at the company's Normal, Illinois, manufacturing facility. The Q2 report showed the company delivered approximately 11,000 to 11,500 vehicles during the quarter, with early tracking data from VIN assignments and customer accounts confirming that more than 1,100 R2 units had been delivered before the quarter closed on June 30, a figure that exceeded analyst expectations for the vehicle's initial rollout pace. Rivian's full-year delivery guidance of 62,000 to 67,000 vehicles, which depends heavily on the R2 ramp accelerating through the second half of the year, was reaffirmed alongside the Q2 figures.

That guidance represents a major step up from the company's 2025 delivery total, which came in at only 42,284 vehicles as supply chain constraints, including a memory chip shortage that disrupted several quarters of production, throttled output even as demand for the R1T truck and R1S SUV remained steady. Rivian publicly flagged the chip shortage as a key operational risk during multiple 2025 investor calls, and the development of an in-house semiconductor specifically designed to power the R2's autonomous driving capabilities was cited as a partial solution that contributed to the R2's materials costs running 50% lower than the R1 at equivalent production stages.

Rivian officially launched the R2 to the public on June 9, pricing the launch edition at $57,990 and revealing that a lower-cost variant with a starting price of approximately $44,990 to $45,000 is planned for rollout by late 2027. The lower price point is central to the company's growth thesis, as it extends the addressable market for Rivian's vehicles significantly beyond the affluent early adopters who have purchased the $85,000 to $95,000 R1 lineup.

The Motley Fool's analysis of Rivian's forward economics captured the scale of what the company is trying to achieve, noting that if the R2 ramp enables Rivian's revenue to more than triple from 2025 to 2028, the stock's current valuation of approximately three times forward annual sales could support a meaningful re-rating as a high-growth electric vehicle name rather than being priced as a distressed, unproven startup. Rivian expects the R2 to be the primary driver of its path toward positive gross margins and eventually profitability, with Morningstar noting that the company is also developing autonomous driving software intended for use in its vehicles and for robotaxis on the Uber ride-hailing network, a potential additional revenue stream that remains in its early stages.

The software and services segment adds another dimension to the Rivian investment case. The company launched its Autonomy+ hands-free driving subscription service in early 2026, offering access through either a one-time fee of $2,500 or a monthly subscription of $49.99, a higher-margin revenue stream that analysts have noted could meaningfully improve the company's unit economics as the subscriber base scales alongside vehicle deliveries. Autonomy+ is not yet available on the R2 but is expected to be integrated into R2 models by late 2026.

Wall Street's view of Rivian has remained sharply divided even as the stock has recovered from its lows. Among recent analyst actions, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating with a $19 price target, while Mizuho Securities issued a Sell rating in a coverage note last week, citing concerns about the competitive landscape in the midsize electric SUV category and ongoing questions about Rivian's execution risk as it attempts to simultaneously ramp R2 production while managing R1 output and advancing its software platform. On the other side, Benchmark maintained a Buy rating and has expressed continued confidence in the R2 launch trajectory, and individual investors have grown more bullish in their commentary, with trading forums and financial content platforms circulating the argument that Rivian's current price relative to its delivery growth trajectory represents a buying opportunity comparable to early-stage Tesla.

Thursday's rally was also supported by a broader resurgence in EV stocks generally, which had suffered earlier in the year amid concerns about demand softness and rising competition from both established automakers and Chinese EV manufacturers. A risk-on environment following the weaker-than-expected jobs report accelerated moves in high-beta, speculative-growth names, with Rivian benefiting disproportionately given the company-specific catalyst of the Q2 delivery beat providing a concrete fundamental anchor for the move rather than pure market-driven momentum.

Even with Thursday's gains, Rivian's stock remains more than 70% below its November 2021 IPO price of $78, a sobering reminder of how far expectations for the company have been reset since its initial public debut, when the electric truck and SUV maker briefly achieved a market capitalization exceeding that of Ford and General Motors combined before a string of production shortfalls, supply chain disruptions and persistent losses eroded investor confidence through 2022, 2023 and much of 2025. Whether the R2's launch finally marks the inflection point that converts Rivian from a speculative story into an established and growing electric vehicle business is a question Thursday's delivery numbers bring meaningfully closer to an answer, even if that answer is not yet definitive.