Mahindra BE 6 Electric SUV Delivers Strong Performance and Range in Competitive Segment

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The Mahindra BE 6 has established itself as one of the more distinctive electric SUVs available in India, combining a bold design, rear-wheel-drive dynamics and competitive real-world range in a segment increasingly crowded with options from both domestic and international brands.

Built on Mahindra's dedicated INGLO electric platform, the BE 6 is a five-seater coupe-style SUV measuring approximately 4,371 mm in length with a 2,775 mm wheelbase. It is offered primarily with two lithium-iron-phosphate battery packs: a 59 kWh unit and a larger 79 kWh pack. Power is delivered by a single rear-mounted permanent-magnet synchronous motor producing 380 Nm of torque across variants. Output stands at roughly 231 horsepower with the smaller battery and climbs to about 286 horsepower with the larger pack. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is claimed at 6.7 seconds in the higher-powered version.

Claimed ARAI ranges reach 556–557 km for the 59 kWh models and up to 682–683 km for the 79 kWh versions. Independent testing has returned more conservative but still competitive real-world figures. One comprehensive road test of the 79 kWh variant recorded an average efficiency of 5.68 km per kWh, translating to a combined city-and-highway range of approximately 449 km. City driving alone yielded around 439–440 km in some evaluations, while highway efficiency held up well under steady speeds. Owners reporting longer-term use have described practical daily ranges in the 400-plus km bracket depending on driving style, climate control use and traffic conditions.

Charging capability is a strong point. The vehicle supports DC fast charging that can take the battery from 20 percent to 80 percent in about 20 minutes when connected to a suitably powerful charger (up to 140–180 kW depending on the pack). AC home charging with a 7.2 kW or 11 kW wallbox typically requires six to 12 hours for a full charge, making overnight top-ups practical for most users.

On the road, the BE 6 stands out for its rear-wheel-drive layout and suspension tuning. Reviewers have consistently praised the balance between ride comfort and handling composure, noting that the car feels more agile than many of its rivals despite its size and weight. Multiple drive modes and adjustable regenerative braking levels, including single-pedal driving options, allow drivers to tailor the experience. Cabin refinement is generally high, with effective isolation from road and motor noise.

The interior adopts a modern, dual-screen layout featuring a pair of 12.3-inch displays. Higher trims add a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos support, a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 or Level 2+ advanced driver-assistance features. Safety equipment includes up to seven airbags and a five-star Bharat NCAP rating in tested configurations. Some packaging and ergonomic details, such as rear-seat space and certain control placements, have drawn milder criticism relative to more conventional SUVs.

Pricing has positioned the BE 6 competitively. Earlier variants launched in the range of ₹18.90 lakh to ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom), excluding the cost of a home charger. In August 2026, Mahindra introduced Sporteq variants starting at ₹19.45 lakh, expanding battery options in some trims and refining the lineup. On-road prices vary by state incentives, insurance and dealer packages. Lifetime battery warranty coverage for the first private owner has been highlighted as a confidence-building measure.

The BE 6 competes most directly with models such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and upcoming entrants like the Maruti e Vitara. Its combination of performance, distinctive styling and feature content at the quoted price points has earned broadly positive assessments from road testers, who frequently cite the driving experience and equipment levels as key strengths. Practical limitations around rear passenger space and the learning curve associated with some interface elements remain the most commonly noted drawbacks.

For buyers seeking an electric SUV that prioritizes engagement and modern technology over maximum interior volume, the BE 6 presents a compelling case. Real-world range appears sufficient for typical urban and intercity use when paired with access to charging infrastructure, while the rapid DC charging capability reduces downtime on longer journeys. As India's electric vehicle market continues to expand, the model underscores Mahindra's shift toward purpose-built EVs rather than adapted combustion platforms.

Ownership reports from the first months of delivery describe reliable daily performance, strong climate control in hot weather and useful ADAS functionality. Service network maturity and long-term software support will remain important factors as the fleet grows. Overall, the BE 6 has carved a clear identity in a segment where differentiation increasingly matters, offering a blend of performance, technology and value that has resonated with early adopters and reviewers alike.