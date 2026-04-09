Hyundai Motor Group is making a bold push into the rugged body-on-frame segment long dominated by American icons, unveiling the Boulder off-road SUV concept at the 2026 New York International Auto Show and signaling it will build both a midsize pickup and a dedicated off-roader in the United States using domestically produced steel.

The move has analysts and enthusiasts buzzing about whether the Korean automaker can disrupt the profitable off-road SUV and truck market currently led by the Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco and Toyota's 4Runner/Land Cruiser lineup. Automotive News columnist Richard Truett argued in a column published April 7 that Hyundai has real advantages — including lower costs from in-house steel production and advanced manufacturing with humanoid robots — that could let it undercut rivals on price while delivering capable, stylish vehicles.

Hyundai's first body-on-frame vehicle, a midsize pickup, is slated for U.S. production by 2029, with the Boulder-inspired SUV expected around 2030. The company, already the world's third-largest automaker by sales volume, aims to become a true full-line player in North America with 36 new or refreshed models planned over the next four years.

The Boulder Concept: A Direct Shot at Jeep and Ford

Unveiled April 1 at the New York show, the Boulder concept features classic off-roader styling: tall stance, squared-off body, massive 37-inch mud-terrain tires, high ground clearance and aggressive approach, departure and breakover angles. It includes distinctive touches such as a dual-hinge tailgate and "safari" windows, evoking the adventurous spirit of the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler while looking right at home beside them.

Hyundai executives emphasized the vehicle is built on a new dedicated body-on-frame (ladder-frame) architecture designed, developed and assembled in America. The platform will also underpin the upcoming midsize pickup, replacing or supplementing the unibody Santa Cruz compact truck.

"This is a huge gamble for Hyundai in white space it has never trampled on — new platform, new plant, new segment, no history or heritage in that market," noted one editor in the Automotive News discussion. Yet proponents counter that Hyundai's track record of entering new segments successfully, combined with cost advantages, positions it for long-term profitability rather than a short-lived foray.

Cost Advantages Could Be the Deciding Factor

Hyundai plans to leverage several edges that traditional Detroit players and even Toyota may struggle to match. The company operates its own steel plant in Louisiana, potentially lowering material costs. Plans to deploy humanoid robots alongside human workers on assembly lines could further reduce labor expenses while maintaining quality.

Analysts expect the production Boulder to undercut the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco on base pricing, appealing to buyers who want capability without premium markups. Americans, Truett noted, have historically embraced well-priced alternatives that mimic luxury or rugged designs — citing the original Lexus LS400 as a Mercedes knockoff that became a hit.

Competition in the off-road segment is intensifying. Nissan is reviving the Xterra, Toyota may refresh or reintroduce variants of the FJ Cruiser or Land Cruiser, and GM could re-enter more aggressively. Increased rivalry is likely to exert downward pressure on prices across the board, benefiting value-oriented shoppers.

Hyundai's Broader Ambitions in Trucks and SUVs

The Boulder and midsize pickup represent Hyundai's determination to move beyond its strength in unibody crossovers like the Santa Fe, Tucson and Palisade. The company already offers body-on-frame vehicles in other markets, such as the Kia Tasman pickup, demonstrating technical familiarity with the architecture.

A partnership with General Motors will help Hyundai gain experience producing body-on-frame pickups and commercial vans for select markets, accelerating its learning curve. Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Kia and Genesis, has invested heavily in U.S. manufacturing to mitigate tariffs and meet "Buy American" preferences.

Hyundai's off-road credentials extend beyond concepts. Its motorsports division has competed in rallies, building awareness among enthusiasts. Observers predict the production pickup and Boulder will appear at major off-road events, much as Ford did when relaunching the Bronco.

Challenges and Skepticism Remain

Not everyone is convinced Hyundai will succeed quickly. Asian automakers have a mixed history in the U.S. body-on-frame truck segment. Nissan's Titan struggled to gain significant share, and earlier efforts from Mitsubishi, Suzuki and Isuzu largely faded. Pickup buyers tend to be highly brand-loyal, favoring established names with decades of heritage in towing, hauling and off-roading.

"Brand loyalty is strong among truck buyers," acknowledged analysts, though Hyundai already boasts a massive existing customer base that currently has no rugged truck or body-on-frame SUV option from the brand. Converting loyal crossover buyers into truck and off-roader customers will take time and marketing investment.

Hyundai must also prove long-term durability and resale value — areas where Jeep, Ford and Toyota have strong track records. Reliability in harsh off-road conditions, parts availability and dealer support for specialized vehicles will be critical.

Market Context and Timing

The timing aligns with growing demand for adventure-oriented vehicles. Off-road culture has boomed in recent years, fueled by social media, overlanding trends and a desire for versatile daily drivers that can escape pavement. Rising gasoline prices amid global events, including the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire, have highlighted fuel efficiency concerns, but many buyers prioritize capability over mpg in this segment.

Hyundai's U.S. sales have grown steadily, bolstered by competitive pricing, strong warranties and stylish designs. Entering the body-on-frame arena could further broaden its appeal, particularly in rural and suburban markets where trucks and rugged SUVs dominate driveways.

The company's broader electrification plans continue in parallel, but the Boulder signals a pragmatic recognition that gasoline and hybrid powertrains will remain relevant for serious off-road and work-duty applications for years to come.

Outlook: Disruption or Incremental Gains?

Whether Hyundai "eats Jeep's lunch" remains to be seen. The Wrangler benefits from decades of cultural cachet, an enthusiastic owner community and continuous updates like the 4xe plug-in hybrid. The Bronco has successfully recaptured retro appeal while offering modern technology.

Yet Hyundai enters with fresh eyes, modern manufacturing and a willingness to price aggressively. If the production versions deliver capable off-road performance, comfortable on-road manners and standout value, they could carve out meaningful share rather than merely nibble at the edges.

As one industry consultant put it, Hyundai may need several years to build traction, but its deep pockets, engineering resources and existing U.S. footprint give it staying power that past Asian challengers lacked.

For now, the Boulder concept has generated excitement and headlines, putting Jeep, Ford and Toyota on notice. When the production models arrive toward the end of the decade, the real test begins. Hyundai's bet on body-on-frame vehicles could reshape the American truck and off-road landscape — or at least force incumbents to sharpen their own offerings.