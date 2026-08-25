BMW X1 Long Wheelbase Review: BMW's Smallest SUV Grows Up but Loses Some Comfort Features for More Rear Space

BMW's smallest SUV has grown a little longer, but the trade-offs that come with that added length reveal a familiar automotive pattern: chasing rear-seat space has meant sacrificing some of the comfort touches that once distinguished the model, according to a new review from Autocar India of the 2026 X1 Long Wheelbase.

The X1 LWB stretches the compact crossover by 116 millimeters overall compared with the standard-wheelbase model, with 108 millimeters of that added length concentrated specifically at the wheelbase. According to Autocar India's review, that additional length does not translate into an awkward or visually elongated silhouette. "It is 116mm longer overall, with 108mm of that added length at the wheelbase alone. Importantly, the longer wheelbase doesn't look unusually long, and so the proportions work," the outlet wrote, describing the result as a lengthened body with well-proportioned design.

A long-wheelbase X1 is not an entirely new concept for BMW. The strategy of stretching compact and midsize models specifically for markets prioritizing rear-seat legroom, most notably China, dates back to the previous-generation X1, which received its own long-wheelbase variant, codenamed F49, at the 2016 Beijing Auto Show. That earlier long-wheelbase model featured a 110-millimeter longer wheelbase and was offered with a choice of a 136-horsepower three-cylinder engine, a 192-horsepower four-cylinder, or a 231-horsepower four-cylinder powertrain, built locally at BMW's Brilliance joint-venture plant in Shenyang, China.

The current-generation long-wheelbase X1 and its all-electric iX1 counterpart, codenamed U12, were first unveiled at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, according to Carscoops and BMWBlog. Those models measured 4,616 millimeters, or 181.7 inches, in overall length, with a wheelbase spanning 2,802 millimeters, or 110.3 inches, figures that made the Chinese-market variant 116 millimeters, or 4.5 inches, longer than the standard global X1. According to CarWale, the earlier long-wheelbase model, produced through the BMW-Brilliance joint venture, translated its additional length almost entirely into second-row space, expanding the wheelbase by roughly 18 centimeters and increasing cargo capacity to approximately 675 liters, extendable to 1,650 liters with the rear seats folded down.

According to Autocar India, BMW has now brought that long-wheelbase formula, previously limited primarily to the electric iX1, to the standard internal-combustion X1 range as well, marking a notable expansion of the strategy beyond its original China-focused rollout. The outlet noted that India previously received the all-electric iX1 LWB last year, meaning the newly reviewed X1 LWB extends the same stretched-wheelbase treatment to the gasoline-powered version of the model for the first time in that market. BMW has indicated the standard-wheelbase X1 will continue to be sold alongside the LWB variant, though Autocar India speculated the long-wheelbase version may eventually become the sole X1 offered going forward.

Visually, the changes remain relatively subtle when viewing the vehicle in person. According to Autocar India, the X1 LWB "doesn't look vastly different to the standard-wheelbase model," retaining the same peeled-back headlamp design, the same M Sport styling package, and the same edgy tail-light treatment found on the regular X1. The review noted the 18-inch wheels are shared directly with other X1 variants, with the outlet suggesting a more distinctive wheel design or a larger overall size could have further enhanced the model's visual appeal.

Inside, the cabin offers a choice between two upholstery themes, including a brown option and a white-on-black combination, with Autocar India cautioning that the lighter scheme would likely prove difficult to keep clean over time. The front seats received praise for their sporty appearance and supportive shape, though the review flagged a notable downgrade: the seat massage function available on other X1 variants has been dropped on the long-wheelbase model, and seat ventilation is similarly unavailable. The steering wheel, an M Sport unit fitted as standard, was described as feeling somewhat too chunky for most drivers' hands and lacking paddle shifters for manual gear selection.

Material quality throughout the cabin, however, drew a more positive assessment from the review. Autocar India found that key touchpoints throughout the interior "look and feel good," highlighting padded materials on the dashboard along with a textured, metal-like finish the outlet described as nicely executed despite the model's positioning as BMW's entry-level SUV offering.

The broader strategic logic behind stretching the X1's wheelbase reflects a well-established pattern BMW has applied across multiple model lines in markets where rear-seat space carries particular commercial importance. According to Motor Authority, BMW's decision to introduce a long-wheelbase X1 for China in 2016 followed the model's exceptional global sales performance, with worldwide X1 sales having topped 800,000 units at the time, more than 200,000 of which came specifically from the Chinese market. That commercial success in a market prioritizing rear legroom directly informed BMW's decision to offer a stretched variant, following a similar strategy already applied to the larger X5 in China.

Powertrain options for the Chinese-market long-wheelbase X1 have historically spanned a range of efficiency and performance tiers. According to BMWBlog, the entry-level sDrive20Li configuration uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine producing 154 horsepower, while the more powerful sDrive25Li steps up to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 201 horsepower, with that larger engine also available paired with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system for buyers seeking additional performance and traction.

As BMW continues extending its long-wheelbase strategy beyond China into additional markets such as India, the X1 LWB's combination of meaningfully expanded rear-seat space, largely unchanged exterior styling, and a handful of notable comfort feature omissions positions it as a nuanced proposition for buyers weighing the trade-offs between practicality and the full suite of amenities available on the standard-wheelbase model. Whether that trade-off proves worthwhile is likely to depend heavily on individual buyer priorities, particularly for those who value rear-passenger space and cargo capacity over front-seat comfort features such as massage and ventilation functions that remain available only on the shorter-wheelbase variant.