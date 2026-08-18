GigaDevice Shares Surge 6.35% to 444 Yuan as Memory Chip Boom Lifts Sentiment Ahead of Results

SHANGHAI — Shares of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. rose sharply on Monday, closing at 444.00 yuan, up 26.52 yuan or 6.35% from the previous close of 417.48 yuan, as investors responded to ongoing strength in the memory chip sector and anticipation of the company's first-half results.

The Shanghai-listed stock, trading under the ticker 603986, fluctuated between 420.23 yuan and the day's high of 444.00 yuan on elevated volume of nearly 59 million shares. The advance extended a recent recovery after a period of volatility and left the shares up more than 10% over the past five trading days. Over the past year the stock has gained more than 250%, with a 52-week range spanning 121.51 yuan to 846.66 yuan. Year-to-date gains exceed 100%.

GigaDevice is a Beijing-based fabless semiconductor designer focused on flash memory products, including NOR Flash and SLC NAND, as well as 32-bit microcontrollers, sensors and analog chips. The company ranks among the global leaders in NOR Flash and holds a strong position in China's high-performance general-purpose microcontroller market, with cumulative MCU shipments exceeding 2 billion units. Its products serve consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive electronics, optical modules and emerging AI-related applications.

The latest rally comes against a backdrop of tight supply and rising prices in niche memory markets. Industry dynamics have shifted as major global manufacturers allocate more capacity to high-bandwidth memory and advanced 3D NAND for artificial intelligence data centers, reducing output of mature-node products such as NOR Flash and SLC NAND. This imbalance has supported both higher volumes and elevated pricing for suppliers like GigaDevice. Microcontroller demand has also remained robust across industrial, consumer and automotive end markets.

In early July the company issued a first-half 2026 performance forecast indicating revenue of approximately 11.5 billion yuan, representing year-on-year growth of about 177%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was projected at roughly 6.9 billion yuan, a more than eleven-fold increase from the prior-year period. Non-GAAP net profit was estimated near 4.85 billion yuan. Management attributed the expected surge primarily to improved profitability in the storage business amid constrained supply and to solid microcontroller shipments. The company also noted contributions from fair-value gains on securities investments.

First-quarter results released earlier this year already showed sharp acceleration. Revenue reached 4.188 billion yuan, up 119% from a year earlier, while net profit attributable to shareholders climbed to 1.46 billion yuan, a more than five-fold increase. Gross margin expanded significantly. Full-year 2025 revenue had totaled 9.203 billion yuan, up 25%, with net profit rising nearly 50%.

Investors are now focused on the formal first-half results, scheduled for release around mid-to-late August. Analyst consensus estimates circulating ahead of the report point to continued strong sequential momentum in the second quarter. The company has also pursued capital-return and expansion measures in recent weeks, including authorization of a share repurchase program of up to 2 billion yuan and additional funding for a DRAM-related subsidiary.

Beyond financial performance, GigaDevice has expanded its product lineup and partnerships. Recent launches include the GD24CL series of I²C EEPROMs and new microcontroller series tailored for optical modules. The firm has secured automotive design wins and formed collaborations aimed at advancing power and control solutions for data centers, electric vehicles and energy systems. These initiatives align with broader efforts in China to strengthen domestic semiconductor capabilities amid global supply-chain shifts.

Read more Micron Shares Jump More Than 6% as AI Memory Demand Sparks Rebound After Recent Selloff Micron Shares Jump More Than 6% as AI Memory Demand Sparks Rebound After Recent Selloff

The memory industry remains cyclical by nature. Company disclosures have previously highlighted that future results could be affected by changes in the supply-demand balance, potentially pressuring profitability if conditions reverse. Valuations have expanded alongside the share-price gains, with trailing price-to-earnings multiples remaining elevated relative to longer-term averages.

Chinese semiconductor equities have drawn renewed attention this year as artificial intelligence demand supports specialized memory and related components. GigaDevice's dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong has provided additional liquidity and visibility to international investors tracking the sector. Trading volumes on the A-share market have frequently exceeded average levels during periods of heightened interest.

Monday's session saw the stock open near 424 yuan and climb steadily toward the close, reflecting broad participation. Market capitalization stood at approximately 310 billion yuan based on the closing price. The move occurred as global technology shares showed mixed performance, with selective strength in memory-related names elsewhere.

Looking ahead, attention will center on the detailed half-year figures, any updated outlook for the remainder of 2026, and commentary on inventory levels, pricing trends and capacity access. Analysts have noted that sustained AI infrastructure spending and automotive electrification could extend demand for the company's core product categories, though the pace of any further gains will depend on execution and industry conditions.

GigaDevice's trajectory illustrates the leverage available to specialized chip designers during periods of constrained supply. After a multi-year cycle of inventory adjustments and pricing pressure, the current environment has delivered rapid earnings expansion. Whether the momentum continues will hinge on how long the tightness in mature memory technologies persists and how effectively the company converts design wins into sustained revenue streams across its diversified portfolio.

The stock's performance on Monday underscored investor focus on tangible financial catalysts and sector tailwinds. As results approach, market participants will scrutinize the quality of the profit surge and the sustainability of the underlying demand drivers that have propelled GigaDevice's shares to elevated levels this year.