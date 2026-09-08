SYDNEY — Australian shares extended their losing run Tuesday, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index falling 65.9 points, or 0.73%, to 8,945.0 by early afternoon, sliding to its lowest level in six weeks as renewed Reserve Bank rate hike fears, a stark new housing downturn warning and continued Middle East tensions weighed heavily on sentiment.

The decline dragged the index back below the psychologically significant 9,000-point level, wiping out Monday's modest gain of just five points, which had left the ASX 200 at 9,010.9 to start the week. Selling pressure was broad-based throughout Tuesday's session, with roughly 115 ASX 200 constituents trading lower compared with around 70 advancers and 15 stocks unchanged, according to data from The Motley Fool Australia.

All major sectors were firmly in negative territory as the session progressed. According to ABC News' live market coverage, consumer staples fell 1.2%, technology dropped 1.1% and financials shed 1.1% by mid-morning. Notably, even materials and energy, sectors that would typically be expected to benefit from stronger oil and copper prices, traded lower, down 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively, underscoring the breadth of Tuesday's selloff.

A grim new forecast on Australia's housing market added to the day's cautious tone. According to a report from HSBC cited in ABC's live coverage, the bank's central case now anticipates further declines in national home prices, warning that values, already down nearly 5% from their August peak, could fall by a further 8 percentage points by mid-2027.

"Our central case sees housing prices in Australia falling further yet," the HSBC report said. "With housing prices already down nearly 5% from their peak in August, we see a further fall of around 8ppts by mid-2027. This would see a peak-to-trough fall of 13%. If our central case eventuates, it would be the largest decline in housing prices in at least the last three decades."

The housing warning compounded existing pressure on the banking sector, which has already been grappling with elevated bond yields and growing expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia could move to raise interest rates again as soon as this month. Interest rate markets have continued pricing in the likelihood of tightening, following stronger-than-expected second-quarter GDP data released last week that reignited fears of further RBA action.

Oil markets remained a significant point of focus for investors Tuesday, following another escalation in the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Brent crude settled at $97.31 a barrel Monday, after briefly touching $98.06, its highest level since late July, before easing to trade around $96.80 Tuesday morning. The latest price moves followed fresh clashes between the U.S. and Iran, including attacks involving oil tankers and warships in and around the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, extending a pattern of volatility that has gripped global oil markets throughout the ongoing conflict.

Despite the elevated oil prices, energy and resource stocks failed to provide the offsetting support they had delivered in some earlier sessions this year, reflecting broader risk-off sentiment across the local market that overwhelmed the usual dynamic in which higher commodity prices lift resource-heavy Australian shares.

Tuesday's session also brought a fresh batch of companies trading ex-dividend, a mechanical factor that typically weighs on individual share prices and, by extension, the broader index. Stocks trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payout included AUB Group, BlueScope Steel, Mineral Resources, News Corporation and Smartgroup Corporation. Mineral Resources is set to reward shareholders with a fully franked dividend of 83 cents per share, payable Sept. 30.

Consumer sentiment data released Tuesday added a further layer of caution to the day's trading, with confidence readings reportedly declining amid the combination of rate hike fears and ongoing cost-of-living pressures facing Australian households. That weaker sentiment reading contributed to the pronounced weakness seen specifically in consumer-facing sectors including staples and discretionary retail during the session.

Tuesday's losses extend a difficult run for the ASX 200 stretching back through the first week of September. According to Trading Economics, the index has now declined 3.33% over the past month, even as it remains up 0.86% compared with a year earlier. The benchmark had touched a record high in early August before paring gains to finish that month up 1.1%, with the market's tone souring considerably since the calendar turned to September amid the combination of geopolitical, monetary policy and housing-related pressures now weighing on investor sentiment.

Petrol prices have also continued climbing alongside the broader energy market volatility, with the national average price of unleaded fuel rising 0.7 cents to 205.5 cents per liter in the week to Sunday, according to data from the Australian Institute of Petroleum, adding a further tangible cost pressure for Australian consumers already grappling with elevated interest rates and a weakening housing market.

Looking ahead, market attention is expected to remain focused on key economic data due from China later this week, including August consumer and producer price figures along with trade performance numbers, which could offer further signals on demand conditions in Australia's largest trading partner. Locally, investors will continue watching for any further commentary from the Reserve Bank ahead of its coming policy decision, along with ongoing developments in the Middle East conflict and their implications for global oil markets, as the ASX 200 looks to stabilize following its slide to a six-week low.