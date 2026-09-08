More Than A Million Suncorp Customers To Be Moved To ANZ By June 2027, Bank Brand Retires In Big Shift

BRISBANE, Australia — More than 1.2 million customers, brokers and aggregators will be moved onto ANZ's banking systems by June 2027, with the Suncorp Bank brand set to be officially retired as part of one of the largest banking mergers in Australian history.

In a joint statement released Monday, ANZ and Suncorp confirmed that customers currently banking with Suncorp would begin transitioning to ANZ's network and branches, marking a significant step forward in ANZ's $4.9 billion takeover of the Queensland-based bank, more than two years after the acquisition was first completed.

David Koch, a finance commentator with Compare the Market, described the scale of the transition as one of the most significant shifts in Australian banking history.

"[It] could impact everyone from general banking customers to those with mortgages and other types of loans," Koch said, noting the change surpasses even Westpac's high-profile acquisition of St George Bank back in 2008 in terms of overall significance for the sector.

Koch urged affected customers to use the transition as an opportunity to review their broader financial arrangements.

"Whenever there's a major banking merger or migration, it's a good reminder for customers to take stock of their finances," Koch said, adding a caution that scammers could attempt to exploit the migration period by sending fake communications designed to trick customers into handing over sensitive financial information during the transition.

According to Mortgage Professional Australia, nothing is expected to change immediately for Suncorp Bank customers. Account holders will continue banking with Suncorp as normal until they are contacted individually ahead of their specific migration date, with the full transition expected to be completed by June 2027. Once individual accounts do move, customers will gain access to ANZ's broader branch network, its digital banking platform and its fraud-monitoring technology, while, according to the companies, continuing to interact with many of the same local staff they currently deal with at Suncorp.

ANZ Queensland managing director and Suncorp Bank chief executive Bruce Rush emphasized that customer experience would remain a central focus throughout the transition.

"We are committed to making this move straightforward, safe and well-supported, and ensuring customers still see familiar faces and continue to be part of a bank that helps communities thrive," Rush said.

Rush added that the shift would ultimately expand the resources available to former Suncorp customers.

"As customers join ANZ, they'll have access to a larger network of banking specialists and branches, leading anti-fraud technology, specialist expertise and investments in the communities we serve," Rush said.

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The path to this stage of the merger has been a lengthy one. ANZ first agreed to acquire Suncorp Bank in July 2022, but the deal was initially blocked by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on competition grounds in 2023, before the Australian Competition Tribunal overturned that decision in February 2024. Treasurer Jim Chalmers subsequently approved the takeover later that year, subject to several key conditions. Those conditions included a commitment that neither ANZ nor Suncorp would close branches in regional areas for three years following the transaction, a guarantee of no net job losses across Australia tied to the deal over that same three-year period, and a requirement that ANZ make "best endeavours" to join Australia Post's banking network.

ANZ formally completed the acquisition at the end of July 2024, bringing approximately 3,000 Suncorp Bank employees and 1.2 million customers into the ANZ Group. At the time, ANZ had licensed the Suncorp brand for an initial period of five to seven years, with the current announcement now setting a concrete timeline for the brand's eventual retirement well within that window.

According to Business News Australia, the Suncorp migration is being pursued alongside a broader acceleration of ANZ's digital banking strategy under chief executive Nuno Matos, who has pushed forward the integration timeline since taking the helm. ANZ has separately committed to extending its ANZ Plus digital banking platform to all of its roughly 8 million retail customers by September 2027, three years earlier than the bank had originally planned.

The Suncorp integration is unfolding alongside other significant organizational changes at ANZ. The bank has separately announced plans to cut 3,500 jobs, along with roughly 1,000 outsourced contractor roles, by September of next year, moves ANZ has framed as part of a broader effort to streamline its operations, even as it maintains its commitment to no net job losses specifically tied to the Suncorp acquisition itself.

Financial details of the integration process point to a costly, multiyear undertaking. ANZ estimated total integration costs at approximately 745 million Australian dollars as of November 2025, with roughly 300 million dollars already spent by that point and an additional 200 million dollars planned for each of fiscal 2026 and 2027. Those costs are tied to retiring duplicated banking systems, project spending, and consolidating property and head-office functions between the two organizations. Suncorp Bank itself generated 258 million Australian dollars in cash profit during the March half of this year, according to figures cited in reporting on the transition.

Customers affected by the migration are not able to choose their own transition date, delay the process, or opt out of the move to ANZ entirely, according to details of the transition timetable. Some Suncorp products may also carry different terms or features once matched with an equivalent ANZ product, a detail that industry observers have said creates a natural test of customer retention, since dissatisfied customers retain the option to refinance loans or move deposits elsewhere if they are unhappy with the replacement product they are offered.

Suncorp Bank has established a dedicated page on its website where customers can find additional information about the migration process, with the companies indicating that detailed instructions for individual account holders will be distributed later this year and into early 2027, ahead of the broader account migration expected to conclude by June of that year.

With the transition still more than a year away from completion, ANZ and Suncorp have both emphasized that the coming months will focus primarily on customer communication and preparation, as the two banks work through what remains one of the most significant banking mergers Australia has seen in nearly two decades, ultimately consolidating more than a million additional customers under the ANZ brand once the Suncorp name is formally retired.