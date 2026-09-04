Russell 2000 Edges Higher As Small-Cap Stocks Navigate Fed Rate Hike Fears And Bond Yield Swings

NEW YORK — The Russell 2000 Index, the benchmark tracking small-cap U.S. stocks, edged higher Thursday morning, trading at 2,964.50, up 11.33 points, or 0.38%, as of 9:55 a.m. ET, as investors weighed a modest pullback in Treasury yields against lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's next interest rate move.

Thursday's gain came as the broader stock market extended its rebound from a rocky start to the week, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also trading higher amid easing bond yields and news of a major acquisition by chipmaker Nvidia. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield eased to around 4.75%, pulling back after touching its highest level since November 2023 earlier in the week, offering some relief to small-cap stocks, which tend to carry higher debt loads and greater sensitivity to borrowing costs than their large-cap counterparts.

Despite Thursday's modest advance, the Russell 2000 has faced meaningful volatility in recent sessions, reflecting broader uncertainty over the direction of Federal Reserve policy. According to market strategist Phil Rosen, writing this week, the index remains up 25% over the trailing 12 months, but has given back ground recently amid growing speculation that the Fed could move to raise interest rates rather than cut them further.

"Small-cap stocks have almost nothing to show for the last four years before this one," Rosen wrote, noting that the Russell 2000 is up 28% since 2021, with nearly all of those gains arriving within just the past year. Rosen said the rally had largely priced in expectations of lower borrowing costs, but that traders have increasingly begun pricing in the possibility of a Fed rate hike before 2027.

According to data cited by Rosen, futures markets tied to the CME show roughly a two-in-three probability of a rate hike at the Fed's meeting later this month, a shift in sentiment Rosen attributed in part to a hawkish-leaning speech delivered by Fed official Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole symposium the previous week.

"Since Warsh spoke last week, the 2-year Treasury yield has climbed to its highest level since 2023 while the Russell 2000 has fallen more than 3 percent, a steeper drop than the S&P 500's 1.3 percent," Rosen wrote, underscoring the outsized sensitivity small-cap stocks have shown to shifting rate expectations compared with larger, less leveraged companies.

Small-cap companies are widely viewed as more exposed to changes in benchmark interest rates than their large-cap peers, given their comparatively higher reliance on debt financing and floating-rate borrowing structures. According to estimates from Bank of America cited by Rosen, every 25-basis-point increase in the Fed's benchmark rate reduces Russell 2000 operating earnings by roughly 2%, illustrating the direct earnings impact that even modest policy shifts can have across the small-cap universe.

Rosen also flagged a potential warning sign embedded within this year's rally, noting that unprofitable companies within the Russell 2000 have actually outperformed their profitable counterparts during the run-up, a pattern some market watchers view as indicative of speculative excess rather than fundamentally driven gains, and one that could leave the index particularly vulnerable if borrowing costs rise further.

Thursday's modest rebound in small-cap stocks followed a similarly positive session Wednesday across the broader market, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 295.07 points, or 0.56%, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained roughly 0.5%, snapping a three-day losing streak that had been driven largely by concerns over elevated bond yields and rising oil prices tied to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

Historical performance data compiled by asset managers has generally painted small-cap stocks as significant beneficiaries during Federal Reserve rate-cutting cycles, given their heightened sensitivity to borrowing costs. According to data cited by asset manager ProShares, the Russell 2000 has outperformed the S&P 500 by at least 4% annualized over the one-, two- and three-year periods following each of the last seven Fed rate-cutting cycles. That historical relationship, however, cuts both ways, meaning renewed speculation about a potential rate increase, rather than further cuts, has introduced fresh uncertainty into the outlook for small-cap performance heading into the final months of 2026.

Earlier this year, small-cap stocks had significantly outperformed their large-cap peers, with the Russell 2000 at one point outpacing the S&P 500 by as much as 8 percentage points, according to analysis from Russell Investments. That performance gap has narrowed considerably since, as investor caution tied to developments in the Middle East and shifting interest rate expectations weighed more heavily on smaller, more economically sensitive companies compared with their larger counterparts.

Small-cap valuations, meanwhile, continue to trade at a meaningful discount relative to large-cap stocks, a dynamic some analysts view as a potential source of longer-term opportunity even amid near-term volatility. Analysts tracking the broader small-cap earnings picture have projected earnings growth in the high teens to low 20% range for small-cap companies over 2026 and 2027, though realizing that growth in the face of a potentially higher interest rate environment remains a key point of uncertainty for investors evaluating the space heading into next year.

For now, Thursday's gain leaves the Russell 2000 modestly higher on the day, even as the index continues navigating a more uncertain macroeconomic backdrop than it faced earlier in the year, when expectations for continued Fed rate cuts had helped drive a substantial rally in small-cap shares. With the Fed's next policy decision looming later this month, and Friday's closely watched U.S. labor market report set to offer additional clues on the economy's trajectory, investors in small-cap stocks are likely to remain focused on incoming economic data and Fed commentary for signals on whether this year's small-cap rally can find its footing again, or whether renewed rate hike concerns will continue to weigh on the sector in the weeks ahead.