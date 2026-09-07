Is The Stock Market Open Today? NYSE, Nasdaq Closed For Labor Day 2026 Holiday, Markets Reopen Tuesday

Read more Labor Day 2026 Falls On Sept. 7: Here's What's Open And Closed For Banks, Post Office, Stores This Weekend Labor Day 2026 Falls On Sept. 7: Here's What's Open And Closed For Banks, Post Office, Stores This Weekend

NEW YORK — U.S. financial markets are closed Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day, with both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq suspending trading for the federal holiday before resuming normal operations Tuesday morning.

Labor Day is one of 10 official holidays the NYSE and Nasdaq observe each year, and it consistently falls on the first Monday in September. This year's observance lines up with the federal holiday designated by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, which also closes government offices, banks and postal services nationwide.

Trading on both major exchanges will resume at their standard 9:30 a.m. Eastern time opening bell Tuesday, Sept. 8, following the closure. Regular U.S. stock market hours run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, with both exchanges also closed on weekends year-round.

Bond markets are following the same closure schedule Monday, in line with guidance from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the trade group representing securities firms, banks and asset managers. Bond markets close on nine of the same 10 stock market holidays each year, the lone exception being Good Friday, and also close for Columbus Day and Veterans Day, two federal holidays the stock exchanges themselves remain open for.

Investors looking ahead to the rest of 2026 have three more scheduled market closures remaining on the calendar. The NYSE and Nasdaq will close for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 26, and for Christmas Day on Friday, Dec. 25. Both exchanges will also observe two abbreviated trading sessions this year, closing early at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, and again on Thursday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.

While U.S. equity markets sit idle Monday, several major international exchanges are continuing normal operations. According to reporting compiled ahead of the holiday, the London Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hong Kong's Stock Exchange are all open for regular trading Monday, since Labor Day is a specifically American holiday not observed by those markets. Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange, by contrast, is closed alongside U.S. markets, given that Canada observes its own Labor Day on the same date.

For investors who prefer to keep trading regardless of the holiday, cryptocurrency markets remain a notable exception to the closure. Unlike traditional stock exchanges, cryptocurrency trading platforms operate continuously around the clock, without pausing for federal holidays, weekends or any scheduled closures.

Investors with brokerage accounts do have some limited options for placing orders even while the major exchanges are closed. Extended trading hours allow investors to place buy and sell orders for stocks and exchange-traded funds outside of standard market hours, though brokers generally caution that this comes with added risk. Trading volume during extended or after-hours sessions tends to be considerably lighter than during regular trading hours, which can lead to greater price volatility and increases the chance that an order may not execute in full, or at the price an investor originally intended.

Major American banking institutions are also observing the Labor Day holiday, with branch locations closed at institutions including Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Capital One and Bank of America. Customers seeking in-person banking services will need to wait until branches reopen Tuesday, though most digital and automated banking services, including online banking, mobile apps and ATMs, are expected to remain functional throughout the holiday.

Monday's closure comes as U.S. markets head into the historically volatile month of September following a solid August. The S&P 500 climbed 2.6% in August, according to available market data, even as September has historically been the weakest month of the year for U.S. equities, with the index averaging a 2.7% decline over the trailing five-year period during that month specifically. That seasonal pattern has led some analysts to caution investors to brace for potential volatility in the weeks following the holiday, even though past performance in any individual month offers no guarantee of how markets will actually behave going forward.

Labor Day itself traces back to legislation signed into law by President Grover Cleveland in 1894, formally establishing the holiday to recognize the economic and social contributions of American workers. The observance predates the modern structure of the NYSE and Nasdaq holiday calendars by decades, though it has long since become one of the standard closures observed by U.S. financial markets each year alongside other major federal holidays.

Looking further ahead, the stock market's next scheduled closure after Labor Day will not come until Thanksgiving in late November, meaning investors face a lengthy stretch of uninterrupted regular trading days between the two holidays, aside from any unscheduled closures that might arise from severe weather or other extraordinary circumstances. Such unscheduled closures remain historically rare; the NYSE and Nasdaq have closed for more than the standard holiday schedule only a handful of times over the past century, including during Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and in the days immediately following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

For investors wanting to plan around future market closures, the NYSE has already published its holiday calendar extending through 2028, giving traders and portfolio managers ample advance notice of upcoming closures well beyond this year's remaining schedule. With Monday's Labor Day closure now underway, U.S. markets are set to reopen Tuesday morning for a full week of regular trading, resuming the normal rhythm of daily market activity following the three-day holiday weekend.