South Korea's KOSPI and KOSDAQ Markets Are Closed Friday for Newly Reinstated Constitution Day Holiday

KOSPI is closed today. South Korea's benchmark stock index, along with the broader KOSDAQ and KONEX markets, is shut for trading on Friday, July 17, 2026, in observance of Constitution Day, a public holiday that was reinstated on the national calendar this year after previously being dropped from South Korea's list of official days off.

The Korea Exchange, which operates the country's securities markets, confirmed the closure in an announcement made on May 19. The exchange said the shutdown affects the KOSPI, KOSDAQ and KONEX equity markets, along with exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes and equity-linked warrants trading on those platforms. The closure also extends to South Korea's bond and repo markets, the KRX Startup Market, and derivatives markets tied to both equities and bonds. Beyond securities, the shutdown reaches into general commodities trading as well, including markets for oil, gold and carbon emission allowances that operate under the Korea Exchange's oversight.

Constitution Day's return to the exchange's regular holiday schedule reflects a broader change in its status as a national holiday. The day marks the anniversary of the promulgation of South Korea's constitution in 1948 and had previously been observed as a public holiday for decades before it was removed from the country's official list of paid holidays in 2008 as part of a broader effort to reduce the number of non-working days on the calendar. This year's reinstatement restores its status as a recognized public holiday, and the Korea Exchange has adjusted its own trading calendar accordingly, marking July 17 as a newly added closure date alongside a separate market shutdown that took place on June 3 for South Korea's local elections.

Trading activity tied to the closure follows a broader pattern the exchange typically observes on holiday closures. After-hours trading, which normally allows investors to continue trading Korean securities beyond the standard market session, will also be suspended for the day. However, the exchange noted that overnight trading sessions on the preceding trading day operated normally, meaning investors had a final opportunity to adjust positions before the extended closure took effect. Over-the-counter derivatives clearing operations and the Korea Exchange's trade repository, which handles regulatory reporting for derivatives transactions, are also shut down for the holiday.

Under normal circumstances, the Korea Exchange operates on a Monday-through-Friday schedule, with regular trading hours running from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. local time, Korean Standard Time, which does not observe daylight saving time and remains fixed at nine hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time year-round. Unlike some other major Asian exchanges, including those in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore, the Korea Exchange does not build a midday lunch break into its trading schedule, running continuously through its full session much like the exchanges in Sydney.

Friday's closure means investors and traders tracking Korean equities, including the many international investors who follow the KOSPI as a bellwether for global semiconductor and memory chip sentiment given the outsized weighting of companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix on the index, will need to wait until the market reopens to react to any news or data released during the holiday. The closure comes at a notable moment for the index, which has experienced an unusually volatile stretch in recent weeks, including sharp single-day swings tied to swings in global chip stock sentiment and a trading halt triggered by a steep selloff earlier this week.

Looking ahead on the Korean market calendar, the next scheduled holiday closure after Friday's Constitution Day observance is set for August 17, a Monday, when the exchange will close in observance of Liberation Day, according to holiday calendars maintained by financial data providers tracking the Korea Exchange's 2026 schedule. Liberation Day marks the anniversary of Korea's independence from Japanese colonial rule in 1945 and is among the country's most widely observed public holidays each year. Beyond that, South Korea's holiday calendar also includes the Chuseok harvest festival later in the fall, a multi-day observance that typically results in an extended market closure spanning several consecutive trading days.

For global investors and traders who rely on Korean market activity as a signal for broader Asian trading sentiment, particularly around technology and semiconductor stocks, holiday closures like Friday's can sometimes be easy to overlook if they are primarily tracking market calendars centered on the United States or Europe. Financial data platforms that track exchange operating hours have noted that Korea's holiday schedule follows its own distinct rhythm separate from other major markets in the region, making it useful for traders focused on Korean equities or exchange-traded funds tied to the KOSPI to monitor the exchange's calendar directly rather than assuming alignment with holiday schedules elsewhere in Asia or in Western markets.

The Korea Exchange's total market capitalization across all securities traded on the platform stands at roughly $3.98 trillion, according to data compiled by market infrastructure trackers, underscoring the scale of trading activity that pauses during scheduled closures like Friday's holiday. The exchange, headquartered in Busan, remains the sole operator of securities markets in South Korea, serving as the primary venue for price discovery across the country's equity, bond, derivatives and general commodities markets.

Trading is expected to resume as normal when the Korea Exchange reopens for its next scheduled session, with investors likely to closely track any overnight developments in U.S. and other global markets during the holiday closure that could influence Korean equities once trading resumes. Given the recent volatility affecting technology and memory chip stocks on the KOSPI, market participants may be watching particularly closely for how the index responds when it reopens following the extended break tied to this year's reinstated Constitution Day holiday.