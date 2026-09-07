Is Starbucks Open On Labor Day 2026? Here's What Coffee Shops Are Open Today In The US, Full Guide

Coffee lovers heading out for their morning caffeine fix on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, will have plenty of options, with most major coffee chains staying open for the holiday, though individual store hours can vary significantly depending on location.

Starbucks, the country's largest coffee chain, will keep the majority of its locations open on Labor Day this year, according to reporting from Parade and Yahoo. Customers can still stop in for their usual coffee order, a Refresher or a breakfast item, though there is no single, company-wide Labor Day schedule that applies uniformly across every store.

"Yes, most Starbucks locations will be open on Labor Day 2026, so you can still stop by for your favorite coffee, Refresher or breakfast bite. However, hours can vary by location, and some stores may operate on a modified holiday schedule," according to reporting on the chain's holiday plans.

That variability is especially pronounced for Starbucks locations situated inside grocery stores, malls or other host businesses, which typically follow the operating hours of whatever larger store or building they are located within. That means the Starbucks a customer normally visits could keep entirely different hours than another location just a few miles away, depending on where each store is situated.

Given that inconsistency, coffee drinkers are generally advised to check their specific location's hours directly on Labor Day itself, since holiday schedules can differ from a store's typical Monday hours even at locations that remain open. Most standalone Starbucks stores tend to open around their usual time and operate close to a normal schedule on Labor Day, with regular hours generally running from around 5:30 or 6 a.m. to between 8 and 10 p.m. local time, though individual stores can vary. Customers can check specific store hours through the Starbucks app or website.

Dunkin', the second-largest coffee chain in the U.S., will also remain open on Labor Day, according to multiple holiday-hours tracking sites. "Yes, Dunkin' is open on Labor Day," according to guidance compiled by Dunkin' holiday-hours trackers, with most locations operating during regular hours for the holiday. Because Dunkin' operates as a franchise business, individual store hours can vary considerably from one location to the next, with most stores opening between 5 and 6 a.m. and closing anywhere between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., depending on the specific location and its typical customer demand. Given that franchise-level variation, checking a specific store's hours through the Dunkin' app or Google Maps before heading out remains the most reliable way to confirm a given location's Labor Day schedule.

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Beyond the two largest chains, several other major coffee and bakery-cafe brands are also expected to remain open for the holiday. Panera Bread typically operates on close to its normal schedule for Labor Day, with hours generally running from around 5:30 or 6 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m. local time, though exact hours should be confirmed through the company's store locator given location-specific variation.

Beyond coffee shops specifically, a broad range of fast-food and quick-service restaurants are expected to remain open on Labor Day this year as well. According to a roundup of Labor Day 2026 store hours, chains including McDonald's, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and Burger King are generally open on the holiday, though individual franchise locations can still vary their hours somewhat. Sit-down chains including Applebee's, Chili's, Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse and Cracker Barrel are also expected to keep their doors open to accommodate the holiday weekend crowds many restaurants see around Labor Day.

For those planning to combine a coffee run with other holiday errands, grocery store hours are also worth noting. Trader Joe's is expected to operate on its normal schedule, from around 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., while Whole Foods locations will remain open but with modified holiday hours, generally in the range of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aldi stores are expected to operate on limited hours, typically opening around 8:30 a.m. and closing early at 6 p.m. Kroger and its family of regional grocery brands are expected to remain open as well, though pharmacy hours within those stores may follow a separate, more limited schedule.

Warehouse club shoppers should take particular note of one key difference this Labor Day: Costco will be closed for the holiday, following the company's longstanding practice of closing on select major holidays throughout the year. By contrast, BJ's Wholesale Club is expected to operate during its regular hours, from around 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., while Sam's Club will remain open but close earlier than usual, at 6 p.m. local time.

Government offices, by contrast, will be closed nationwide for the federal holiday. Federal, state and local administrative offices, including courthouses, the DMV and public libraries, will not be open Monday, and public schools and universities will also be closed for the holiday, consistent with Labor Day's status as a recognized federal holiday observed across nearly all levels of government.

Given the wide variation in individual store hours across nearly every category of retailer and restaurant, the most reliable approach for anyone planning a Labor Day coffee run, or any other holiday errand, remains checking directly with the specific location a customer intends to visit, whether through a company's official app, website store locator, or a quick phone call ahead of time. That extra step of confirmation can help avoid a wasted trip, particularly for locations situated inside malls, grocery stores or other host businesses, where hours frequently diverge from a chain's typical standalone-store schedule.

With most major coffee chains, including Starbucks, Dunkin' and Panera, expected to remain open in some capacity on Labor Day 2026, coffee drinkers across the country should have little trouble finding their usual morning order, even if a specific favorite location happens to be operating on a modified holiday schedule for the day.