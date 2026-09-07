LONDON — Nearly two weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to the United Kingdom with their two children, the Duchess of Sussex has yet to make a public appearance in Britain, even as her husband prepares to step into the spotlight for a longstanding charity commitment.

Harry is set to attend the WellChild Awards in London in the coming days, continuing a patronage he has held since 2007. The annual ceremony celebrates the achievements of seriously ill children and honors the caregivers and medical professionals who support them, and Harry has attended nearly every year of the event's run, typically delivering a speech and presenting an award to a young honoree.

While Harry's appearance at the charity event has become something of an annual fixture, reports indicate it could be some time before Meghan is seen in public in Britain. According to reporting from Express UK, the Duchess is currently focused on helping the couple's children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, settle into their new life in the country, following the family's move from their home in Montecito, California.

That reasoning has not stopped speculation from building over the broader purpose and direction of the family's relocation. With Meghan keeping a low public profile since the family's return, questions have persisted over why the couple chose to move back to Britain in the first place, and what their longer-term plans might look like now that they are settled on British soil.

Harry's connection to the country runs deep, having spent nearly his entire life there before stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the United States in 2020. He retains family ties, longstanding charitable commitments and, as supporters of the move have noted, a fundamental sense of belonging in Britain that predates his marriage to Meghan by decades.

Meghan's own ties to the country are considerably less established. Her personal and professional life, including her mother and much of her broader social circle, remains rooted in the United States, raising questions among royal watchers over what specific role or activities she intends to pursue now that the family has relocated across the Atlantic.

Some charitable organizations in Britain have publicly welcomed the prospect of Meghan's renewed presence in the country. She has previously served as patron of charities including Smart Works, a group that helps women prepare for job interviews, and Mayhew, an animal welfare organization operating in London and internationally. Both organizations have expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of deeper engagement with Meghan now that she and her family are based in the U.K.

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Even so, questions remain over whether renewed charitable involvement alone will be sufficient to explain the scope of the family's relocation, or whether Meghan has a more defined plan for her public role in Britain that has not yet been disclosed. It remains unclear whether her current absence from public view reflects a temporary period of settling in, or a longer-term pattern that could persist well beyond the family's initial adjustment period.

What does appear clear, according to those following the family's move, is that the relocation was driven primarily by a desire to keep the family unit together and to give Archie and Lilibet an opportunity to spend more time in their father's home country, connecting them more directly with Harry's British roots and extended family. That consideration, observers note, is consistent with the priority both parents have consistently placed on their children throughout their public statements since stepping back from royal life.

Beyond that underlying rationale, however, much of the broader commentary surrounding the family's return has remained speculative, with various theories about the couple's motivations and plans circulating without clear confirmation from Harry, Meghan or their representatives. Some reports have suggested tensions or disagreements behind different explanations for the move, with various royal-watching outlets offering competing, and at times contradictory, accounts that have subsequently been challenged or walked back by other sources close to the couple.

Harry's upcoming WellChild Awards appearance continues a pattern he has maintained for nearly two decades, having become one of the few official patronages he retained following the family's 2020 departure from senior royal duties. In past years, Harry has typically attended the ceremony without Meghan, delivering remarks reflecting on the resilience of the children and families the charity supports, and reflecting on his own experience as a parent in relating to the challenges those families face.

The timing of Harry's appearance, coming so soon after the family's broader relocation to Britain, is likely to draw continued attention from royal commentators and media outlets, both for what it reveals about Harry's individual public engagements going forward and for what it does not yet reveal about Meghan's own plans. With Meghan remaining out of the public eye for now, her first public appearance in Britain since the family's return remains an open question, one that royal watchers are likely to continue speculating about until she reemerges publicly, whether through a charity engagement, a social media announcement, or some other means of reintroducing herself to British public life.

For now, the family's return to the United Kingdom appears to be unfolding gradually, with Harry resuming familiar public commitments while Meghan continues working behind the scenes to settle the family into its new home. Whether that pattern continues, or whether Meghan steps into a more visible public role in the weeks ahead, remains to be seen, leaving much of the broader narrative around the family's relocation still very much in progress.