Jim Curtis, the hypnotist who has been dating actress Jennifer Aniston since July 2025, is speaking publicly about a health crisis he endured in his 20s that left him with partial paralysis and permanent nerve damage, revealing that it took him 25 years to move past the shame he felt about his condition.

Curtis, 50, discussed his health journey during a conversation with Aniston at New York City's 92nd Street Y, held to promote his new book, "The Book of Possibility." During the event, Curtis recounted a late-night emergency room visit from decades earlier, when he spent 13 hours in what he described as severe pain before receiving what he called a "really scary diagnosis": lesions on his spinal cord.

Those spinal lesions caused permanent, chronic nerve damage that left Curtis with partial paralysis. He recalled the moment he first searched for information about his condition on his phone while lying in his hospital bed, describing a visceral physical reaction to what he found.

Curtis said he felt his body "freeze and seize up" as he absorbed the severity of the diagnosis, but he made a deliberate decision in that moment not to let panic take hold of him going forward, telling himself instead that everything would change starting the next day.

Despite that resolve, Curtis said the years that followed were marked by a deep sense of shame tied to the visible physical limitations his condition imposed, including a limp he developed as a result of the nerve damage. Rather than disclosing the true cause of his condition to people in his life, Curtis said he fabricated an entirely different explanation for years.

"I would say I got into a motorcycle accident," Curtis said, according to People magazine's account of the discussion. "I was so shameful that I had a medical condition. I thought I was broken in some way. I thought the motorcycle accident was at least a little macho."

Curtis described the diagnosis itself as "an ultimate low" in his life, reflecting the depth of the emotional toll the condition took on him during that period, extending well beyond its physical effects. According to Curtis, it took him a full 25 years to move past that shame and fully accept his health condition rather than continuing to hide it from those around him.

Today, Curtis has built much of his professional work around helping others reframe personal struggles and health challenges, drawing directly on his own decades-long journey toward acceptance. He encouraged audiences not to view themselves through the lens of victimhood when facing difficult circumstances.

"What I'm saying is that you don't have to live as the victim," Curtis said. "You don't have to live in your suffering. It can become your power. As soon as you accept it and love it, you can move beyond it."

During the same conversation, Aniston, who has been publicly linked to Curtis since July 2025, asked him directly how he advises people who feel trapped in demanding day-to-day routines but want to pursue meaningful personal change. Curtis offered a grounded, practical response rather than suggesting dramatic life changes, acknowledging that most people cannot simply walk away from responsibilities such as rent, medical bills or caring for children.

Instead, Curtis suggested that meaningful change more often comes through small, intentional shifts in mindset that gradually reduce the influence fear has over a person's decisions and daily life.

"You don't have to let fear stop you from living your dream," Curtis said. "You can manifest at any time by placing your focus on the outcomes that you want."

Read more Robbie Williams Reveals Autism Diagnosis, Says It's Now His 'Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card' for His Quirks Robbie Williams Reveals Autism Diagnosis, Says It's Now His 'Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card' for His Quirks

Curtis' public discussion of his health history adds a new layer of insight into his background as he continues to build his public profile alongside his relationship with Aniston, one of Hollywood's most recognizable actresses. Curtis has built a career as a hypnotist and author focused on helping clients work through personal and psychological challenges, drawing on his own lived experience with chronic illness and the long process of coming to terms with a permanent physical condition.

His decision to speak openly about the shame he felt during the early years following his diagnosis reflects a broader pattern among public figures increasingly willing to discuss chronic illness, disability and the psychological toll such conditions can carry, particularly when those conditions are not immediately visible or easily explained to others. Curtis' choice to initially conceal his condition behind a fabricated explanation, out of a desire to avoid appearing "broken," speaks to a common experience among people managing chronic health conditions who fear judgment or diminished perception from others in their lives.

The public appearance at the 92nd Street Y marks one of the more detailed accounts Curtis has given of his health history since his relationship with Aniston became public last year. The couple has continued to make joint public appearances in the time since, with Curtis increasingly stepping into a more visible public role alongside his professional work as an author and hypnotist.

Curtis' new book, "The Book of Possibility," appears to draw directly on the themes he discussed during the event, including his personal framework for moving past shame, victimhood and fear in order to reclaim a sense of agency over difficult life circumstances. His account of the 25-year process required to fully accept his diagnosis offers a candid look at how gradual, rather than sudden, that kind of acceptance often is for people navigating chronic and life-altering health conditions.

As Curtis continues promoting his book and sharing his personal story publicly, his account offers both a window into his own life experience and a broader message aimed at audiences facing their own health struggles or personal setbacks, centered on his central belief that hardship, once accepted rather than hidden, can ultimately become a source of strength rather than continued suffering.