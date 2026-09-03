Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Recalls Him Walking Barefoot In Snow To Pick Flowers For Her That Night

British actress Talulah Riley, who was twice married to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has recounted a personal story from their relationship in which Musk, after forgetting to buy her a Christmas present, walked barefoot through the snow late at night to gather wildflowers for her instead.

Riley shared the anecdote in the BBC documentary "The Elon Musk Show," which first aired in 2022. According to Riley, the couple was living in Boulder, Colorado, at the time, during a period of heavy snowfall.

Riley said Musk realized partway through the evening that he had forgotten to buy her a Christmas gift. She recalled that he explained the oversight not as a reflection of his feelings for her, but as a result of being overwhelmed at the time, telling her his mind had effectively been "exploding" under the weight of everything he was managing.

According to Riley, she did not think much of the moment when it happened. But later that night, Musk got out of bed and left without explanation. He did not return for roughly two hours.

Riley said Musk had gone outside wearing only a T-shirt and shorts, without shoes, despite the snow blanketing the ground. She recalled that he walked extensively around Boulder, digging through the snow in search of flowers before eventually finding enough to put together a small bouquet.

"He'd walked all over Boulder and came back with a little bouquet of picked flowers," Riley recalled in the documentary.

Riley said Musk then told her the reason behind the gesture.

"I just wanted to show you how much I loved you," Musk told her, according to Riley's account.

For Riley, the story became more than a simple anecdote about a forgotten Christmas gift. She used it in the documentary as a way of challenging the public perception of Musk as someone detached or emotionally distant, an image that has often followed him given his blunt, sometimes combative public persona across his various business ventures and social media presence.

"The most emotional person I know," Riley said of Musk, pushing back on the notion that he was cold or unemotional. She said that characterization was far removed from her own experience of him during their years together.

Riley also described a certain innocence she observed in Musk, saying he experienced emotions very deeply despite the public image many associate with him. She noted that the Christmas incident occurred during a particularly difficult stretch for Musk professionally, a period marked by intense pressure surrounding his businesses. Riley said she was concerned about his health at the time given the level of stress he appeared to be under.

"The Elon Musk Show" documentary examined Musk's rise through interviews with people who knew him personally, including family members, friends and business associates. The series also chronicled a formative period in Musk's career when SpaceX was fighting for its survival as a company and Tesla was still struggling to establish itself as a viable automaker, years before both companies grew into the industry giants they are today.

Riley and Musk's relationship followed an unusual path even beyond the flower story. The couple first married in 2010 before divorcing in 2012. They later reconciled and remarried in 2013, only to divorce again in 2016, ending their relationship for a second and final time.

Despite the end of their marriage, Riley has continued to speak favorably about Musk in interviews and public appearances in the years since. She has referred to him as a "perfect ex-husband," a characterization that stands in contrast to the more contentious portrayals that have sometimes accompanied Musk's other past relationships and public disputes. The flower story remains one of the more personal and frequently cited memories Riley has shared publicly about their time together.

Musk, now widely recognized as the world's richest person through his leadership of Tesla and SpaceX, has built a reputation over the years for blunt, often provocative public commentary, particularly across his social media platform X, which he owns. That persona has frequently overshadowed more personal accounts from those who knew him during earlier, less publicly scrutinized periods of his life, including his years married to Riley in Boulder while both Tesla and SpaceX were still fighting for survival.

The Boulder period referenced by Riley coincided with some of the most precarious moments in Musk's business career. SpaceX had experienced a string of early launch failures before finally achieving a successful orbital flight, while Tesla faced significant financial strain in the years following its founding, well before the company became a dominant force in the electric vehicle industry. Riley's account of Musk's stress during this period aligns with broader accounts from that era describing Musk as operating under extraordinary pressure while attempting to keep both companies financially viable.

Riley's recollections offer a rare, softer counterpoint to the more combative and controversial public image Musk has cultivated in more recent years, particularly as his business empire has expanded to include additional ventures such as artificial intelligence development and his politically charged public commentary. The documentary, and Riley's continued willingness to speak positively about her former husband, have periodically resurfaced in public conversation whenever renewed interest in Musk's personal life and business empire draws fresh attention to earlier chapters of his biography.

Neither Musk nor representatives for his companies have publicly commented on Riley's retelling of the story in the years since the documentary first aired. Riley, for her part, has continued her acting career since her divorce from Musk, while occasionally offering additional personal reflections on their relationship in subsequent interviews and public appearances.