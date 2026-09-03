Cassandra Wilson, Grammy-Winning Jazz Vocalist Dubbed 'America's Best Singer,' Dies At 70 In Mississippi

Cassandra Wilson, the two-time Grammy Award-winning jazz singer, songwriter and producer whose deep, genre-defying contralto made her one of the most influential vocalists in modern jazz, has died. She was 70.

Wilson died early Wednesday morning at her home in Jackson, Mississippi, the city where she was born and raised. The Hinds County Coroner, Jeramiah Howard, confirmed her death. Her longtime manager, Robert Torre, announced the news in a statement shared with jazz radio station WBGO, though a specific cause of death was not given.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cassandra Wilson, the Grammy Award-winning and legendary jazz artist," the statement read. "Cassandra Wilson transitioned peacefully at home, surrounded by family, close friends, and her manager."

The statement continued with a request for privacy from Wilson's family and close friends as they grieve her loss.

Wilson was widely celebrated for a voice that defied easy categorization, blending traditional blues-based jazz with elements of folk, pop, R&B, country and beyond. Her distinctive, smoky contralto carried an emotional weight that critics and fellow musicians alike frequently described as deeply rooted in her Mississippi upbringing. In 2001, Time magazine famously declared her "America's Best Singer."

Born Cassandra Fowlkes, Wilson began playing piano at age six and picked up the guitar at 12, according to a biography posted on her official website. She graduated from Jackson's Murrah High School before eventually moving to New York City in the early 1980s, where she met saxophonist Steve Coleman and became a founding member of M-Base, an influential collective of musicians that also included Geri Allen and Greg Osby.

Wilson released her debut solo album, "Point of View," in 1986, followed by a string of projects before signing with the storied Blue Note Records label. Her 1993 release "Blue Light 'Til Dawn" was widely hailed at the time for its blend of blues, jazz and pop influences, marking a turning point that would define much of her subsequent career.

Wilson won two Grammy Awards over the course of her career, both for Best Jazz Vocal Album — first in 1997 for the eclectic touchstone record "New Moon Daughter," and again in 2009 for "Loverly," a collection built around jazz standards. Her extensive Blue Note catalog also included "Traveling Miles," a tribute to Miles Davis that wove together original compositions with unconventional cover choices, and 2006's "Thunderbird," on which she experimented with pop production alongside collaborators Keefus Ciancia and T Bone Burnett, both working outside the traditional jazz world.

Wilson left the Blue Note label following her 2010 release "Silver Pony," a combination of live and studio recordings that featured guest appearances from John Legend and saxophonist Ravi Coltrane. She went on to produce 2012's "Another Country" alongside Fabrizio Sotti, an album built largely around original songs Wilson often performed accompanied by her own guitar playing.

In 2015, Wilson released what would become her final album, "Coming Forth by Day," a tribute to legendary jazz vocalist Billie Holiday released to mark the 100th anniversary of Holiday's birth. That same year, Wilson performed a special concert at Harlem's famed Apollo Theater in Holiday's honor.

In 2022, Wilson was named a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master, one of the highest honors bestowed on jazz musicians in the United States, recognizing her decades-long contribution to the genre and her role in expanding its stylistic boundaries.

Tributes poured in from across the music world following news of Wilson's death. Musician and bandleader Jon Batiste offered a eulogy Wednesday describing the essence of Wilson's sound and its connection to her roots.

"She had an unmistakable vocal tone, phrasing and her approach of weaving folkloric, R&B and diasporic music together with experimental and popular genres had a major impact on me," Batiste wrote in a tribute posted to Instagram. "Her Mississippi heritage was always present in everything no matter how expansive her artistry evolved."

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Dee Dee Bridgewater also shared her condolences on social media, remembering both Wilson's artistry and their personal friendship.

"Cassandra was unique in every way, blessed with a sultry, honey-toned voice," Bridgewater wrote. "I will miss our occasional phone conversations and rare times in the same space."

Grammy-winning drummer and producer Questlove, leader of The Roots, offered a brief but evocative tribute of his own.

"Cassandra/The Siren of Sirens/That Voice, That Gift...Damn," Questlove wrote in a social media post.

Malcolm White, a longtime Jackson music promoter and former director of the Mississippi Arts Commission who was a personal friend of Wilson's, spoke to Mississippi Today about her lasting legacy within the American music landscape.

"Her records, performances, her awards will stand the test of time as a giant in the American music field of jazz," White said, adding that Wilson remained deeply connected to her hometown even as her career carried her to international acclaim.

Throughout her four-decade career, Wilson developed a reputation among critics and peers as one of the most prolific and consistently innovative vocalists in contemporary jazz, known for an emotive singing style that incorporated elements of blues and funk into her broader songwriting sensibility. Her willingness to move fluidly across genre boundaries, collaborating with artists ranging from traditional jazz musicians to pop and R&B producers, distinguished her from many of her contemporaries and helped broaden the audience for jazz vocal music during a period when the genre's commercial visibility had waned in mainstream American culture.

Wilson's death marks the loss of one of the last great vocal innovators to emerge from the generation of jazz musicians who came of age in the years following the genre's classic mid-century era, an artist whose work bridged tradition and experimentation across a body of recordings that spanned more than three decades.

Funeral and memorial arrangements for Wilson had not been publicly announced as of Wednesday. Her family and management team have asked that their privacy be respected during this time as they continue to process her death.