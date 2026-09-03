Disney Channel's Zombies And Shake It Up Actress Carla Jeffery Dies At Age 33, Costars React With Grief

Carla Jeffery, the actress best known for playing the bubbly cheerleader Bree in Disney's "Zombies" film franchise, has died at age 33, her longtime talent management company announced Wednesday.

Jeffery died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, according to a statement posted to her official Instagram account by her manager, Carla Alexander of Alexanders Talent Management. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old," Alexander wrote in the statement.

Alexander, who had represented Jeffery since the actress was 12 years old, described watching her grow throughout more than two decades of their working relationship.

"Carla joined the Alexanders Talent Management family at the age of 12," Alexander wrote. "For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room."

Alexander added that Jeffery's role in the "Zombies" franchise, in which she played high school cheerleader Bree, reflected the same warmth she brought to her personal relationships.

"As Bree in Disney's hit ZOMBIES franchise, Carla shared her joy, humor, and bright spirit with audiences around the world," Alexander wrote, adding that Jeffery was "more than a client; she was family."

The statement closed with a direct message to Jeffery and a request for privacy on behalf of her loved ones.

"Our hearts are with Carla's family and loved ones during this devastating time," Alexander wrote. "We respectfully ask that their privacy be honored as they grieve this unimaginable loss. Rest beautifully, Carla. Your light will never be forgotten."

Jeffery was born on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas. She began her acting career at age 12, making her film debut in the 2006 comedy "Phat Girlz," starring Mo'Nique. Her early television credits included a 2008 appearance on Nickelodeon's "iCarly" and a recurring role as Keysha Black on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," in which she appeared in 10 episodes.

Jeffery went on to become a familiar face on Disney Channel throughout the early 2010s, appearing in episodes of "Good Luck Charlie," "Shake It Up" and "Best Friends Whenever" before landing what would become her signature role as Bree in "Zombies" in 2018. She reprised the role across three sequel films, "Zombies 2" in 2020 and "Zombies 3" in 2022, and later voiced the character in the 2024 animated spinoff "Zombies: The Re-Animated Series."

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Beyond her Disney work, Jeffery built a broader television résumé that included appearances on "Southland," "Scream Queens," "Suburgatory," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "American Vandal," along with roles in "Miss Guided," "Men of a Certain Age" and the film "Uncle Buck."

Jeffery's twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, is also a Disney Channel alum, known for playing Cameron Parks on the sitcom "A.N.T. Farm."

News of Jeffery's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from former co-stars and collaborators across the entertainment industry, many of whom shared their disbelief and grief in the comments of Alexander's Instagram post and on their own social media accounts.

Milo Manheim, who starred alongside Jeffery throughout the "Zombies" franchise, wrote a tribute on his Instagram Story remembering her personality.

"Carlaboo. The sweetest, kindest, most loving person," Manheim wrote, adding that he hoped a dancing clip of Jeffery from her "iCarly" appearance would resurface. In separate comments, Manheim also wrote, "Carla. The sweetest person I have ever met. I love you."

Chandler Kinney, who joined the "Zombies" franchise as Willa in the second and third films, offered an emotional tribute of her own.

"The brightest shining light in any room she walked into. the kindest person you'd ever meet. the most beautiful soul. this doesn't feel real....." Kinney wrote.

Trevor Tordjman, who played Bucky in the "Zombies" films, also paid tribute to his former co-star.

"At a loss for words right now.. i'll never forget your energy and spirit Carla," Tordjman wrote.

Baby Ariel, who portrayed Wynter across multiple "Zombies" projects, shared a brief but heartfelt message.

"Carla i am at a loss. I love you I love you I love you I love you," she wrote.

Erika Ishii, who worked alongside Jeffery on "Zombies: The Re-Animated Series," recalled a memorable, if brief, in-person meeting.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking. We only got to meet in person just once in the booth, but she was incredibly sweet and kind and we were both giddy over getting to record at Disney. Deepest condolences to her family and friends," Ishii wrote.

Jeffery's most recent public appearance came in July 2025, when she attended the world premiere of "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, part of the ongoing promotional rollout for the long-running Disney Channel franchise that had defined much of her adult career.

The "Zombies" franchise, which centers on the friendship between a cheerleader and a reformed zombie navigating a divided high school in the fictional town of Seabrook, has remained one of Disney Channel's most enduring original film properties since its 2018 debut, spawning multiple sequels, an animated spinoff series and a broader fan base that grew alongside its young cast over the better part of a decade.

Details regarding funeral or memorial arrangements for Jeffery had not been made public as of Wednesday. Her management team said further updates would be shared only with the family's consent, while asking fans and members of the media to respect the family's request for privacy during this time.