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Elon Musk has once again told a global audience that he is an alien, reviving years of viral speculation over whether the world's richest man is joking, deflecting, or simply enjoys watching the internet spiral over one of his stranger public claims.

The remark, delivered onstage at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, quickly circulated online, with many social media users asking whether Musk had genuinely claimed to be an extraterrestrial, or even a time traveler from the future. The answer, according to a direct transcript of the exchange, is more nuanced than either headline suggests, though Musk did say the words himself, unprompted by any interviewer framing.

During a conversation with BlackRock CEO and World Economic Forum interim chair Larry Fink, Musk addressed a question he says he receives often.

"I'm often asked, 'Are there aliens among us?' And I'll say that I am one," Musk said. "They don't believe me."

Fink responded to the remark by referencing an entirely separate claim Musk has made in the past, one involving time travel rather than extraterrestrial origin.

"Or you're from the future," Fink said, a comment that alluded to earlier instances in which Musk has described himself online as a "3,000-year-old time-traveling vampire."

It was not immediately clear from the exchange whether Musk intended the remark as a serious philosophical point, a running joke he has cultivated for years, or some blend of the two. Coverage of the moment noted that observers in the room and online were left uncertain about what specific point, if any, Musk was trying to make by asserting his own alienness.

Despite the offhand claim, Musk used the broader conversation at Davos to lay out a more conventional, if still ambitious, argument: that humanity may in fact be alone in the universe, and that this possibility should shape how seriously governments and businesses treat the survival of human civilization.

"I think we need to assume that life and consciousness is extremely rare and it might only be us," Musk said, adding that if that assumption holds, "we need to do everything possible to ensure that the light of consciousness is not extinguished."

Musk argued that if intelligent extraterrestrial life existed nearby, he would likely have already detected some evidence of it through the thousands of satellites operated by his company SpaceX, which now number in the thousands as part of its Starlink internet constellation. He has cited that reasoning previously as part of his broader argument for why humanity should aggressively pursue becoming a multi-planetary species, a goal he has repeatedly tied to SpaceX's long-term mission of establishing a permanent human presence on Mars.

Musk's Davos remark was not an isolated incident. He has made similar claims about his own extraterrestrial or otherworldly origins on multiple occasions over the past several years, often through posts on X, the social media platform he owns. In one widely circulated exchange, after sharing a joking post about staying up late, a user asked Musk whether he was a vampire, to which he replied that he was in fact a "3,000 year old vampire" who found it a "trial assuming all these false identities over the centuries." In the same exchange, Musk went further and also described himself as an alien.

Fact-checking analyses that have reviewed Musk's various statements on the subject have generally concluded that there is no documented instance of Musk making a literal, factual claim to be extraterrestrial in a context meant to be taken at face value. Instead, researchers who have compiled his public remarks describe a consistent pattern: Musk has repeatedly made jokes, social media quips, and philosophically framed comments about aliens and time travel, often in settings, such as Davos panels or late-night social media posts, where humor and provocation are part of his broader public persona.

That persona has also included other space-related claims that drew more serious pushback. In one prior instance, Musk posted online that ancient Egyptian pyramids were built by aliens, a claim that prompted a direct rebuttal from Egyptian officials and archaeologists. Zahi Hawass, a well-known Egyptologist, publicly dismissed the suggestion, calling it a "complete hallucination" and inviting Musk to visit Egypt to see the archaeological evidence surrounding the pyramids' construction firsthand.

Musk has also weighed in more soberly on the broader question of alien life during other public appearances, including a past interview in which he said he had personally seen no evidence of conscious extraterrestrial life despite his extensive familiarity with the space industry through SpaceX.

"A lot of people ask me, you know, where are the aliens?" Musk said in that earlier interview. "And I think if anyone would know about aliens on Earth it would probably be me. Yeah, I'm, you know, very familiar with space stuff. And I've seen no evidence of aliens."

The contrast between that more measured statement and his repeated jokes about personally being an alien or time traveler illustrates the pattern fact-checkers have identified: Musk appears comfortable blending serious commentary on space exploration and the search for extraterrestrial intelligence with playful, self-referential jokes about his own identity, often within the same public appearance or even the same sentence.

The Davos moment has nonetheless taken on a life of its own online, spawning a fresh wave of memes and social media commentary treating Musk's "confession" as a recurring bit rather than breaking news. Commentary tracking the trend has noted that the joke shows no sign of fading, with internet users continuing to pair Musk's remarks with pop-culture references ranging from science fiction films to satirical merchandise.

For now, there is no indication that Musk intends to offer a more definitive, literal explanation of his repeated claims about being an alien or a time traveler. Coverage of his public appearances suggests the ambiguity itself may be part of the appeal, keeping audiences and media outlets alike guessing each time the subject resurfaces.